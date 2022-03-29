Nebraska Baseball: Garrett Anglim Named Big Ten Freshman Of The Week

Nebraska baseball freshman Garrett Anglim was named Big Ten Baseball’s Freshman of the Week.

Anglim hit .500 this week, hitting three doubles, knocking in seven RBI with two runs. He also stole a base, all of this in last weekend’s three-game series with Michigan.

Nebraska won the Friday game 13-0, largely because of Anglim. He had two doubles and six RBI.

He was 2-for-4 with a RBI and a run on Saturday and 1-for-2 with a double and two walks on Sunday, both losses.

It’d be nice if Anglim can keep driving in runs as the season goes on as Nebraska really needs the offense. Our beloved Huskers managed only one run in Sunday’s loss to Michigan. In Friday’s win, they were outhit by Michigan 16-8, but the Wolverines were generous with walks, errors, and HBP to the tune of 5 runs.