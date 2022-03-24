The Sweetest of Sixteen Game Thread

He folks.

Is everyone’s bracket still in good shape?

I mean, who expected St. Peter’s? Am I right?

Tonight we have some pretty decent games on the docket. To start things off we have Arkansas taking on number one Gonzaga. The Razorbacks are the last SEC school left in the tournament? Will they disappoint or will they make a run for the pride of the south?

From there we go to San Antonio to watch the “Spinderella” Michigan Wolverines trying to upset Villanova. Can the Wolverines upset one of the top teams in the nation?

After game three we have what should be a close matchup with Texas Tech taking on Duke. Can Coach K make it one more game before his retirement? Does anyone care if he does? :)

Finally, we have the home of Phi Slama Jama, the Houston Cougars taking on the Arizona Wildcats. Tommy Lloyd is in his first season leading Arizona and is already turning heads in the PAC-12. Can he push this team to the championship? If so, that would be one heck of a story.