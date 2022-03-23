Wednesday Flakes - Tournament Haiku

Basketballs bouncing

Fans in the stands are cheering

Who will be the kings?

Mankilling Mastodons

Pro Day at Nebraska: Sixth-year seniors cap memorable journeys, leave their marks one last time with Huskers – The Athletic

Deontai Williams and Samori Toure, left out of NFL combine, fared well in front of scouts. JoJo Domann and others solidified their status.

Nebraska's Pro Day brings out the emotion, and a couple fast 40s

JoJo Domann didn't expect to be so emotional back on the turf in Lincoln, but dang it, he felt it being out there one last time. That...

Nebraska basketball center Eduardo Andre enters transfer portal

Nebraska center Eduardo Andre, who spent two seasons with the Huskers, has entered the transfer portal, per a source.

Other News From The Sporting World

Chael Sonnen faces 11 charges for alleged December hotel fight in Las Vegas - MMA Fighting

Chael Sonnen is facing multiple charges, including one felony charge, stemming from an alleged hotel fight in Las Vegas this past December.

Matt Ryan trade creates largest dead cap hit in NFL history

The Falcons trading Matt Ryan incurs a dead cap hit of $40.525 million, the largest in NFL history.

2022 NFL Mock Draft: QB-needy Panthers take a shot despite weak class, plus Jaguars keep No. 1 pick - CBSSports.com

Three QBs go in the first round and not one of them is a sure thing

How Ken Griffey Jr. saved a man's life

A super fan named Jason Vass owns 100,000-plus Ken Griffey Jr. baseball cards, a world record. The reason for his love of Griffey goes deep -- really deep.

All hail Terry Baker, the only man to win Heisman and play in the Final Four

Oregon State QB Terry Baker won the Heisman in December 1962. In March 1963, he was the starting point guard on a Final Four basketball team.

The Ringer's 2022 NFL Mock Draft

Who could be the right pick for your team?

NFL free agency tracker 2022: Terron Armstead signs with Miami Dolphins - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins seemed to have landed their top target in the 2022 NFL free agency market today as the team signed former New Orleans Saints tackle Terron Armstead.

According to NFL Network’s...

Maple Leafs Unveil New Black, Reversible Third Jersey, Collaboration with Justin Bieber – SportsLogos.Net News

“We were very mindful of how we designed this jersey because the blue is so important to our core fan base,” said Shannon Hosford, Chief Marketing Officer at Maple Leafs Sports and Entertainment.

Kevin Willard named Maryland men’s basketball head coach - Testudo Times

The former Seton Hall head coach will take over the Maryland men’s basketball program.

NCPA Files Civil Rights Complaint in Next Pay-to-Play Step - Sports Illustrated

The National College Players Association asserts that Division I schools are violating Black students’ civil rights by colluding to cap athlete compensation.

Penn State adds former Delaware coach, Lions linebacker as analyst; James Franklin on change at athletic director - pennlive.com

Penn State coach James Franklin announced Danny Rocco, who spent the past five years as the coach at Delaware, has joined the Nittany Lions staff as an analyst.

How St. Peter’s Became This Year’s Cinderella | FiveThirtyEight

The marketing of the men’s NCAA Tournament intimates that anything is possible in March. This past weekend, the sentiment actually played out for one team in In…

Ash Barty retires from tennis, tennis news 2022, latest, update, French Open, Wimbledon, Ashleigh Barty, career record

BREAKING: Ash Barty bombshell as Aussie world No. 1 retires from tennis, aged 25

Yellow Journalism

Has science solved one of history’s greatest adventure mysteries?

The bizarre deaths of hikers at Russia's Dyatlov Pass have inspired countless conspiracy theories, but the answer may lie in an elegant computer model based on surprising sources.

11 Metal Artists We Rip On Mercilessly But Will Always Love | MetalSucks

Here are 11 metal artists who we rip on mercilessly, even though we'll always love 'em until the day we die.

Nicolas Cage Can Explain It All | GQ

GQ’s April cover star details why every extraordinary thing about his wild work and life actually makes perfect sense.

