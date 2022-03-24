 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Sweetest of Sixteen Game Thread

Join us for some top notch NCAA basketball action

By Patrick L Gerhart
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round Indianapolis- Michigan at Tennessee Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

He folks.

Is everyone’s bracket still in good shape?

I mean, who expected St. Peter’s? Am I right?

Tonight we have some pretty decent games on the docket. To start things off we have Arkansas taking on number one Gonzaga. The Razorbacks are the last SEC school left in the tournament? Will they disappoint or will they make a run for the pride of the south?

From there we go to San Antonio to watch the “Spinderella” Michigan Wolverines trying to upset Villanova. Can the Wolverines upset one of the top teams in the nation?

After game three we have what should be a close matchup with Texas Tech taking on Duke. Can Coach K make it one more game before his retirement? Does anyone care if he does? :)

Finally, we have the home of Phi Slama Jama, the Houston Cougars taking on the Arizona Wildcats. Tommy Lloyd is in his first season leading Arizona and is already turning heads in the PAC-12. Can he push this team to the championship? If so, that would be one heck of a story.

Thursday Sweet Sixteen Games

Day Game Tip (CST) Network Site Play-by-Play / Analyst // Reporter
Day Game Tip (CST) Network Site Play-by-Play / Analyst // Reporter
Thursday, March 24 (4) Arkansas vs. (1) Gonzaga 6 p.m. CBS San Francisco Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson
Thursday, March 24 (11) MIchigan vs. (2) Villanova 6:15 p.m. TBS San Antonio Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson / Allie LaForce
Thursday, March 24 (3) Texas Tech vs. (2) Duke After Game I CBS San Francisco Nantz / Raftery / Hill // Wolfson
Thursday, March 24 (5) Houston vs. (1) Arizona After Game II TBS San Antonio Anderson / Jackson // LaForce

