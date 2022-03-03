Thursday NFL Combine and WBB B1G Tournament Thread

NFL Scouting Combine Day 1 Thread
When: 3:00 - 9:00 CST
Where: Lucas Oil Stadium
TV: NFL Network
What to Watch
Quarterbacks, receivers and tight ends will be going through athletic testing along with position drills.
Austin Allen
Today is the day we get to see Allen look to set himself apart from the rest of the tight end class. Allen has had a big year already breaking Nebraska records, winning the Big Ten Tight End of the Year and then went on to stand out at the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.
Nebraska TE Austin Allen— Ben Glassmire (@BenGlassmireNFL) March 3, 2022
6'8"
253 Pounds
33 5/8" Arms
9 1/2" Hands
Allen already weighed in and now we get to see what he can do on the field. What I’m really looking to see is his speed and quickness results. The top tight ends in the NFL all ran 4.63 or faster. But I’d be happy for Allen if he ran anything under a 4.79. Listed below are the averages for tight ends that have been drafted over the last five years.
1.63 in 10 yard split
4.37 in Short Shuttle
7.14 in 3 Cone
33 1⁄2 in Vertical Leap
9’09” in Broad Jump
Women’s Basketball Big Ten Tournament
No. 6 Nebraska Cornhuskers (22-7, 11-7 Big Ten) vs. No. 14 Illinois Fighting Illini (7-19, 1-13 Big Ten)
Thursday, March 3, 2022 (approx. 7:30 p.m.)
Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament
Gainbridge Fieldhouse - Indianapolis, Ind.
Live Television: BTN
Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (7 p.m.) Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst) Lincoln (107.3 FM & 1400 AM), Omaha (ESPN 590 AM), Huskers.com, Huskers App
