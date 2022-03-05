Nebrasketball: Wisconsin Badgers Preview - Part Deux

Wisconsin Badger Preview

Date: Sunday, March 6th

Time: 1:00pm CST

Location: Madison, WI

Record: 24-5 (15-4 Big Ten)

Last Meeting: Wisconsin 73 Nebraska 65 on January 27th

Rank: #10 (Coaches/AP)

Coach: Greg Gard (7th Season)

Preview

So, the Huskers end the season against what looks like Big Ten’s regular season champion. If the Huskers win, that will make that a little murky for the Badgers and could make it a tie for that title.

Could the Huskers win? That is a possibility. Nebraska is on a two game hot streak to end the season. The boys in red are clicking for the first time since the preseason games that did not count.

But lets not hold our breath too long. It is Wisconsin and they are eyeing a long post season run. They will do anything to make sure that happens. That includes a win against the Huskers.

We last saw the Badgers way back on January 27th. In that game we saw Wisconsin come down to Lincoln and walk away with a 73-65 win. This time, the Huskers get to head north to the land of cheese and beer.

Wisconsin is sill lead by Sophomore Johnny Davis. The 6’5” guard is averaging 20.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game. He leads the team in all three categories. Johnny was kept to 13 points and 2 assists in the Badgers win in January but pulled down 9 rebounds against the Huskers. Expect much of the same this time around.

Also of note, Johnny is a Player of the Year candidate and I would assume all conference and American when it is all said and done.

Senior Brad Davison was the big man against the Huskers last time around with 20 points, 4 assists, and seven rebounds. He is averaging 14 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.0 assists on the season making his outing in Lincoln even more impressive against the Huskers.

Also of note is freshman Chucky Hepburn from Omaha. He had 13 points, 2 rebounds, and 3 assists against Nebraska last time and made the Husker faithful regret that they lost him. Oh yeah, he also did this to #8 Purdue this past week to win the game for Wisconsin.

My man @ChuckyHepburn doing Chuck things!



Chuck called game! Big 10 Champs! pic.twitter.com/kcu2gBfFUT — FauxCoachWoodard (@FauxCoachWoodar) March 2, 2022

Chuckie had 17 points in that last second win against Purdue. So yeah, this could be a fun game for the Huskers. Draft Kings has Wisconsin at -13 if you’re a betting man.

Like most places in the Big Ten, the Kohl Center is not an easy arena to come into and win. It is also senior night for Wisconsin. Add on a fan base that can smell an outright Big Ten Title on the line and the Huskers have their hands full in this one.

Can they pull off the win? There is a possibility. Nebraska has been playing well as of late and have finally tasted victory enough to build their confidence back up. Something the Huskers have had in short supply all season.

A win could go a long way since the Huskers will most likely be the 14th seed in the tournament. Getting out of the bottom of the basement would also take a win by Northwestern against Minnesota tomorrow night along with the upset by the Huskers.

Lets hope all hands are on deck to keep the magic of March going for coach Hoiberg and his crew.