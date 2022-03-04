Reacts: Who Is the Best MBB Team in the Country Right Now?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Nebraska Cornhuskers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

Regular Season Title or Conference Tournament Title?

As a Nebraska fan, I know we have very different views on college basketball than most of the country, but I think the question below really brought it home for me.

Winning a conference title? I mean, who does that?

Well, 54% of SB Nation readers said they would rather see their team win a regular season title than the conference tournament.

I think most Husker fans would agree that if asked if you would rather have your basketball team win the regular season conference title or the conference tournament, the correct answer is yes.

A Weekend of Upsets

Last weekend saw seven of the top 10 ranked teams lose to underdogs. 45% of SBN readers said that Colorado over Arizona was the biggest surprise of them all.

As a Husker fan, I don’t think I could vote for a Colorado win.

Unless it was over Iowa.

Best Team in the Country?

42% of you picked Gonzaga as the best team in the college basketball right now. That was the top by a wide margin.

So do you agree with these results?