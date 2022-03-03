Nebraska WBB Big Ten Tournament vs Illinois Preview

No. 6 Nebraska Cornhuskers (22-7, 11-7 Big Ten) vs. No. 14 Illinois Fighting Illini (7-19, 1-13 Big Ten)

Thursday, March 3, 2022 (approx. 7:30 p.m.)

Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament

Gainbridge Fieldhouse - Indianapolis, Ind.

Live Television: BTN

Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (7 p.m.) Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst) Lincoln (107.3 FM & 1400 AM), Omaha (ESPN 590 AM), Huskers.com, Huskers App

Nebraska heads to Indianapolis with momentum, winning five of its last six games to close the regular season, including a 73-59 victory over Northwestern at Pinnacle Bank Arena (Feb. 27). The Huskers are locks to be selected to the NCAA tournament, but the conference tourney offers an opportunity to improve their seeding. To do that, they cannot overlook today’s game vs the Fighting Illini, who finished the regular season at the bottom of the conference standings. The Illini are not going to be selected for any postseason tournaments so the only way they keep playing is to win games in Indy. They will be motivated to not let their season end.

Nebraska Cornhuskers (22-7, 11-7 Big Ten)

34 - Isabelle Bourne - 6-2 - So. - F - 11.1 ppg, 4.7 rpg

40 - Alexis Markowski - 6-3 - Fr. - F/C - 13.0 ppg, 7.9 rpg

1 - Jaz Shelley - 5-9 - So. - G - 12.4 ppg, 6.8 rpg

3 - Allison Weidner - 5-10 - Fr. - G - 7.2 ppg, 3.6 rpg

4 - Sam Haiby - 5-9 - Jr. - G - 10.4 ppg, 4.4 rpg

Off the Bench

14 - Bella Cravens - 6-3 - Jr. - F - 6.2 ppg, 5.6 rpg

21 - Annika Stewart - 6-3 - Fr. - F - 5.4 ppg, 2.3 rpg

32 - Kendall Coley - 6-2 - Fr. - F/G - 2.5 ppg, 1.8 rpg

5 - MiCole Cayton - 5-9 - Gr. - G - 2.3 ppg, 1.0 rpg

11 - Ruby Porter - 5-10 - Fr. - G - 2.1 ppg, 0.9 rpg

10 - Whitney Brown - 5-8 - Fr. - G - 1.8 ppg, 0.7 rpg

15 - Kendall Moriarty - 6-1 - Fr. - G - 1.6 ppg, 0.5 rpg

Head Coach: Amy Williams (Nebraska, 1998) Sixth Season at Nebraska (94-82); 15th Season Overall (287-191)

Illinois Fighting Illini (7-19, 1-13 Big Ten)

20 - Erika Porter - 6-3 - So. - F - 4.1 ppg, 2.3 rpg

44 - Kendall Bostic - 6-2 - So. - F - 6.7 ppg, 11.6 rpg

11 - Jada Peebles - 5-10 - Jr. - G - 7.2 ppg, 1.5 rpg

24 - Adalia McKenzie - 5-10 - Fr. - G - 9.1 ppg, 4.1 rpg

32 - Aaliyah Nye - 5-11 - So. - G - 12.3 ppg, 3.0 rpg

Off the Bench

5 - De’Myla Brown - 5-7 - Jr. - G - 8.3 ppg, 2.0 rpg

12 - Jayla Oden - 5-9 - Fr. - G - 5.6 ppg, 2.2 rpg

0 - Sara Anastasieska - 5-11 - Gr. - G - 5.0 ppg, 1.7 rpg

14 - Geovana Lopes - 6-3 - Sr. - F/C - 3.5 ppg, 3.2 rpg

22 - Eva Rubin - 6-5 - RSr. - C - 2.9 ppg, 1.5 rpg

3 - Solape Amusan - 6-1 - Jr. - F - 1.2 ppg, 0.8 rpg

2 - Lyric Robins - 5-11 - RSr. - F - 1.1 ppg, 1.3 rpg

Head Coach: Nancy Fahey (Wisconsin, 1981) Fifth Season at Illinois (42-98); 36th Season Overall (779-231)

Series History

Nebraska leads the all-time series with Illinois 17-5, including seven consecutive victories. Jaz Shelley led Nebraska with 21 points and five three-pointers in an 82-63 win in Champaign (Feb. 12). Isabelle Bourne added 17 points and seven rebounds, while Bella Cravens added a double-double off the bench with 12 points and 11 boards. Sam Haiby was also outstanding with 10 points, eight rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block.