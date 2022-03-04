Friday NFL Combine, Baseball and WBB Tournament Thread

NFL Combine Day 2 Thread
When: 3:00 - 9:00 CST
Where: Lucas Oil Stadium
TV: NFL Network
What to Watch
Running backs and offensive will be going through athletic testing along with position drills. For Husker fans this means we’ll get to see Cam Jurgens looking to set himself apart from the other interior offensive lineman.
Beef Jurgy up next‼️#GBR /// @CameronJurgens— Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) March 4, 2022
: #NFLCombine starting at 3pm CT on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/FLHhHYZ1sN
Cam Jurgens
Before Jurgens takes the field for timed and position drills we did get to see Jurgens weigh in and take part in the bench press. Jurgens put up 25 reps of 225lbs which is pretty standard for an interior offensive lineman. But the biggest win for Jurgens was his weigh in. With some concerns about his weight and length Jurgens measured in at 6’3 303lbs and had 33 3/8” arms which is above the threshold for lineman.
There was some question about how big Cam Jurgens would be...6'3"/303, 33 3/8" arms. Pretty good for a center.— Jared Stanger (@JaredStanger) March 4, 2022
Here is a look at the five year averages for interior offensive lineman in the timed drills.
5.23 40 Yard Dash
1.78 10 Yard Split
4.70 Short Shuttle
7.72 3 Cone
28.5 Vertical Leap
8’9” Broad Jump
Women’s Basketball Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals
#6 Nebraska Cornhuskers vs #3 Michigan Wolverines
Thursday, March 4, 2022 (approx. 7:30 p.m.)
Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament
Gainbridge Fieldhouse - Indianapolis, Ind.
Live Television: BTN
Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (7 p.m.) Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst) Lincoln (107.3 FM & 1400 AM), Omaha (ESPN 590 AM), Huskers.com, Huskers App
