Cam Jurgens Makes Some Money at the Combine

Jurgens was the talk of the Friday Combine coverage.

By Brian Johannes
NFL: Scouting Combine Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Leading up to the Scouting Combine anybody who studied Cam Jurgens tape knew he was going to perform well on the field in Indianapolis. And on Friday Jurgens had a complete day that saw him become the talk of the Combine in multiple ways.

Weigh In

There was some concern that Jurgens would come in undersized, however not only did he measure in at 6’3 but he was above 300lbs with good length and hand size. Considering Iowa’s Tyler Linderbaum who is largely considered the best center in the draft only measured in at 6’2, 296 with 31 1/8” arms.

Athletic Testing

While Jurgens only competed in the 40 yard dash and bench press, he excelled at both. His 4.92 40 yard dash time was 5th best among offensive lineman and got rave reviews from Daniel Jeremiah on the TV coverage. NFL Network even highlighted Cam in their simulcast by putting Jurgens up against former Husker great Ndamukong Suh. To top it off Jurgen’s 10 yard split was 1.71 which is far below the average interior lineman time of 1.77.

Position Drills

Jurgens didn’t stop his momentum when it came to the on field drills. Through several drills Jurgens showed off his movement skills as he was able to move quickly and show good explosiveness. And while Jurgens did slip a few times as his shoulders got too far over his feet, the NFL analysts including former offensive lineman Kyle Long just raved about his athletic traits and sky high potential.

Beef Jerky

In a stroke of genius, Cam Jurgens made his mark on the Combine with a little help from his NLI deals. It was reported during the broadcast that Jurgens brought his homemade beef jerky with him to the Combine and when he met with NFL teams on Thursday he would leave some of his jerky with the teams. I’ve heard of interesting interviews NFL prospects have had with teams, but I’ve never heard of a prospect bringing homemade food as a gift. All this news prompted several NFL Draft analysts to make a few purchases.

What Others Were Saying

It’s safe to say that Cam Jurgens made a huge impact Friday night at the Combine. His performance elevated his stock and is sending many people back to the film to understand who he is. Here is a better look at what others in the draft media are saying about him.

Erik Schlitt of SB Nation site Pride of Detroit listed Jurgens as one of his top 7 offensive line standouts.

Cam Jurgens, IOL, Nebraska, 6-foot-3, 303

Jurgens covers ground like a predator stalking his prey. The former tight end turned center, has maintained his athleticism (4.92 40-yard-dash, 1.71 10-yard-split) despite adding 50+ pounds of weight over the last four years. A Day 3 prospect, Jurgens is capable of backing up all three spots on the interior and plays with an intensity Lions’ coaches would love to have in the locker room.

Seahawks Draft Blog was another site that was impressed with Jurgens and identified him as a potential center for Seattle.

Jurgens didn’t do any jumps or agility testing (injury?) but he did run a 4.92 and he excelled in drills, flashing great knee bend and athleticism. We know he plays with fire but we also now have it confirmed that he carries a ton of upside. He’s 6-3 and 303lbs with 33 3/8 inch arms. If he’s there in round three, he would be a fantastic option.

