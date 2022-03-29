Derrick Walker Jr. Will Return For Another Season of Nebrasketball!

IT’S MY BIRTHDAY! IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY! IT’S OUR BIRTHDAY! BUT NOT THEIR BIRTHDAY!

WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!

Derrick Walker Jr. will return to Nebraska basketball for another season!

This is great news!

It is great news because a key to Fred Hoiberg building a winning team is getting guys with experience on the floor, on the team, playing together, and understanding what it takes to win in the Big Ten.

Walker was a key factor in whatever Nebraska had for success in 2021. He was the team’s leading rebounder, he was the only beloved Husker to start all 32 games, and he shot 68.3 percent from the field, breaking Nebraska’s single-season record for field goal percentage that was previously held by some guy you don’t know who played in 1975-1976.

Walker averaged 9.5 points per game and 6 rebounds per game. He had three double-doubles.

Nebraska needs big guys to play in the Big Ten. Walker is a key returnee.

A new huge guy, Blaise Keita, will join the team next season, hopefully giving Walker some help. Keita comes to Nebraska from Coffeeville, KS, where he lead the Red Ravens to a JUCO national championship last season.

Keita will have three years of eligibility, along with Walker to help him understand the Big Ten. That’s cool. That’s great news.

