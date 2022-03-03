Husker NFL Draft Tracker 8 Weeks Till Draft

While we are eight weeks out till the 2022 NFL Draft, this is a huge week as the NFL Scouting Combine starts today. Austin Allen, Cam Jurgens, JoJo Domann and Cam Taylor-Britt will all have a shot to showcase their traits while also going through medical testing and interviewing with NFL teams. Listed below is more information about the Combine along with the usual news and notes on the Huskers who are eligible for the 2022 NFL Draft.

NFL Scouting Combine

If you didn’t see my Combine Preview yesterday, here is a link to see what I am looking for from the four Huskers participating.

Combine Coverage can be found on the NFL Network and here is the schedule for which position groups go each day.

Thursday March 3rd, 3:00 - 10:00 CST:: QB, WR and TE (Allen)

Friday March 4th, 3:00 - 9:00: RBs and OL (Jurgens)

Saturday March 5th, 3:00 - 8:00: DL and LB (Domann)

Sunday March 6th, 1:00 - 6:00: DB (Taylor-Britt)

Rankings

Lance Zierlein of NFL Media does all the grading and ranking of players on NFL.com. Zierlein released his grades and rankings for the draft ahead of the Combine. Only three Huskers of over 300 made his list. Here is a look at those players, their rankings, grades and what each grade means.

JoJo Domann , 127th overall, 11th linebacker, 6.11 grade (Good backup with the potential to develop into starter)

, 127th overall, 11th linebacker, 6.11 grade (Good backup with the potential to develop into starter) Cam Taylor-Britt ,164 overall, 16th cornerback, 5.96 (Average backup or special-teamer)

,164 overall, 16th cornerback, 5.96 (Average backup or special-teamer) Cam Jurgens, 220th overall, 5th center, 5.83 (Average backup or special-teamer)

Dane Brugler of The Athletic released the latest update to his position rankings. Only four Huskers made his rankings.

Austin Allen 19th Rated TE

Cam Jurgens 6th rated C

JoJo Domann, 11th rated LB

Cam Taylor-Britt, 13th rated CB

Mock Drafts

Pro Football Network’s Oliver Hodgkinson put out a four round Mock Draft that included two Huskers going in the third round.

80) Houston Texans: Cam Taylor-Britt, CB, Nebraska

115) Seattle Seahawks: Cam Jurgens, OC, Nebraska

SB Nation Broncos site Mile High Report had their weekly Mock Draft Monday. This week’s addition saw the Broncos taking Taylor-Britt.

96. Cam Taylor-Britt - CB - Nebraska The sell: The heir apparent to Ronald Darby? The rationale: Darby’s entering the second year of a three year contract that the Broncos could move on from in 2023, while Michael Ojemudia’s played in 18 of 33 potential games since he was drafted in the third round of the 2020 draft because of injuries and a benching. Taylor-Britt offers the instincts, physicality, and temperament to become an early contributor to special teams and a long term running mate for Patrick Surtain II.

Player Specific News

Samori Toure

If you didn’t see my Samori Toure Scouting Report from earlier this week. I covered his strengths, concerns, and projection along with a video breakdown.

Austin Allen

Nebraska TE Austin Allen is a big dude (6’9 & 255 lbs). Moves well in a straight line for his build! Interested to see his testing numbers at the combine. pic.twitter.com/wEDusmzR6T — Mr. Hop Off Da Bus (@DP_NFL) February 27, 2022

Cam Jurgens

Lance Zierlein does the Scouting Reports for NFL.com and he released his Jurgens Report

Noted offensive line guru Brandon Thorn published his scouting report up at Bleacher Report on Cam Jurgens.

Ian Cummings of Pro Football Network released his scouting report on Cam Jurgens

Dane Brugler of The Athletic posted his NFL Combine Preview as he highlighted one prospect from each position group. For the interior his choice was Jurgens.

Throw on the Nebraska tape and you will see rare quickness and play range from the center position. A high school tight end, Jurgens made the transition to center without losing his athleticism and started 31 games over the past three seasons. In high school, Jurgens also was a four-time state champion in the discus and three-time champion in the shot put. On the field, Jurgens moves really well laterally and will routinely stretch outside and pick off linebackers or defensive backs downfield. There are plenty of questions about his sustain strength and consistency, but he looks like the developmental day three version of Iowa’s Tyler Linderbaum — and the combine should confirm that.

Fran Duffy who is a staff writer for the Philadelphia Eagles team website is breaking down each position ahead of the NFL Scouting Combine. In his offensive line preview he highlighted Jurgens as one of the prospects he expects to be a workout warrior. Here is what he had to say.

A converted tight end who made the move to the offensive line when arriving on campus, Jurgens became the first freshman to start at center for the Cornhuskers in more than 50 years. Expect Jurgens to jump out of the gym and impress across the board in all athletic testing.

Nebraska C Cam Jurgens (#51) doing work pic.twitter.com/37H8AvUxLz — MC (@abukari) February 26, 2022

Cam Jurgens in 4. (he's the guy at the bottom of the screen) pic.twitter.com/emyIMuewMa — Ryan Patrick (@RoyleWampa) February 26, 2022

In light of Poles comments today, you have to imagine he has linderbaum starred, circle, and highlighted.



But in the very realistic possibility he isn’t available, I would watch out for Cam Jurgens (Nebraska center) on day 3 — PolesGoat (@Polesgoat) March 1, 2022

Abe Lucas, Cameron Jurgens, Justin Shaffer all fit that mold IMO — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) February 26, 2022

Cam Jurgens Nebraska C/G is nasty, tough and wants all the smoke has met with #bills pic.twitter.com/fN7p0EBGDh — Muki Hawkins (@wufosports) March 3, 2022

My favorite so far are Dohnovan West & Cam Jurgens https://t.co/oiDEE9YKeP — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) March 2, 2022

JoJo Domann

Lance Zierlein does the Scouting Reports for NFL.com and he released his Domann Report

Ian Cummings of Pro Football Network released his Scouting Report on Domann.

Fran Duffy who is a staff writer for the Philadelphia Eagles team website is breaking down each position ahead of the NFL Scouting Combine. In his linebacker preview he listed Domann amongst other players who could shine during the on field drills. Here is what he had to say.

JoJo Domann, Nebraska – Domann, listed at 6-foot-1, 226 pounds, is a linebacker/safety hybrid who played both positions during his time with the Huskers. A second-team All-American as a super senior (granted an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic) in 2021, Domann was an extremely productive coverage player over the course of his career, racking up three interceptions and 15 pass breakups in five seasons. His ball skills will flash in these drills.

Kyle Mienke of MLive.com has been previewing different positions of need for the Lions in the lead up to the NFL Combine. While looking at linebackers, Mienke highlighted Domann.

JoJo Domann (Nebraska): He’s a sixth-year prospect, so he comes loaded with experience and could contribute immediately. Of course, that also means there are some miles on that odometer. But Domann is going to entice clubs that want to tighten up against the pass, because he’s one of the best linebackers against the pass in this draft. The 6-foot, 226-pounder lined up all over the second and third levels at Nebraska. He played more outside linebacker this past year, where he neutralized tight ends and even receivers in the passing game, while getting downhill against the run.

SB Nation Lions site Pride of Detroit looked at 12 linebackers that Lions fans should watch during the Combine. Domann was one of those linebackers.

JoJo Domann (Nebraska, 6-foot-1, 226) is a bulked-up safety with the coverage skills to match. He is an immediate nickel starter who can match up with backs, tight ends, and slot receivers.

The Denver Post had a Combine Primer where they highlighted several prospects to watch for the Broncos. One name included in there was a Colorado native JoJo Domann.

Jojo Domann, OLB, Nebraska: A native of Colorado Springs (Pine Creek High), Domann will play his rookie season at age 25. He appeared in 51 games, missing 2018 with an ACL injury that required two surgeries.

USA Today’s Chiefs Wire took a look at 24 prospects that could be drafted by Kansas City and listed Domann as one of them.

Domann is the modern-day NFL linebacker and plays more of a hybrid role for the Nebraska defense. Listed at 6-1 and 230 pounds, Domann can play a run-and-hit linebacker role in base, but also cover tight ends and slot receivers in sub-packages. He’s also the type of guy who probably wouldn’t mind playing a four-phase special teams role. While Domann only appeared in just 10 games last season with the Cornhuskers, he recorded 72 tackles, nine tackles for losses, two sacks, two forced fumbles, two interceptions and passes defended. He suffered a hand injury that ended his season early, but he should be good to go for combine and pro day testing. The Chiefs have a need to upgrade the dime linebacker position, whether it’s depth or to add a player as a starter. Ben Niemann played that role last season, but many expect Willie Gay Jr. to get a shot in 2022. Domann is definitely an upgrade over Niemann and would add even more athleticism to the linebacker group in Kansas City.

JoJo Domann making this play in coverage as a curl/flat defender 25 yards downfield is insane. #NFLDraft2022 pic.twitter.com/WIKytdJMsA — Ryder McConville (@RyderM25) February 27, 2022

Will the #49ers look to draft a nickel back? Check out Nebraska’s JoJo Domann. He can be the perfect addition to the DB room.

Stats: 208 ToT | 26.5 TFL | 5.5 Sacks | 3 INT | 9 FF @HuskerFBNation pic.twitter.com/61WnIqUiuM — WayneBreezie (@WayneBreezie) March 1, 2022

I like LB/S hybrid, Jojo Domann. He’ll go late, but he’s got the traits of a guy who’ll have a long career, likely as a depth guy.



-Speed

-Creates turnovers

-High IQ

-Explosive

-Amazing pass coverage



Negatives: 25 yo, tweener, 2 ACL surgeries pic.twitter.com/N06jQbJQIc — Nate Atkins (@Nate_Atkins3) March 1, 2022

Cam Taylor-Britt

Lance Zierlein does the Scouting Reports for NFL.com and he released his Taylor-Britt Report

Non Husker NFL Draft

As I know that most Huskers fans are also fans of NFL teams. Each week I’ll highlight a specific player that your team may end up taking, maybe a mock draft or something else. This week my focus is on a rival Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum. An elite center prospect, Tyler Linderbaum is a lock first round draft pick. Normally elite centers go in the late teens of the first round but there is talk that Linderbaum could crack the top ten. Here is a look at his film.