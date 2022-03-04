Friday Flakes: Is Nebraska Men’s Basketball Going to Make The NCAA Tournament?

They could.

After they beat Wisconsin on Sunday. All they have to do is win the Big Ten Conference Tournament.

It’s possible folks.

ive seen enough, we’re winning the big ten tournament — Sammy Miles (@TimMilesDog) March 2, 2022

Casey Thompson - 2022 Heisman Finalist Sealed and Delivered

#Huskers QB Casey Thompson lookin athletic with these throws pic.twitter.com/OxLKnNjj1r — Husker Hype (@husker_hype) March 1, 2022

That’s a joke obviously. Calm down.

SPORTS! SPORTS! SPORTS! SPORTS!

College football in 2022: 5 teams ready to make the leap and 5 teams that could take a step back – The Athletic

Fortunes change in a hurry in college football and never faster than now as the players across the country can transfer and earn immediate eligibility the second they decide to leave a program for the first time.

But amid the ebbs and flows of a sport with massive constant roster turnover, some teams look ready to ride the wave this fall, while others may struggle to keep their heads above water.

These are five teams that fit those bills:

Rob Manfred and MLB should be embarrassed by the lockout - Pinstripe Alley

It’s readily apparent that Manfred and the owners don’t particularly care about optics, but the loss of regular season games is a colossal embarrassment to fans and outside observers alike.

NFL Draft season pet peeves - Bleeding Green Nation

The Combine, which serves as an opening ceremony for NFL Draft season, is underway. Now that draft season is officially here, so are some of the dumbest things that will be said all season long. It is a wonderful and miserable time of the year for those reasons.

Kenny Pickett news, NFL Combine: Is Pitt QB’s hand size a concern ahead of the draft? - DraftKings Nation

Kenny Pickett’s hand measured out at 8 1⁄4 last year, ranking him in the... *checks notes* — 0th percentile among quarterbacks.

LeBron James’ last great seasons are being wasted by the Lakers - SBNation.com

LeBron James is having another great season, and it’s being squandered by the Lakers.

Here’s EXACTLY how harmful your NFL team is to your health - SBNation.com

If you’re a fan of a terrible NFL team you don’t need me to tell you it’s harmful to your health. You know the stress, the anger, the frustration at watching a team lose time, and time, and time again. It’s nonsensical to invest that much time and energy into something that hurts you, but we do it anyway.

Believe it. @daboot02 & @CoachWhippleGBR make up one of the Top 4 QB coach/WR coach tandems in all FBS Power 5 play according to our metrics. If you're a WR or QB in the upcoming recruiting cycles, the numbers show #Nebraska is a place to be. #GBR #CFB https://t.co/YsLAjPXucS — Matrix Analytical (@AthDeptEdges) March 3, 2022

What is the biggest sports conspiracy that you swear is 100% true? — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) March 3, 2022

Working on trying to confirm this (@SuitUpVarsity) but we believe the 7:45 Monday game with @LinksGBB and @BellevueEastGBB will be the first ever Class A state girls game with two female head coaches.



So powerful to have WOMEN leading WOMEN!! ‼️ #nebpreps https://t.co/OWRx0LTYBu — Tony Chapman (@tony_chapman76) March 2, 2022

“STICK TO SPORTS!” Nah.

So this just happened on Wheel of Fortune. pic.twitter.com/FgVunCEmDg — Kenny (@KennyK089) March 2, 2022

It always pains me when nice people come on our show to play a game and win some money and maybe fulfill a lifelong dream, and are then subject to online ridicule when they make a mistake or something goes awry. — Pat Sajak (@PatOnWheel) March 2, 2022

The Best Things I Saw On The Internet This Week