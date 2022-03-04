 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Friday Flakes: Is Nebraska Men’s Basketball Going to Make The NCAA Tournament?

New, 9 comments

DO YOU BELIEVE IN MIRACLES?!!?!!?

By Nate McHugh

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Nebraska v Northwestern Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images

They could.

After they beat Wisconsin on Sunday. All they have to do is win the Big Ten Conference Tournament.

It’s possible folks.

Casey Thompson - 2022 Heisman Finalist Sealed and Delivered

That’s a joke obviously. Calm down.

SPORTS! SPORTS! SPORTS! SPORTS!

College football in 2022: 5 teams ready to make the leap and 5 teams that could take a step back – The Athletic
Fortunes change in a hurry in college football and never faster than now as the players across the country can transfer and earn immediate eligibility the second they decide to leave a program for the first time.

But amid the ebbs and flows of a sport with massive constant roster turnover, some teams look ready to ride the wave this fall, while others may struggle to keep their heads above water.

These are five teams that fit those bills:

Rob Manfred and MLB should be embarrassed by the lockout - Pinstripe Alley
It’s readily apparent that Manfred and the owners don’t particularly care about optics, but the loss of regular season games is a colossal embarrassment to fans and outside observers alike.

NFL Draft season pet peeves - Bleeding Green Nation
The Combine, which serves as an opening ceremony for NFL Draft season, is underway. Now that draft season is officially here, so are some of the dumbest things that will be said all season long. It is a wonderful and miserable time of the year for those reasons.

Kenny Pickett news, NFL Combine: Is Pitt QB’s hand size a concern ahead of the draft? - DraftKings Nation
Kenny Pickett’s hand measured out at 8 1⁄4 last year, ranking him in the... *checks notes* — 0th percentile among quarterbacks.

LeBron James’ last great seasons are being wasted by the Lakers - SBNation.com
LeBron James is having another great season, and it’s being squandered by the Lakers.

Here’s EXACTLY how harmful your NFL team is to your health - SBNation.com
If you’re a fan of a terrible NFL team you don’t need me to tell you it’s harmful to your health. You know the stress, the anger, the frustration at watching a team lose time, and time, and time again. It’s nonsensical to invest that much time and energy into something that hurts you, but we do it anyway.

“STICK TO SPORTS!” Nah.

The Best Things I Saw On The Internet This Week

More From Corn Nation

Loading comments...