Nebraska Baseball’s Griffin Everitt is Co-Big Ten Player of the Week

A monster week at the plate by Everitt gets recognized.

By Aaron Rastovski
Jon Johnston

You knew it. I knew it. Everybody knew Griffin Everitt would be featured in the Big Ten baseball weekly awards after the stats he put up. While the results on the field for the team were mixed, it was through no fault of Everitt, as he put together one of the best offensive weeks seen in scarlet and cream since Scott Schreiber left dents in the outfield stands TD Ameritrade and the berms Haymarket Park.

Let’s check the stat line that got him the award:

  • Hit .450
  • .550 On Base Percentage
  • 1.250 Slugging percentage
  • 1.800 OPS (I saved you from the math)
  • 4 Home Runs
  • 2 Doubles
  • 1 Triple
  • 10 RBIs
  • 7 Runs scored
  • Was a single short of the cycle on Friday against Texas A&M-CC

He shared the award with Troy Schreffler of Maryland, who also hit .450 and had 9 RBIs and 9 Runs in 5 games. Nebraska will actually see the pitcher of the week this week, in Michigan’s Connor O’Halloran. He threw 8 innings against Dayton, giving up only 1 run and tossing 13 strikeouts.

