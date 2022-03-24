Husker NFL Draft Tracker 5 Weeks Till Draft

We are nearly a month out from the 2022 NFL Draft and we just had an eventual week as the Nebraska Pro Day took place. Combine that with NFL free agency in full swing and there is plenty of news to go around. Here is a look at this week’s news and notes on all the Huskers in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Pro Day

Tuesday was Nebraska’s Pro Day and it was a good showing for all the Huskers involved. If you didn’t see my Pro Day Review, I broke down what I saw out of each Husker involved. But here is a look at some notable information and what others thought.

#Huskers 40 times at Pro Day:



WR Samori Toure: 4.43

DB Deontai Williams: 4.48

DB Marquel Dismuk: 4.75

DB/LB JoJo Domann: 4.63

WR Levi Falck: 4.63

DL Ben Stille: 5.00

DL Damion Daniels: 5.4 — Evan Bland (@EvanBlandOWH) March 22, 2022

Ben Stille led all the Huskers in the bench press with 22 reps. JoJo Domann was second with 15 reps, Deontai Williams third with 14. — Jacob Padilla (@JacobPadilla_) March 22, 2022

Cam Jurgens continued to impress this Draft season as he put up some insane testing numbers.

#Nebraska OC Cam Jurgens had an outstanding workout in front of NFL teams yesterday at his pro day.



Verified 7.19 3-cone would have ranked No. 1 at the Combine among all OL prospects. — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) March 23, 2022

33.5 inch vertical (94 percentile) and 9-11 broad (99 percentile & best ever for a center prospect) for Cam Jurgens at his pro day today matches up with the linear explosiveness on tape ✅



Waiting for those agilities now which I also expect to be outstanding. — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) March 23, 2022

Samori Toure wasn’t at the Combine, so the Pro Day was a huge opportunity for him. Toure took full advantage and turned an impressive day.

It is always telling who shows up at the Combine from NFL teams. 28 of the 32 teams were present. Chicago Bears offensive line coach Chris Morgan led Jurgens; workout, while 49ers Director of Player Personnel was also in Hawks.

That appears to be #49ers Director of Player Personnel Ron Carthon at Nebraska pro day earlier today



Players who participated:

OL Cam Jurgens

TE Austin Allen

WR Samori Toure

DL Ben Stille, Damion Daniels

LB JoJo Domann

CB Cam Taylor-Britt, Deontai Williams https://t.co/lcCTVNPdqM pic.twitter.com/lMmUmBPBcz — Steph Sanchez (@stragosaurus) March 22, 2022

Current Bears and former Steelers' OL coach Chris Morgan put the Nebraska offensive linemen through drills today at the Cornhuskers' Pro Day. The athletic Cam Jurgens the top name to watch. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) March 23, 2022

Mock Drafts

SI Fan Nation Jaguars site Jaguars Report put out a post free agency mock draft that saw Cam Jurgens going in the 5th round.

Round 5, No. 147 overall: Nebraska C Cam Jurgens With Brandon Linder’s tenure in Jacksonville looking like it has reached its end, the Jaguars need to add another center. They don’t need to add a starter due to the return of veteran backup Tyler Shatley — who has plenty of starting experience — but the need for a long-term answer is still big enough to warrant a trade-up. Cam Jurgens had one of the best combine performances of any offensive lineman and fits what Doug Pederson has had at center in past years, making him an obvious fit behind Shatley for 2022 and a potential starter beyond that.

Fansided Browns site Dawg Pound Daily put out a post free agency mock draft that also saw Cam Jurgens being drafted.

Cleveland Browns Round 4 Pick 107- Cameron Jurgens, Center, Nebraska Cleveland moved on from veteran center J.C. Tretter, paving the way for third-year center Nick Harris to take over the role. Cameron Jurgens would be the perfect fit to become the Browns’ new number two center behind Harris. Jurgens started his career at Nebraska as a tight end before bulking up and moving to center. The Browns love to pull their lineman and with the zone blocking scheme they need athletic lineman, Jurgens is exactly that. As a former tight end, you see it on tape, Jurgens is explosive and powerful as a blocker. If they need to add a backup center having a player like Jurgens, one of the more athletic linemen in the draft, would be the perfect fit. Jurgens still lacks experience having just made the change a few years ago and needs help with technique. Going to Cleveland to work with Bill Callahan would be a great situation for Jurgens.

NFL Mocks writer AJ Fagerlin posted a Browns 7 Round mock draft after Dashaun Watson that saw Cam Taylor-Britt selected with the 118th pick.

One of the most welcomed sights for Cleveland Browns fans regarding the Deshaun Watson trade was the fact that the team did not have to give up any of their current players. Most people anticipated that the Browns would have to give up either Denzel Ward or Greg Newsome in the deal, but both are still in Cleveland. Behind Ward and Newsome, however, the Cleveland Browns do not have much depth at cornerback. Greedy Williams has shown some impressive flashes throughout his career, his injury history does not allow the team to rely on him too heavily. Troy Hill was decent in his first season with the team last year, but adding depth is important moving forward. Cam Taylor-Britt is the type of versatile defensive back that the Cleveland Browns are looking for. He is a very long and physical corner with experience playing safety and the ability to lay the wood as a hitter. He is an athletic playmaker that could develop into a legitimate starting cornerback in the NFL.

Fansided Bills site Buffalow Down did a 5 round Bills mock after free agency that saw Cam Taylor-Britt selected in the 3rd round.

Round 3, Pick 89: Cam Taylor-Britt, CB Nebraska The cornerback position is probably the biggest need currently for the Buffalo Bills. They lost Levi Wallace in free agency and Tre’Davious White is recovering from an ACL injury. This leaves Dane Jackson, a seventh round pick in 2020, as one of the top cornerbacks on the roster. Unfortunately, the way the draft board fell for the Buffalo Bills in the first two rounds there wasn’t a cornerback that was good value at those picks. It would also be surprising if Buffalo doesn’t add a cornerback or two between now and the NFL Draft which should minimize the need. With that said, the addition of Cam Taylor-Britt in the third round is a perfect addition for this defense. He is a player that can compete for the starting job opposite Tre’Davious White as a rookie and is exactly the type of player the Buffalo Bills look for at the position. He has plenty of experience playing in zone coverage but also is an excellent tackler for the position, according to his scouting report on The Draft Network.

A Quick 5 Round Mock for the #Broncos on #Broncos4Breakfast this morning with @ScoutKennedy and myself



64: Josh Paschal EDGE KENT

75: Tariq Woolen CB UTSA

96: Christian Watson WR NDST

115: Matt Waletzko OT ND

116: Cam Jurgens IOL NEBhttps://t.co/sgTUZzbIKI pic.twitter.com/yawNRoLcx2 — Nick Kendell (@NickKendellMHH) March 21, 2022

First 5 players off the board at Center in our newest mock



1.21 Tyler Linderbaum



4.107 Cam Jurgens

4.129 Zach Tom



5.154 Alec Lindstrom



6.192 Luke Fortnerhttps://t.co/ervrcekHta — Draft Countdown (@DraftCountdown) March 21, 2022

Full 7- Round Mock Draft With Trades



#4 QBMalik Willis

#10: Edge Travon Walker

#32: S Lewis Cine

#34: WR George Pickens

#97: LB Damone Clark

#177: LB/S Jojo Domann

#181: OT Max Mitchell

#217: TE Daniel Bellinger

#234: LB Nephi Sewell pic.twitter.com/YpNvN8NUkm — Pierre (@DLFPtweets) March 23, 2022

Ok well here is the plan in the draft…. Go make it happen…. (After they sign Ronald Jones I’ll change the plan.)#Chiefskingdom pic.twitter.com/5bajXnJZBq — Nick Gregath (@Husker_Nick) March 24, 2022

Rankings

Yahoo’s NFL Draft analyst Eric Edholm put out his updated rankings that included 197 total players. Three Huskers made the list. But the notable absence was Cam Jurgens. Here is who and where he had each player ranked.

110. Cam Taylor-Britt, 13th CB

124. JoJo Domann, 14th LB

149. Austin Allen, 11th TE

Cam Mellor of Pro Football Network updated his Top 300 rankings. Four Huskers were included in his list.

111. Cam Taylor-Britt

131. JoJo Domann

143. Cam Jurgens

206. Samori Toure

Pro Football Draft released their updated rankings and out of 79 players listed, only one Husker made the listas Domann came in as their 76th rated player.

Player Specific News

Samori Toure

NFL Draft Bible at Sports Illustrated released their Scouting Report on Toure

Cam Jurgens

Justin Melo of The Draft Network is known for his NFL Draft prospect interviews, in his most recent one he sat down with Jurgens.

Cameron Jurgens is a really interesting center prospect I like as the backup to Nick Harris in this years draft. A former tight end at Nebraska, Jurgens is athletic and strong. A perfect scheme fit for the #Browns. Needs work on his technique but would be a good depth piece pic.twitter.com/TMqfhlx5Op — Jacob Roach (@roachizm13) March 23, 2022

Beef Jurgey. #Nebraska Cam Jurgens | Center (4.92) Watch how fast he gets down the field against #Michigans defense. He'd good in red and gold #49wz pic.twitter.com/NV4WMawYmi — WayneBreezie (@WayneBreezie) March 24, 2022

Damion Daniels

The Chicago Bears have talked to NFL draft prospect Damion Daniels, per sources.



Daniels is a defensive lineman and played college football at the University of Nebraska. — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) March 23, 2022

JoJo Domann

Our scouting team went through cross checks for Nebraska LB JoJo Domann earlier today



Check out @Brentley12's explanation for the grade he gave the Huskers' standout defender #FrontOffice33 | #NFLDraft | #GBR pic.twitter.com/HlJi3SsFIu — The Draft Network (@TheDraftNetwork) March 22, 2022

Cam Taylor-Britt

Over at the Packers Wire, Brandon Rupp is continuing his series on potential Packers players. This week he highlighted Taylor-Britt.

I’d love to see Cam Taylor-Britt in the Chiefs secondary. Tough dude who makes plays and is very versatile. Seems like a good fit! #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/5gI1dD4WmS — Mark the Overseer (@MarkTheOverseer) March 23, 2022