Nebraska Baseball And Basketball Fun Open Thread

Nebraska Baseball takes on Michigan today at Haymarket Park at 2:02 PM.
The game will be broadcast live on Nebraska Public Media with Larry Punteney, Jeff Leise and Ana Bellinghausen calling the action.
Basketball!
Basketball Today
|Date
|Game
|Time ET
|Network
|Location
|Date
|Game
|2:20 p.m.
|CBS
|Chicago
|Saturday, March 26
|No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 5 Houston
|6:09 p.m.
|TBS
|San Antonio, Tex.
|Saturday, March 26
|No. 2 Duke vs. No. 4 Arkansas
|8:49 p.m. ET
|TBS
|San Francisco, Calif.
|Sunday, March 27
|No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 10 Miami
|2:20 p.m.
|CBS
|Chicago
|Sunday, March 27
|No. 15 Saint Peters vs. No. 8 North Carolina
|5:00 p.m.
|Philly
