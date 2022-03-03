Nebraska WBB Big Ten Tournament vs Illinois Preview

No. 6 Nebraska Cornhuskers (22-7, 11-7 Big Ten) vs. No. 14 Illinois Fighting Illini (7-19, 1-13 Big Ten)
Thursday, March 3, 2022 (approx. 7:30 p.m.)
Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament
Gainbridge Fieldhouse - Indianapolis, Ind.
Live Television: BTN
Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (7 p.m.) Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst) Lincoln (107.3 FM & 1400 AM), Omaha (ESPN 590 AM), Huskers.com, Huskers App
Nebraska heads to Indianapolis with momentum, winning five of its last six games to close the regular season, including a 73-59 victory over Northwestern at Pinnacle Bank Arena (Feb. 27). The Huskers are locks to be selected to the NCAA tournament, but the conference tourney offers an opportunity to improve their seeding. To do that, they cannot overlook today’s game vs the Fighting Illini, who finished the regular season at the bottom of the conference standings. The Illini are not going to be selected for any postseason tournaments so the only way they keep playing is to win games in Indy. They will be motivated to not let their season end.
Nebraska Cornhuskers (22-7, 11-7 Big Ten)
34 - Isabelle Bourne - 6-2 - So. - F - 11.1 ppg, 4.7 rpg
40 - Alexis Markowski - 6-3 - Fr. - F/C - 13.0 ppg, 7.9 rpg
1 - Jaz Shelley - 5-9 - So. - G - 12.4 ppg, 6.8 rpg
3 - Allison Weidner - 5-10 - Fr. - G - 7.2 ppg, 3.6 rpg
4 - Sam Haiby - 5-9 - Jr. - G - 10.4 ppg, 4.4 rpg
Off the Bench
14 - Bella Cravens - 6-3 - Jr. - F - 6.2 ppg, 5.6 rpg
21 - Annika Stewart - 6-3 - Fr. - F - 5.4 ppg, 2.3 rpg
32 - Kendall Coley - 6-2 - Fr. - F/G - 2.5 ppg, 1.8 rpg
5 - MiCole Cayton - 5-9 - Gr. - G - 2.3 ppg, 1.0 rpg
11 - Ruby Porter - 5-10 - Fr. - G - 2.1 ppg, 0.9 rpg
10 - Whitney Brown - 5-8 - Fr. - G - 1.8 ppg, 0.7 rpg
15 - Kendall Moriarty - 6-1 - Fr. - G - 1.6 ppg, 0.5 rpg
Head Coach: Amy Williams (Nebraska, 1998) Sixth Season at Nebraska (94-82); 15th Season Overall (287-191)
Illinois Fighting Illini (7-19, 1-13 Big Ten)
20 - Erika Porter - 6-3 - So. - F - 4.1 ppg, 2.3 rpg
44 - Kendall Bostic - 6-2 - So. - F - 6.7 ppg, 11.6 rpg
11 - Jada Peebles - 5-10 - Jr. - G - 7.2 ppg, 1.5 rpg
24 - Adalia McKenzie - 5-10 - Fr. - G - 9.1 ppg, 4.1 rpg
32 - Aaliyah Nye - 5-11 - So. - G - 12.3 ppg, 3.0 rpg
Off the Bench
5 - De’Myla Brown - 5-7 - Jr. - G - 8.3 ppg, 2.0 rpg
12 - Jayla Oden - 5-9 - Fr. - G - 5.6 ppg, 2.2 rpg
0 - Sara Anastasieska - 5-11 - Gr. - G - 5.0 ppg, 1.7 rpg
14 - Geovana Lopes - 6-3 - Sr. - F/C - 3.5 ppg, 3.2 rpg
22 - Eva Rubin - 6-5 - RSr. - C - 2.9 ppg, 1.5 rpg
3 - Solape Amusan - 6-1 - Jr. - F - 1.2 ppg, 0.8 rpg
2 - Lyric Robins - 5-11 - RSr. - F - 1.1 ppg, 1.3 rpg
Head Coach: Nancy Fahey (Wisconsin, 1981) Fifth Season at Illinois (42-98); 36th Season Overall (779-231)
Series History
Nebraska leads the all-time series with Illinois 17-5, including seven consecutive victories. Jaz Shelley led Nebraska with 21 points and five three-pointers in an 82-63 win in Champaign (Feb. 12). Isabelle Bourne added 17 points and seven rebounds, while Bella Cravens added a double-double off the bench with 12 points and 11 boards. Sam Haiby was also outstanding with 10 points, eight rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block.
