Sweet 16 take two, open game thread (baseball, too)

77 comments
By Kevin Knight (SpartyOnHuskers)
NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament - Second Round - Milwaukee Photo by Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Hark! the herald angels sing
Glory to a NCAA Tournament free of Michigan
Peace in hoops without Howard’s fists
Refs and opponents peaceful bliss
Joyful, all ye handshake line
Join the triumph of the season
With th’ angelic host proclaim
Michigan is out of the Tournament
Hark, the herald angels sing
Glory to a NCAA Tournament free of Michigan

Yeah, maybe not my best work, but we’re supposed to write a minimum number of words for these and it is Friday night already with nobody else available. So you got that. Deal with it because I have the keyboard and you will listen to every word I type (if using audio translation) or you will ignore this and scroll straight to the tv schedule anyways.

I believe there is some baseball going on tonight as well, but that’s baseball and I’m a writer who covers interesting sports so go check out the preview about f*** Michigan for that information.

Just kidding, here’s the information on that. You’ll need to fork over Delaney bucks to watch if you haven’t already.

Husker Baseball

Date: March 25th-27th
Time: March 25th (Fri.) @ 7:32 p.m March 26th (Sat.) 2:02 p.m March 27th (Sun.) @ 11:02 p.m
Location: Haymarket Park, Lincoln, Nebraska
Record(s): Nebraska (8-11) Michigan (11-9)
Head Coach(s): Will Bolt, Erik Bakich
Stream: B1G+
Radio: Husker Sports Network

Men’s Sweet 16 Schedule

Home Away Time (CDT) TV Arena City
No. 15 Saint Peter's No. 3 Purdue 6:09 PM CBS Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
No. 4 Providence No. 1 Kansas 6:29 PM TBS United Center Chicago, IL
No. 8 North Carolina No. 4 UCLA 8:39 PM CBS Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
No. 11 Iowa State No. 10 Miami 8:59 PM TBS United Center Chicago, IL

Women’s Sweet 16 Schedule

Home Away Time (CDT) TV Arena City
No. 5 North Carolina No. 1 South Carolina 6:00 PM ESPN Greensboro Coliseum Greensboro, NC
No. 6 Ohio State No. 2 Texas 6:00 PM ESPN 2 Spokane Arena Spokane, WA
No. 4 Maryland No. 1 Stanford 8:30 PM ESPN Spokane Arena Spokane, WA
No. 10 Creighton No. 3 Iowa State 8:30 PM ESPN 2 Greensboro Coliseum Greensboro, NC

