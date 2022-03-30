Wednesday Flakes Gives You An Apple Pie Recipe

You can’t have baseball without apple pie. Well, at least it is as American as apple pie. Which is probably why we still care about the sport. Here is a great apple pie recipe that should cheer you all up with this less than ideal Nebraska baseball season that is fully underway.

I hope that some of you try the recipe out and post in here how it went. Or even better, post it in twitter and we will retweet it. There has to be a pic of the pie in the tweet so don’t burn it or I am sure the Twitterverse will burn you for it.

For Pie Crust:

1 ¼ cups all-purpose flour (150 grams)

¼ teaspoon fine sea salt

10 tablespoons unsalted butter, cold and cut into cubes

2 to 4 tablespoons ice water, as needed

In a food processor, pulse together the flour and salt. Add butter and pulse until the mixture forms lima bean-size pieces. Slowly add ice water, 1 tablespoon at a time, and pulse until the dough just comes together. It should be moist, but not wet. Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface and gather into a ball. Flatten into a disk with the heel of your hand. Cover tightly with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 1 hour and up to 2 days.

For Filling:

Dough for double-crust pie

1/3 cup sugar

1/3 cup packed brown sugar

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground ginger

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

6 to 7 cups thinly sliced peeled tart apples

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon butter

1 large egg white

Optional: Turbinado or coarse sugar, ground cinnamon, vanilla bean ice cream and caramel sauce

Directions

Preheat oven to 375°. On a lightly floured surface, roll half of the dough to a 1/8-in.-thick circle; transfer to a 9-in. pie plate. In a small bowl, combine sugars, flour and spices. In a large bowl, toss apples with lemon juice. Add sugar mixture; toss to coat. Add filling; dot with butter. Roll remaining dough to a 1/8-in.-thick circle. Place over filling. Trim, seal and flute edge. Cut slits in top. Beat egg white until foamy; brush over crust. If desired, sprinkle with turbinado sugar and ground cinnamon. Cover edge loosely with foil. Bake 25 minutes. Remove foil; bake until crust is golden brown and filling is bubbly, 20-25 minutes longer. Cool on a wire rack. If desired, serve with ice cream and caramel sauce.

Oh yeah, I 100% stole this recipe from the internet. I’ll probably try it out in a couple of weeks.

