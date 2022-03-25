Friday Flakes: Trev Alberts Aiming for More Consistent Uniforms Across Sports

Brian Christopherson of Nebraska 24/7 sat next to his car radio watching the sunset over the western horizon and listened to the sweet silky jazz sound of Trev Alberts’ voice as Alberts discussed everything Nebraska on Sports Nightly last night.

Or maybe he just listened on his phone while sautéing some spinach in his kitchen.

I digress.

Christopherson reported that Trev Alberts is hoping for a more consistent approach when it comes to uniforms for all Nebraska sports.

To be honest, I didn’t even realize that they were all so different. I guess I just didn’t care. Anyways, here is an excerpt on the topic:

“It’s one of the things I’ve been working with our coaches on and I don’t want to get too out in front here, but we did a brand audit in our athletic department that’s still engaged and I’m really passionate about that and protecting our brand as best we can. I think (we need) a clean, clear and consistent approach. Because the stronger your brand is and the better your marks are applied, there’s direct revenue attached to it for us,” Alberts said. “I mean, people pay to use our marks and we have licensing fees so when there is fragmentation, obviously that eliminates your ability on the revenue side. “There have been people who have worked really hard for 100 years on that ‘N’ and what it stands for.” All this means Alberts hopes for Nebraska to have a “more centralized approach” in its marks and uniforms. While there will be an occasional alternate uniform, Alberts said, “I think we need to have consistent home and away uniforms that are clean, consistent, represent Nebraska. It’s important.”

I will be interested to see what comes from this approach.

I suggest reading the entire article as Alberts touched on topics like the NCAA Investigation, NIL issues, new field turf, and alcohol sales from the Big Ten Tournament among many other topics.

SPORTS! SPORTS! SPORTS! SPORTS!

Alberts discusses Husker handling of NIL, protecting the brand, one change to the new turf you'll see

NIL. NIL. NIL. You hear the Name, Image, Likeness term often and yet it is admittedly a space everyone in college athletics is still trying to figure out how to live in.

Nebraska athletics director Trev Alberts has been clear about it being a time of many unknowns in that regard since he was hired. But the Huskers are also quite formidable in the NIL territory too, further backed by the recent words of new quarterback Casey Thompson.

Motivated Yant feeling more explosive after trimming weight

Jaquez Yant has a mission in front of him and so the temptations must be ignored. "Staying away from the Cane's and all that," he says. "Gotta stay away from that."

Smaller portions, less late-night food binging. More of the green stuff on the plate, more muscle mass, more stamina. The progress report after all that? He's 232 pounds, feeling good, looking good.

On Deck: Nebraska Baseball vs. Michigan

Nebraska baseball begins Big Ten play on Friday, hosting Michigan for a three-game series at Haymarket Park. The Huskers didn’t play a midweek game because of weather issues and will enter this weekend’s series with their pitching reset after playing a long stretch of games in a short amount of time last week.

Last week a tweeter asked me if I "even like sports" because a couple times I pointed out parents sometimes embarrass their kids by coaching and reffing from the stands. Asked me what SHOULD parents do, then? Well, besides clap, cheer, and encourage, I give you Frank Martin. https://t.co/6rPXq7eGu3 — John Gaskins (@johngaskins981) March 19, 2022

“STICK TO SPORTS!” Nah.

