Sweet 16 take two, open game thread (baseball, too)

Hark! the herald angels sing

Glory to a NCAA Tournament free of Michigan

Peace in hoops without Howard’s fists

Refs and opponents peaceful bliss

Joyful, all ye handshake line

Join the triumph of the season

With th’ angelic host proclaim

Michigan is out of the Tournament

Hark, the herald angels sing

Glory to a NCAA Tournament free of Michigan

Yeah, maybe not my best work, but we’re supposed to write a minimum number of words for these and it is Friday night already with nobody else available. So you got that. Deal with it because I have the keyboard and you will listen to every word I type (if using audio translation) or you will ignore this and scroll straight to the tv schedule anyways.

I believe there is some baseball going on tonight as well, but that’s baseball and I’m a writer who covers interesting sports so go check out the preview about f*** Michigan for that information.

Just kidding, here’s the information on that. You’ll need to fork over Delaney bucks to watch if you haven’t already.

Husker Baseball

Date: March 25th-27th

Time: March 25th (Fri.) @ 7:32 p.m March 26th (Sat.) 2:02 p.m March 27th (Sun.) @ 11:02 p.m

Location: Haymarket Park, Lincoln, Nebraska

Record(s): Nebraska (8-11) Michigan (11-9)

Head Coach(s): Will Bolt, Erik Bakich

Stream: B1G+

Radio: Husker Sports Network

Men’s Sweet 16 Schedule Home Away Time (CDT) TV Arena City Home Away Time (CDT) TV Arena City No. 15 Saint Peter's No. 3 Purdue 6:09 PM CBS Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA No. 4 Providence No. 1 Kansas 6:29 PM TBS United Center Chicago, IL No. 8 North Carolina No. 4 UCLA 8:39 PM CBS Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA No. 11 Iowa State No. 10 Miami 8:59 PM TBS United Center Chicago, IL