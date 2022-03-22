 clock menu more-arrow no yes

BTN Announces 2022 Baseball and Softball Broadcast Schedule

By Jon Johnston
BTN has released their 2022 baseball and softball schedule!

Woooooo.....

Nebraska and Michigan start off the Big Ten baseball schedule this Friday night! Let’s hope the baseball team gets their stuff together and stomps them Weasels into the ground. Two of the three-game series are televised. That’s kinda cool.

Rutgers at Nebraska? Remember last year Rutgers swept Nebraska at home, the first sweep at home since 1648. Or somewhere in there. I was at that series, and I am rather apprehensive about returning to Haymarket as I don’t want any more blame.

Iowa at Nebraska! WOOOOOOOO!

2022 BTN Baseball Schedule

2022 Big Ten Baseball Schedule

﻿Date Away Home Time (ET)
25-Mar Michigan Nebraska 8:30 PM
26-Mar Rutgers Penn State 5:00 PM
27-Mar Michigan Nebraska 12:00 PM
3-Apr Northwestern Indiana 1:00 PM
8-Apr Indiana Purdue 4:00 PM
9-Apr Rutgers Nebraska 4:15 PM
10-Apr Maryland Minnesota 2:00 PM
15-Apr Minnesota Iowa 8:00 PM
22-Apr Ohio State Michigan 6:00 PM
22-Apr Maryland Illinois 9:00 PM
23-Apr Maryland Illinois 8:00 PM
24-Apr Nebraska Indiana 12:00 PM
24-Apr Michigan State Northwestern 3:00 PM
29-Apr Iowa Nebraska 8:00 PM
1-May Michigan Purdue 2:00 PM
7-May TBD TBD 12:00 PM
15-May Penn State Ohio State 1:00 PM
19-May TBD TBD TBD
20-May TBD TBD TBD
20-May TBD TBD TBD
21-May TBD TBD TBD
21-May TBD TBD TBD
25-May Big Ten Tournament – Game 1 TBD 10:00 AM
25-May Big Ten Tournament – Game 2 TBD 2:00 PM
25-May Big Ten Tournament - Game 3 TBD 6:00 PM
25-May Big Ten Tournament – Game 4 TBD 10:00 PM
26-May Big Ten Tournament – Game 5 TBD 10:00 AM
26-May Big Ten Tournament – Game 6 TBD 2:00 PM
26-May Big Ten Tournament – Game 7 TBD 6:00 PM
26-May Big Ten Tournament – Game 8 TBD 10:00 PM
27-May Big Ten Tournament – Game 9 TBD 4:30 PM
27-May Big Ten Tournament – Game 10 TBD 8:30 PM
28-May Big Ten Tournament - Semis TBD 10:00 AM
28-May Big Ten Tournament - Semis TBD 2:00 PM
28-May Big Ten Tournament – Semis* TBD 6:00 PM
28-May Big Ten Tournament – Semis* TBD 10:00 PM
29-May Big Ten Tournament – Champ TBD 2:00 PM

There’s a lot of ball left to be played. Things will be very interesting given we’re down two starting pitchers.

2022 BTN Softball Schedule

Hey! How ‘bout that!

Nebraska at Michigan is the second game on the schedule. Then we get some Iowa at Nebraska action. It’s almost as if they want to bring in viewers!

Minnesota at Nebraska on April 15th!

2022 Big Ten Softball Schedule

﻿Date Away Home Time (ET)
25-Mar Illinois Purdue 6:00 PM
27-Mar Nebraska Michigan 3:00 PM
1-Apr Michigan Northwestern 4:30 PM
2-Apr Michigan Northwestern 2:00 PM
5-Apr Penn State Ohio State 3:00 PM
5-Apr Penn State Ohio State 5:30 PM
6-Apr Michigan State Michigan 6:00 PM
9-Apr Rutgers Indiana 7:30 PM
10-Apr Maryland Purdue 12:00 PM
12-Apr Iowa Nebraska 5:00 PM
12-Apr Iowa Nebraska 7:30 PM
13-Apr Northwestern Illinois 5:00 PM
13-Apr Northwestern Illinois 7:30 PM
15-Apr Minnesota Nebraska 6:00 PM
19-Apr Michigan Michigan State 6:00 PM
20-Apr Wisconsin Minnesota 5:00 PM
20-Apr Wisconsin Minnesota 7:30 PM
23-Apr Northwestern Indiana 6:00 PM
29-Apr Minnesota Michigan 6:00 PM
30-Apr Minnesota Michigan 4:00 PM
1-May Minnesota Michigan 12:00 PM
7-May Northwestern Minnesota 3 or 5 PM
7-May TBD TBD 3 or 5 PM
8-May Northwestern Minnesota 2:30 PM
8-May TBD TBD 4:30 PM
11-May Game #1 Game #1 11:00 AM
11-May Game #2 Game #2 1:30 PM
11-May Game #3 Game #3 4:30 PM
11-May Game #4 Game #4 7:00 PM
12-May Quarterfinal #1 Quarterfinal #1 11:00 AM
12-May Quarterfinal #2 Quarterfinal #2 1:30 PM
12-May Quarterfinal #3 Quarterfinal #3 4:30 PM
12-May Quarterfinal #4 Quarterfinal #4 7:00 PM
13-May Semifinal #1 Semifinal #1 2:00 PM
13-May Semifinal #2 Semifinal #2 5:00 PM
14-May Championship Championship 1:00 PM

