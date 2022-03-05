Wrestling: Big Ten Championships Photo Gallery

Nebraska’s Jeremiah Reno (top) wrestles Ohio State’s Malik Heinselman in the first round of the Big Ten Championships Saturday at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. Dylan Guenther / Corn Nation

Nebraska’s Jeremiah Reno (left) wrestles Ohio State’s Malik Heinselman in the first round of the Big Ten Championships Saturday at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. Dylan Guenther / Corn Nation

Nebraska’s Jeremiah Reno (right) wrestles Ohio State’s Malik Heinselman in the first round of the Big Ten Championships Saturday at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. Dylan Guenther / Corn Nation

Nebraska’s Dominick Serrano (left) wrestles Northwestern’s Chris Cannon in the first round of the Big Ten Championships Saturday at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. Dylan Guenther / Corn Nation

Nebraska’s Dominick Serrano (right) wrestles Northwestern’s Chris Cannon in the first round of the Big Ten Championships Saturday at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. Dylan Guenther / Corn Nation

Nebraska’s Dominick Serrano (left) wrestles Northwestern’s Chris Cannon in the first round of the Big Ten Championships Saturday at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. Dylan Guenther / Corn Nation

Nebraska Head Coach Mark Manninig meets Chad Red on his way off the mat after falling to Indiana’s Cayden Rooks in the first round of the Big Ten Championships Saturday at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. Dylan Guenther / Corn Nation

Nebraska’s Chad Red (right) wrestles Indiana’s Cayden Rooks in the first round of the Big Ten Championships Saturday at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. Dylan Guenther / Corn Nation

Nebraska’s Chad Red (left) wrestles Indiana’s Cayden Rooks in the first round of the Big Ten Championships Saturday at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. Dylan Guenther / Corn Nation

Nebraska’s Chad Red (right) wrestles Indiana’s Cayden Rooks in the first round of the Big Ten Championships Saturday at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. Dylan Guenther / Corn Nation

Nebraska’s Chad Red (top) wrestles Indiana’s Cayden Rooks in the first round of the Big Ten Championships Saturday at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. Dylan Guenther / Corn Nation

Nebraska’s Ridge Lovett gets his hand raised after downing Purdue’s Alec White in the first round of the Big Ten Championships Saturday at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. Dylan Guenther / Corn Nation

Nebraska’s Ridge Lovett (top) wrestles Purdue’s Alec White in the first round of the Big Ten Championships Saturday at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. Dylan Guenther / Corn Nation

Nebraska’s Ridge Lovett (top) wrestles Purdue’s Alec White in the first round of the Big Ten Championships Saturday at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. Dylan Guenther / Corn Nation

Nebraska’s Ridge Lovett (right) wrestles Purdue’s Alec White in the first round of the Big Ten Championships Saturday at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. Dylan Guenther / Corn Nation

Nebraska’s Ridge Lovett (right) wrestles Purdue’s Alec White in the first round of the Big Ten Championships Saturday at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. Dylan Guenther / Corn Nation

Nebraska’s Peyton Robb (top) wrestles Illinois’ Joe Roberts in the first round of the Big Ten Championships Saturday at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. Dylan Guenther / Corn Nation

Nebraska’s Peyton Robb (right) wrestles Illinois’ Joe Roberts in the first round of the Big Ten Championships Saturday at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. Dylan Guenther / Corn Nation

Nebraska’s Peyton Robb (right) wrestles Illinois’ Joe Roberts in the first round of the Big Ten Championships Saturday at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. Dylan Guenther / Corn Nation

Nebraska’s Bubba Wilson gets his arm raised after downing Minnesota’s Cael Carlson in the first round of the Big Ten Championships Saturday at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. Dylan Guenther / Corn Nation

Nebraska’s Bubba Wilson puts Minnesota’s Cael Carlson on his back late in the third period during the first round of the Big Ten Championships Saturday at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. Dylan Guenther / Corn Nation

Nebraska’s Bubba Wilson (bottom) wrestles Minnesota’s Cael Carlson in the first round of the Big Ten Championships Saturday at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. Dylan Guenther / Corn Nation

Nebraska’s Mikey Labriola gets his hand raised after downing Michigan State’s Nate Jimenez in the first round of the Big Ten Championships Saturday at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. Dylan Guenther / Corn Nation

Nebraska’s Mikey Labriola (right) wrestles Michigan State’s Nate Jimenez in the first round of the Big Ten Championships Saturday at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. Dylan Guenther / Corn Nation

Nebraska’s Mikey Labriola (top) wrestles Michigan State’s Nate Jimenez in the first round of the Big Ten Championships Saturday at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. Dylan Guenther / Corn Nation

Nebraska’s Taylor Venz gets his hand raised after downing Purdue’s Max Lyon in the first round of the Big Ten Championships Saturday at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. Dylan Guenther / Corn Nation

Nebraska’s Taylor Venz wrestles Purdue’s Max Lyon in the first round of the Big Ten Championships Saturday at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. Dylan Guenther / Corn Nation

Nebraska’s Taylor Venz (top) wrestles Purdue’s Max Lyon in the first round of the Big Ten Championships Saturday at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. Dylan Guenther / Corn Nation

Nebraska’s Taylor Venz (front) wrestles Purdue’s Max Lyon in the first round of the Big Ten Championships Saturday at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. Dylan Guenther / Corn Nation

Nebraska’s Christian Lance gets his hand raised after beating Purdue’s Michael Woulfe in the first round of the Big Ten Championships Saturday at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. Dylan Guenther / Corn Nation

Nebraska’s Christian Lance blasts through Purdue’s Michael Woulfe for a takedown in the first round of the Big Ten Championships Saturday at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. Dylan Guenther / Corn Nation