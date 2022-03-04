Friday NFL Combine, Baseball and WBB Tournament Thread

NFL Combine Day 2 Thread

When: 3:00 - 9:00 CST

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium

TV: NFL Network

What to Watch

Running backs and offensive will be going through athletic testing along with position drills. For Husker fans this means we’ll get to see Cam Jurgens looking to set himself apart from the other interior offensive lineman.

Cam Jurgens

Before Jurgens takes the field for timed and position drills we did get to see Jurgens weigh in and take part in the bench press. Jurgens put up 25 reps of 225lbs which is pretty standard for an interior offensive lineman. But the biggest win for Jurgens was his weigh in. With some concerns about his weight and length Jurgens measured in at 6’3 303lbs and had 33 3/8” arms which is above the threshold for lineman.

There was some question about how big Cam Jurgens would be...6'3"/303, 33 3/8" arms. Pretty good for a center. — Jared Stanger (@JaredStanger) March 4, 2022

Here is a look at the five year averages for interior offensive lineman in the timed drills.

5.23 40 Yard Dash

1.78 10 Yard Split

4.70 Short Shuttle

7.72 3 Cone

28.5 Vertical Leap

8’9” Broad Jump

Women’s Basketball Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals

#6 Nebraska Cornhuskers vs #3 Michigan Wolverines

Thursday, March 4, 2022 (approx. 7:30 p.m.)

Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament

Gainbridge Fieldhouse - Indianapolis, Ind.

Live Television: BTN

Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (7 p.m.) Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst) Lincoln (107.3 FM & 1400 AM), Omaha (ESPN 590 AM), Huskers.com, Huskers App