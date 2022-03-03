Frosted Flakes: Are You Paying Attention? Personal News, And Interesting News On Hacking

Nebraska spring football is here.

I’ll admit, I am struggling somewhat with what’s going on this spring. The chance to see new quarterbacks and other new players is always interesting. Seeing Casey Thompson or Chubba Purdy in the spring game should be a lot of fun. Unfortunately, that’s only a glimpse and the real thing is several months away.

Otherwise... Are you paying attention? Do you care? Are you going to be checking the stories that come out of spring football, or have you had enough kool-aid drinking, sugar-filled goo that the new offensive lineman is said to be the “greatest I’ve ever coached” by the new offensive line coach.

In other words, more goo of spring.

I thought about doing a poll on this article, but it will only reach those who are paying attention and therefore completely skewed.

Baseball is shaking up the starting pitching line up. I mean, something had to happen, right?

Nebraska baseball shaking things up with its rotation for four games this weekend.



Friday 1: RHP Koty Frank

Friday 2: LHP Kyle Perry



Saturday 1 and 2: TBD — Evan Bland (@EvanBlandOWH) March 2, 2022

It’s been a disappointing start to the season so far, but perhaps that has to do with expectations as much as anything else. (Come on, Jon, a 1-7 start sucks ass no matter your expectations.)

Seems like every Nebraska baseball season starts off struggling as the team tries to find itself while traveling all over the place. If we don’t pick up some good wins this weekend, perhaps it’s time to start swearing a lot.

Hey, did you see this? DIVISION III Loras beat Iowa. HAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

Todd’s daughter played softball for Loras. I imagine Todd will be giddy every time he thinks of this.

Newsy Stuff

Alante Brown has a “big voice” in Nebraska’s wide receiver room

Alante Brown has “big voice” in Nebraska’s wide receiver room and has caught the attention of new coaches

Huskers Looking to Shake Things up for Weekend Doubleheaders - Nebraska Baseball - Hail Varsity

But for head coach Will Bolt, he’s hoping the 12-hour drive south does more than just provide his players with an opportunity to get some shut-eye or catchup on whatever TV show they’re watching. With a doubleheader against Northwestern State and UT Arlington on Friday and another on Saturday, the Huskers’ third trip to Texas to begin the 2022 campaign should be used as a bonding experience.

Steven M. Sipple: Raiola begins spring by holding Husker O-line to a standard he knows well

Dominic Raiola wasn’t going to miss this opportunity. Not if he could help it. When Nebraska began spring drills Monday, the former Husker center was on the sideline absorbing the action. Specifically, he was watching the program’s first-year offensive line coach — younger brother Donovan Raiola.

Iowa Football: Hawkeyes Name Abdul Hodge TE Coach, Brian Ferentz to QBs - Black Heart Gold Pants

Kirk’s blurb on the move of son Brian Ferentz to QB coach is what it is: “We believe this is the logical move for our football program. The person in charge of calling the plays should work most closely with the players who are in control of the offense.”

Wow. A shitty offensive coordinator, a shitty offense, along with substandard (shitty) quarterback play - all of which I’m sure is going to be made better by having Brian coach the quarterback. I have no idea why Iowegians put up with this shit other than they are perfectly happy with average.

Bracketology Report: Wisconsin Badgers climb higher in seeding after clinching Big Ten Title - Bucky’s 5th Quarter

The latest win brings Wisconsin closer to a top line for the NCAA Tournament!

Big Ten Bracketology: Where the conference stands in The Big Dance - BT Powerhouse

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s on the bubble, and premature March Madness predictions.

Penn State Disrespected By National Media, Not On Nuclear Target Map - Off Tackle Empire

What’s it going to take for everyone to understand that WE ARE?

Soccer: Katie Meyer, Stanford captan GK, dies at 22

Katie Meyer had the most memorable save celebrations of the 2019 NCAA College Cup.

Maryland men’s basketball sophomore Pavlo Dziuba, whose hometown is Kyiv, Ukraine, has the Ukrainian flag draped around his shoulders ahead of today’s game for the second consecutive matchup. pic.twitter.com/5Kb0Yg3joD — Lauren Rosh (@lauren_rosh) March 3, 2022

Something Personal

I started a new YouTube channel called “Manage Your Damage”. It is directed at Heart Attack and TBI Survivors. I will be talking about how I’ve managed anxiety, depression, and all the other physical and mental maladies that come with trauma.

I am committed to getting my next book, “Manage Your Damage - Heart Attack Survivor” to an editor on Monday. It (obviously) is targeted at Heart Attack Survivors. The next will be targeted at TBI survivors... if I get it done.

This stuff can be damned hard to talk about. That’s pretty obvious from this somewhat blubbery video.

My Heart Attack And TBI Survivor Story - Jon Johnston

This is my heart attack and traumatic brain injury story. This is where it began.

I have recovered a lot of my life. I’ve worked hard at it. I hope to share what I’ve done with others in hopes I can help them through what is an incredibly difficult experience. I would appreciate your support. You can subscribe on YouTube, or better yet, share this with someone you know who might find it useful.

I have only just begun. There isn’t much there yet.

Then There’s This

Brian Krebs is one of the foremost cybersecurity experts in the world. Read this stuff, it’s fascinating.

Conti Ransomware Group Diaries, Part I: Evasion – Krebs on Security

On Sunday, Feb. 27, a new Twitter account “Contileaks” posted links to an archive of chat messages taken from Conti’s private communications infrastructure, dating from January 29, 2021 to the present day. Shouting “Glory for Ukraine,” the Contileaks account has since published additional Conti employee conversations from June 22, 2020 to Nov. 16, 2020.

Conti Ransomware Group Diaries, Part II: The Office – Krebs on Security

Earlier this week, a Ukrainian security researcher leaked almost two years’ worth of internal chat logs from Conti, one of the more rapacious and ruthless ransomware gangs in operation today. Tuesday’s story examined how Conti dealt with its own internal breaches and attacks from private security firms and governments. In Part II of this series we’ll explore what it’s like to work for Conti, as described by the Conti employees themselves.

Note, particularly these passages:

“Conti is a Targeted version of Ryuk, which comes from Trickbot and Emotet which we’ve been monitoring for some time,” researchers at Palo Alto Networks wrote about Ryuk last year. “A heavy focus was put on hospital systems, likely due to the necessity for uptime, as these systems were overwhelmed with handling the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. We observed initial Ryuk ransom requests ranging from US$600,000 to $10 million across multiple industries.” By late October 2020, Conti’s network of infected systems had grown to include 428 medical facilities throughout the United States. The gang’s leaders saw an opportunity to create widespread panic — if not also chaos — by deploying their ransomware simultaneously to hundreds of American healthcare organizations already struggling amid a worldwide pandemic. “Fuck the clinics in the USA this week,” wrote Conti manager “Target” on Oct. 26, 2020. “There will be panic. 428 hospitals.”

Some notes.

First, hospitals were overwhelmed by the pandemic. There’s nothing like being hit by a cyberattack when you’re already living in chaos. I’ve dealt with this, although not at a hospital. It is incredibly stressful. Not fun. Horrible. It requires working around the clock to clean, repair, replace everything in the hopes it won’t get hacked again.

I have to believe part of this is because people who run hospitals are cheap as fuck. They are constantly looking at cost-cutting and because of that, their security is shit.

You can’t tell the head of surgery he has to use dual-factor authentication on everything because he’s God in his own head and is not having it. Who you think the hospital administrators are going to stand up for, you, you shitass of an IT person, or some doctor who’s getting paid crap tons of money for his reputation?

One more thing I want you to remember.

Everyone is attacking everyone else, everywhere, all of the time.

When something like Ukraine happens, everyone gets the idea, pushed by the regular media, that there will be more cyber attacks than normal. This isn’t true. Look at the previous phrase.

You don’t have expert hackers just sitting around waiting for an event to take place before they’re stealing everyone’s money or damaging infrastructure such as medical facilities. It just doesn’t work that way.