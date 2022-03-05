Saturday Baseball, NFL Combine and WBB Watch Thread

NFL Scouting Combine Day 3 Thread
When: 3:00 - 8:00 CST
Where: Lucas Oil Stadium
TV: NFL Network
What to Watch
Defensive line and linebackers will be going through athletic testing along with position drills.
JoJo Domann
The NFL Combine should be well suited for Domann to have success as his fluid hips and ease of movement will allow Domann to impress. I’m curious to see how Domann does in more of the power drills. Domann did well on the edge but at his size he’s not an overly powerful player.
Here is a look at the five year average for linebackers who have been drafted.
4.66 40 Yard Dash
1.60 10 Yard Split
4.28 Short Shuttle
7.07 3 Cone Drill
34 1/2” Vertical Leap
10’0” Broad Jump
Women’s Basketball Big Ten Tournament
#6 Nebraska Cornhuskers vs #2 Iowa Hawkeyes
Saturday, March 5, 2022 (approx. 6:00 p.m. central)
Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament
Gainbridge Fieldhouse - Indianapolis, Ind.
Live Television: BTN
Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (7 p.m.) Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst) Lincoln (107.3 FM & 1400 AM), Omaha (ESPN 590 AM), Huskers.com, Huskers App
