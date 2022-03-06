JoJo Domann Shows his Skills at the Combine

After seeing Austin Allen and Cam Jurgens light up the Combine we turned our attention to JoJo Domann as he worked out with the linebackers. The day started out fine for Domann as his weigh in numbers were announced. Nothing was a surprise as Domann came in at his Nebraska measurables and his size is still halfway between a linebacker and a safety.

JoJo Domann



6'1"

228 lbs

30 3/8" arms

9 1/2" hands — The Draft Network (@TheDraftNetwork) March 5, 2022

Timed Drills

Domann didn’t do all the measurabled testing as we’ll have to wait for his 3 Cone and Short Shuttle at Nebraska’s Pro Day. In the drills Domann did do he didn’t blaze or finish as a top tester, but all things considered Domann did alright. His 4.62 speed is above average for a linebacker while his vertical leap and broad jump were only average. None of this was unexpected as Domann plays fast on the field an is more fluid than explosive.

JoJo Domann is a LB prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored an unofficial 7.66 RAS at the Combine out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 512 out of 2188 LB from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/tpZhLSceAj #RAS via @Mathbomb pic.twitter.com/hybRvftk5s — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 6, 2022

Position Drills

Where I thought Domann would shine is in the postition drills where he could show his ease movement, especially his change of direction. Domann didn’t disappoint in the three drills that the linebackers worked on. In the wave drill Domann was excellent moving laterally showing his ability to cover ground and even caught he ball well.

Nebraska LB JoJo Domann showing off his change of direction #NFLCombine #Huskers pic.twitter.com/fBqQ0yBl9s — Brian Johannes (@Draft_Brian) March 6, 2022

After a initial slip in the bag drills, Domann was able to restart and then go off to show his changes of direction. While Domann may have been a bit slow in his back pedal he was able to flow well and show his natural agility.

Nebraska LB JoJo Domann looking smooth in the bags drill #NFLCombine #Huskers pic.twitter.com/1qbIQFCT51 — Brian Johannes (@Draft_Brian) March 6, 2022

Overall Thoughts

Not much changes when it comes to Domann and his NFL Draft stock. He did what was expected of him. Nobody thought he’d come to Indy and break records as his game film is where he shines the most. What Domann did is just affirm that he is a good athlete who can move in space and make plays.

