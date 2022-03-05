Cam Jurgens Makes Some Money at the Combine

Leading up to the Scouting Combine anybody who studied Cam Jurgens tape knew he was going to perform well on the field in Indianapolis. And on Friday Jurgens had a complete day that saw him become the talk of the Combine in multiple ways.

Weigh In

Cam Jurgens



6'3"

307 pounds

33 3/8" arms

10" hands — The Draft Network (@TheDraftNetwork) March 4, 2022

There was some concern that Jurgens would come in undersized, however not only did he measure in at 6’3 but he was above 300lbs with good length and hand size. Considering Iowa’s Tyler Linderbaum who is largely considered the best center in the draft only measured in at 6’2, 296 with 31 1/8” arms.

Athletic Testing

While Jurgens only competed in the 40 yard dash and bench press, he excelled at both. His 4.92 40 yard dash time was 5th best among offensive lineman and got rave reviews from Daniel Jeremiah on the TV coverage. NFL Network even highlighted Cam in their simulcast by putting Jurgens up against former Husker great Ndamukong Suh. To top it off Jurgen’s 10 yard split was 1.71 which is far below the average interior lineman time of 1.77.

Position Drills

Jurgens didn’t stop his momentum when it came to the on field drills. Through several drills Jurgens showed off his movement skills as he was able to move quickly and show good explosiveness. And while Jurgens did slip a few times as his shoulders got too far over his feet, the NFL analysts including former offensive lineman Kyle Long just raved about his athletic traits and sky high potential.

Beef Jerky

I just bought two bags of Cam Jurgens' jerky because why the hell not. pic.twitter.com/mzHPIiaYtI — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) March 4, 2022

In a stroke of genius, Cam Jurgens made his mark on the Combine with a little help from his NLI deals. It was reported during the broadcast that Jurgens brought his homemade beef jerky with him to the Combine and when he met with NFL teams on Thursday he would leave some of his jerky with the teams. I’ve heard of interesting interviews NFL prospects have had with teams, but I’ve never heard of a prospect bringing homemade food as a gift. All this news prompted several NFL Draft analysts to make a few purchases.

What Others Were Saying

It’s safe to say that Cam Jurgens made a huge impact Friday night at the Combine. His performance elevated his stock and is sending many people back to the film to understand who he is. Here is a better look at what others in the draft media are saying about him.

Erik Schlitt of SB Nation site Pride of Detroit listed Jurgens as one of his top 7 offensive line standouts.

Cam Jurgens, IOL, Nebraska, 6-foot-3, 303 Jurgens covers ground like a predator stalking his prey. The former tight end turned center, has maintained his athleticism (4.92 40-yard-dash, 1.71 10-yard-split) despite adding 50+ pounds of weight over the last four years. A Day 3 prospect, Jurgens is capable of backing up all three spots on the interior and plays with an intensity Lions’ coaches would love to have in the locker room.

Seahawks Draft Blog was another site that was impressed with Jurgens and identified him as a potential center for Seattle.

Jurgens didn’t do any jumps or agility testing (injury?) but he did run a 4.92 and he excelled in drills, flashing great knee bend and athleticism. We know he plays with fire but we also now have it confirmed that he carries a ton of upside. He’s 6-3 and 303lbs with 33 3/8 inch arms. If he’s there in round three, he would be a fantastic option.

I'm impressed by Cam Jurgens' early drills. Really agile and moves with some explosiveness in his steps. — Nick Shook (@TheNickShook) March 4, 2022

How many people just bought Cam Jurgens' (@CameronJurgens) beef jerky after hearing he makes it?



I now have three bags coming because I am a man of culture.https://t.co/NdtJcJirze — Tommy Garrett (@TommygarrettPFN) March 4, 2022

Few notables from the first OL workouts:



- Ikem Ekwonu (NC State)

- Zion Johnson (BC)

- Cam Jurgens (Nebraska)

- Braxton Jones (Southern Utah) — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 4, 2022

Top performers from the first group of OL at the #NFLCombine:



• Cam Jurgens, Nebraska

• Luke Fortner, Kentucky

• Kellen Diesch, Arizona State

• Zion Johnson, Boston College

• Ikem Ekwonu, NC State

• Charles Cross, Mississippi State — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) March 4, 2022

My big winner from tonight:



Nebraska OC Cam Jurgens. Did a lot for himself.



Looks incredibly athletic (and nasty) on film -- had a awesome weigh-in at 6-3/307 with arms longer than 33" inches, then ran 4.92 and did 25 reps on the bench.



He's a starting rookie C with upside. — Chris Trapasso (@ChrisTrapasso) March 5, 2022

Cam Jurgens looks like the State Trooper that gave me a speeding ticket the other day lmao. pic.twitter.com/Wuaj8lgkPl — CLew (@droppedballspod) March 4, 2022

If you need a good zone blocking center in the 2022 NFL Draft, Cam Jurgens can be your guy. https://t.co/IIJnW5LQw0 — Ian Cummings (@ian_cummings_9) March 4, 2022