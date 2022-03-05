Wrestling: Big Ten Championships Photo Gallery

- Nebraska’s Jeremiah Reno (top) wrestles Ohio State’s Malik Heinselman in the first round of the Big Ten Championships Saturday at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. Dylan Guenther / Corn Nation
- Nebraska’s Jeremiah Reno (left) wrestles Ohio State’s Malik Heinselman in the first round of the Big Ten Championships Saturday at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. Dylan Guenther / Corn Nation
- Nebraska’s Jeremiah Reno (right) wrestles Ohio State’s Malik Heinselman in the first round of the Big Ten Championships Saturday at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. Dylan Guenther / Corn Nation
- Nebraska’s Dominick Serrano (left) wrestles Northwestern’s Chris Cannon in the first round of the Big Ten Championships Saturday at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. Dylan Guenther / Corn Nation
- Nebraska’s Dominick Serrano (right) wrestles Northwestern’s Chris Cannon in the first round of the Big Ten Championships Saturday at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. Dylan Guenther / Corn Nation
- Nebraska’s Dominick Serrano (left) wrestles Northwestern’s Chris Cannon in the first round of the Big Ten Championships Saturday at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. Dylan Guenther / Corn Nation
- Nebraska Head Coach Mark Manninig meets Chad Red on his way off the mat after falling to Indiana’s Cayden Rooks in the first round of the Big Ten Championships Saturday at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. Dylan Guenther / Corn Nation
- Nebraska’s Chad Red (right) wrestles Indiana’s Cayden Rooks in the first round of the Big Ten Championships Saturday at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. Dylan Guenther / Corn Nation
- Nebraska’s Chad Red (left) wrestles Indiana’s Cayden Rooks in the first round of the Big Ten Championships Saturday at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. Dylan Guenther / Corn Nation
- Nebraska’s Chad Red (right) wrestles Indiana’s Cayden Rooks in the first round of the Big Ten Championships Saturday at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. Dylan Guenther / Corn Nation
- Nebraska’s Chad Red (top) wrestles Indiana’s Cayden Rooks in the first round of the Big Ten Championships Saturday at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. Dylan Guenther / Corn Nation
- Nebraska’s Ridge Lovett gets his hand raised after downing Purdue’s Alec White in the first round of the Big Ten Championships Saturday at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. Dylan Guenther / Corn Nation
- Nebraska’s Ridge Lovett (top) wrestles Purdue’s Alec White in the first round of the Big Ten Championships Saturday at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. Dylan Guenther / Corn Nation
- Nebraska’s Ridge Lovett (top) wrestles Purdue’s Alec White in the first round of the Big Ten Championships Saturday at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. Dylan Guenther / Corn Nation
- Nebraska’s Ridge Lovett (right) wrestles Purdue’s Alec White in the first round of the Big Ten Championships Saturday at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. Dylan Guenther / Corn Nation
- Nebraska’s Ridge Lovett (right) wrestles Purdue’s Alec White in the first round of the Big Ten Championships Saturday at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. Dylan Guenther / Corn Nation
- Nebraska’s Peyton Robb (top) wrestles Illinois’ Joe Roberts in the first round of the Big Ten Championships Saturday at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. Dylan Guenther / Corn Nation
- Nebraska’s Peyton Robb (right) wrestles Illinois’ Joe Roberts in the first round of the Big Ten Championships Saturday at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. Dylan Guenther / Corn Nation
- Nebraska’s Peyton Robb (right) wrestles Illinois’ Joe Roberts in the first round of the Big Ten Championships Saturday at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. Dylan Guenther / Corn Nation
- Nebraska’s Bubba Wilson gets his arm raised after downing Minnesota’s Cael Carlson in the first round of the Big Ten Championships Saturday at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. Dylan Guenther / Corn Nation
- Nebraska’s Bubba Wilson puts Minnesota’s Cael Carlson on his back late in the third period during the first round of the Big Ten Championships Saturday at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. Dylan Guenther / Corn Nation
- Nebraska’s Bubba Wilson (bottom) wrestles Minnesota’s Cael Carlson in the first round of the Big Ten Championships Saturday at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. Dylan Guenther / Corn Nation
- Nebraska’s Mikey Labriola gets his hand raised after downing Michigan State’s Nate Jimenez in the first round of the Big Ten Championships Saturday at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. Dylan Guenther / Corn Nation
- Nebraska’s Mikey Labriola (right) wrestles Michigan State’s Nate Jimenez in the first round of the Big Ten Championships Saturday at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. Dylan Guenther / Corn Nation
- Nebraska’s Mikey Labriola (top) wrestles Michigan State’s Nate Jimenez in the first round of the Big Ten Championships Saturday at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. Dylan Guenther / Corn Nation
- Nebraska’s Taylor Venz gets his hand raised after downing Purdue’s Max Lyon in the first round of the Big Ten Championships Saturday at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. Dylan Guenther / Corn Nation
- Nebraska’s Taylor Venz wrestles Purdue’s Max Lyon in the first round of the Big Ten Championships Saturday at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. Dylan Guenther / Corn Nation
- Nebraska’s Taylor Venz (top) wrestles Purdue’s Max Lyon in the first round of the Big Ten Championships Saturday at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. Dylan Guenther / Corn Nation
- Nebraska’s Taylor Venz (front) wrestles Purdue’s Max Lyon in the first round of the Big Ten Championships Saturday at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. Dylan Guenther / Corn Nation
- Nebraska’s Christian Lance gets his hand raised after beating Purdue’s Michael Woulfe in the first round of the Big Ten Championships Saturday at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. Dylan Guenther / Corn Nation
- Nebraska’s Christian Lance blasts through Purdue’s Michael Woulfe for a takedown in the first round of the Big Ten Championships Saturday at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. Dylan Guenther / Corn Nation
- Nebraska’s Christian Lance wrestles Purdue’s Michael Woulfe in the first round of the Big Ten Championships Saturday at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. Dylan Guenther / Corn Nation
Wrestling: Big Ten Championships Photo Gallery
Check out these photos from the 2022 Big Ten Championships at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln
