Sweet 16 take two, open game thread (baseball, too)

Hark! the herald angels sing
Glory to a NCAA Tournament free of Michigan
Peace in hoops without Howard’s fists
Refs and opponents peaceful bliss
Joyful, all ye handshake line
Join the triumph of the season
With th’ angelic host proclaim
Michigan is out of the Tournament
Hark, the herald angels sing
Glory to a NCAA Tournament free of Michigan
Yeah, maybe not my best work, but we’re supposed to write a minimum number of words for these and it is Friday night already with nobody else available. So you got that. Deal with it because I have the keyboard and you will listen to every word I type (if using audio translation) or you will ignore this and scroll straight to the tv schedule anyways.
I believe there is some baseball going on tonight as well, but that’s baseball and I’m a writer who covers interesting sports so go check out the preview about f*** Michigan for that information.
Just kidding, here’s the information on that. You’ll need to fork over Delaney bucks to watch if you haven’t already.
Husker Baseball
Date: March 25th-27th
Time: March 25th (Fri.) @ 7:32 p.m March 26th (Sat.) 2:02 p.m March 27th (Sun.) @ 11:02 p.m
Location: Haymarket Park, Lincoln, Nebraska
Record(s): Nebraska (8-11) Michigan (11-9)
Head Coach(s): Will Bolt, Erik Bakich
Stream: B1G+
Radio: Husker Sports Network
Men’s Sweet 16 Schedule
|Home
|Away
|Time (CDT)
|TV
|Arena
|City
|Home
|Away
|Time (CDT)
|TV
|Arena
|City
|No. 15 Saint Peter's
|No. 3 Purdue
|6:09 PM
|CBS
|Wells Fargo Center
|Philadelphia, PA
|No. 4 Providence
|No. 1 Kansas
|6:29 PM
|TBS
|United Center
|Chicago, IL
|No. 8 North Carolina
|No. 4 UCLA
|8:39 PM
|CBS
|Wells Fargo Center
|Philadelphia, PA
|No. 11 Iowa State
|No. 10 Miami
|8:59 PM
|TBS
|United Center
|Chicago, IL
Women’s Sweet 16 Schedule
|Home
|Away
|Time (CDT)
|TV
|Arena
|City
|Home
|Away
|Time (CDT)
|TV
|Arena
|City
|No. 5 North Carolina
|No. 1 South Carolina
|6:00 PM
|ESPN
|Greensboro Coliseum
|Greensboro, NC
|No. 6 Ohio State
|No. 2 Texas
|6:00 PM
|ESPN 2
|Spokane Arena
|Spokane, WA
|No. 4 Maryland
|No. 1 Stanford
|8:30 PM
|ESPN
|Spokane Arena
|Spokane, WA
|No. 10 Creighton
|No. 3 Iowa State
|8:30 PM
|ESPN 2
|Greensboro Coliseum
|Greensboro, NC
Loading comments...