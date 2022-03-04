Five Heart Podcast 268: Big Ten Wrestling Tournament Preview!

Jon, Todd, and the best wrestling writer in the state of Nebraska, Dylan Guenther, all get together for this weeks episode of the Five Heart Podcast.

You wanted a preview of the Big Ten Wrestling tournaments being held in Lincoln Nebraska this weekend and this is it. Todd and Dylan are both experts when it comes to college wrestling while Jon is just along for the ride.

Todd and Dylan look at:

where Nebraska might finish this weekend

The reasons why this might be the best year of college wrestling ever

The reasons why this might be the most competitive Big Ten tournament ever

Why you should be watching and who

Can anyone beat Gable Steveson

Who are the other wrestlers wrestling fans need to watch

Join us for this episode of the Five Heart Podcast!