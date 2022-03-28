Coming off the greatest statistical season by a tight end in Nebraska football history, Austin Allen has a lot of momentum heading into the 2022 NFL Draft. Here is a look at my Austin Allen NFL Draft Scouting Report that looks at his strengths, weaknesses and NFL projection.

Measurables

Height: 6’8

Weight: 259

Hand: 9 ½”

Arm: 34 ⅛”

Wingspan: 81 ¾“

Grading

Trait Grade: 7.0/10 (Above Average)

Projection Grade: 6.0/10 (Developmental Traits)

Projection: Day 3

Strengths

Does well to get his hands and shield defenders to seal them off

Can block both inline or get out in space to occupy defenders.

Able to be used as a lead blocker either from the backfield or sliding in from the side.

Soft hands allow him to make several catches without double catching or many drops

Shows the ability to make catches outside his frame going low or high to make catches.

Ability to adjust to off target throws and make tough catches.

Strong hands allow him to make catches in traffic and then hold on after contact.

Has a knack for finding open areas in coverage to get himself open.

Weaknesses

Timed Combine Speed and quickness doesn’t translate to the field.

Lacks good quickness and explosiveness that can cause him to struggle to get separation.

Because he lacks suddenness he struggles in and out of breaks and is a limited route runner.

His size causes him to have poor leverage which can hurt his ability to lock down defenders in the run game and let blocks slip at times.

Summary

Austin Allen quickly became a go to weapon for Adrian Martinez and the Nebraska offense routinely making big plays when the team needed them the most. At 6’8 Allen gave Nebraska’s offense a big body that they could throw the ball up and he could make catches in traffic or get the first down to keep the drive going. Despite his size, Allen does well to get lost in coverage and often finds open areas to make his catch. As a blocker Allen does well to occupy and wall off defenders in the run game giving the running back lanes to get to the second level. While he may struggle to consistently lock down defenders he can steer or move defenders so that he can seal them off.

Projection

Allen has many positive traits that NFL teams would love to have, however the major concern for me is his overall athletic traits. And while Allen did test well at the Combine you don’t always see that translate on the field. Too often Allen is lumbering out running his routes, especially when he has to make cuts. The top NFL tight ends all run under a 4.60 40 yard dash and those who ran slower all were more quick and explosive. Allen projects more to a backup tight end but it wouldn’t shock me that he has a long NFL career as a role player.