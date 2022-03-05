Saturday Baseball, NFL Combine and WBB Watch Thread

NFL Scouting Combine Day 3 Thread

When: 3:00 - 8:00 CST

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium

TV: NFL Network

What to Watch

Defensive line and linebackers will be going through athletic testing along with position drills.

JoJo Domann

The NFL Combine should be well suited for Domann to have success as his fluid hips and ease of movement will allow Domann to impress. I’m curious to see how Domann does in more of the power drills. Domann did well on the edge but at his size he’s not an overly powerful player.

Here is a look at the five year average for linebackers who have been drafted.

4.66 40 Yard Dash

1.60 10 Yard Split

4.28 Short Shuttle

7.07 3 Cone Drill

34 1/2” Vertical Leap

10’0” Broad Jump

Women’s Basketball Big Ten Tournament

#6 Nebraska Cornhuskers vs #2 Iowa Hawkeyes

Saturday, March 5, 2022 (approx. 6:00 p.m. central)

Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament

Gainbridge Fieldhouse - Indianapolis, Ind.

Live Television: BTN

Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (7 p.m.) Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst) Lincoln (107.3 FM & 1400 AM), Omaha (ESPN 590 AM), Huskers.com, Huskers App