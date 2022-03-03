Thursday NFL Combine and WBB B1G Tournament Thread

NFL Scouting Combine Day 1 Thread

When: 3:00 - 9:00 CST

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium

TV: NFL Network

What to Watch

Quarterbacks, receivers and tight ends will be going through athletic testing along with position drills.

Austin Allen

Today is the day we get to see Allen look to set himself apart from the rest of the tight end class. Allen has had a big year already breaking Nebraska records, winning the Big Ten Tight End of the Year and then went on to stand out at the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.

Nebraska TE Austin Allen



6'8"

253 Pounds

33 5/8" Arms

9 1/2" Hands — Ben Glassmire (@BenGlassmireNFL) March 3, 2022

Allen already weighed in and now we get to see what he can do on the field. What I’m really looking to see is his speed and quickness results. The top tight ends in the NFL all ran 4.63 or faster. But I’d be happy for Allen if he ran anything under a 4.79. Listed below are the averages for tight ends that have been drafted over the last five years.

1.63 in 10 yard split

4.37 in Short Shuttle

7.14 in 3 Cone

33 1⁄ 2 in Vertical Leap

9’09” in Broad Jump

Women’s Basketball Big Ten Tournament

No. 6 Nebraska Cornhuskers (22-7, 11-7 Big Ten) vs. No. 14 Illinois Fighting Illini (7-19, 1-13 Big Ten)

Thursday, March 3, 2022 (approx. 7:30 p.m.)

Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament

Gainbridge Fieldhouse - Indianapolis, Ind.

Live Television: BTN

Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (7 p.m.) Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst) Lincoln (107.3 FM & 1400 AM), Omaha (ESPN 590 AM), Huskers.com, Huskers App