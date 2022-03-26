Nebraska Baseball Drops Game 2 to Michigan in 9th inning

The Nebraska and Michigan baseball teams have had some been engaged in some great games and series since the Huskers joined the Big Ten a decade ago. Saturday would be no different. Coming down to one 1 strike in the 9th inning.

Nebraska’s Shay Schanaman, and Michigan’s Cameron Weston were both keeping the other teams offense off balance for the most part. Through 5 innings, each pitcher had only given up 2 runs. The highlight being freshman Luke Jessen’s tying RBI triple in the 4th inning.

B4 | All tied up.@jessen_luke delivers a 2-out RBI triple to score Everitt. pic.twitter.com/VTGkh1aMis — Nebraska Baseball (@Husker_Baseball) March 26, 2022

It was in the 6th inning that the Wolverines finally got to Schanaman, in the same way they did at the end of Koty Frank’s outing on Friday night. Matt Frey launched an 0-2 ball over the right field fence to give the Wolverines the lead, followed a few batters later by a 2 RBI home run by Tito Flores to make it 5-2, and chase Schanaman from the game. Nebraska would answer right back with a run of their own, on a Garrett Anglim single that would give him his 7th RBI of the series.

After Michigan pushed the lead back up to 6-3 in the 8th inning, the Huskers responded by sending 8 batters to the plate in the inning, and tying the game at 6-6 thanks to RBI hits by Max Anderson, Luke Jessen, and Core Jackson. Anglim had a big hit as well to move runners over, bringing the Husker freshmen hitters 3 for 3 in the inning.

In the 9th inning, the Wolverines would load the bases by way of an error, single, and walk. And with 2 outs and an 0-2 count, Michigan catcher Jimmy Obertop hit a belt high fastball down the left field line for a 2 RBI double, to give the Wolverines the lead by the final margin of 8-6.

The rubber match between the Huskers and Wolverines will take place Sunday, March 27th at 11:02 am at Haymarket Park.