BTN Announces 2022 Baseball and Softball Broadcast Schedule

BTN has released their 2022 baseball and softball schedule!
Woooooo.....
Nebraska and Michigan start off the Big Ten baseball schedule this Friday night! Let’s hope the baseball team gets their stuff together and stomps them Weasels into the ground. Two of the three-game series are televised. That’s kinda cool.
Rutgers at Nebraska? Remember last year Rutgers swept Nebraska at home, the first sweep at home since 1648. Or somewhere in there. I was at that series, and I am rather apprehensive about returning to Haymarket as I don’t want any more blame.
Iowa at Nebraska! WOOOOOOOO!
2022 BTN Baseball Schedule
2022 Big Ten Baseball Schedule
|Date
|Away
|Home
|Time (ET)
|25-Mar
|Michigan
|Nebraska
|8:30 PM
|26-Mar
|Rutgers
|Penn State
|5:00 PM
|27-Mar
|Michigan
|Nebraska
|12:00 PM
|3-Apr
|Northwestern
|Indiana
|1:00 PM
|8-Apr
|Indiana
|Purdue
|4:00 PM
|9-Apr
|Rutgers
|Nebraska
|4:15 PM
|10-Apr
|Maryland
|Minnesota
|2:00 PM
|15-Apr
|Minnesota
|Iowa
|8:00 PM
|22-Apr
|Ohio State
|Michigan
|6:00 PM
|22-Apr
|Maryland
|Illinois
|9:00 PM
|23-Apr
|Maryland
|Illinois
|8:00 PM
|24-Apr
|Nebraska
|Indiana
|12:00 PM
|24-Apr
|Michigan State
|Northwestern
|3:00 PM
|29-Apr
|Iowa
|Nebraska
|8:00 PM
|1-May
|Michigan
|Purdue
|2:00 PM
|7-May
|TBD
|TBD
|12:00 PM
|15-May
|Penn State
|Ohio State
|1:00 PM
|19-May
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|20-May
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|20-May
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|21-May
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|21-May
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|25-May
|Big Ten Tournament – Game 1
|TBD
|10:00 AM
|25-May
|Big Ten Tournament – Game 2
|TBD
|2:00 PM
|25-May
|Big Ten Tournament - Game 3
|TBD
|6:00 PM
|25-May
|Big Ten Tournament – Game 4
|TBD
|10:00 PM
|26-May
|Big Ten Tournament – Game 5
|TBD
|10:00 AM
|26-May
|Big Ten Tournament – Game 6
|TBD
|2:00 PM
|26-May
|Big Ten Tournament – Game 7
|TBD
|6:00 PM
|26-May
|Big Ten Tournament – Game 8
|TBD
|10:00 PM
|27-May
|Big Ten Tournament – Game 9
|TBD
|4:30 PM
|27-May
|Big Ten Tournament – Game 10
|TBD
|8:30 PM
|28-May
|Big Ten Tournament - Semis
|TBD
|10:00 AM
|28-May
|Big Ten Tournament - Semis
|TBD
|2:00 PM
|28-May
|Big Ten Tournament – Semis*
|TBD
|6:00 PM
|28-May
|Big Ten Tournament – Semis*
|TBD
|10:00 PM
|29-May
|Big Ten Tournament – Champ
|TBD
|2:00 PM
There’s a lot of ball left to be played. Things will be very interesting given we’re down two starting pitchers.
2022 BTN Softball Schedule
Hey! How ‘bout that!
Nebraska at Michigan is the second game on the schedule. Then we get some Iowa at Nebraska action. It’s almost as if they want to bring in viewers!
Minnesota at Nebraska on April 15th!
2022 Big Ten Softball Schedule
|Date
|Away
|Home
|Time (ET)
|25-Mar
|Illinois
|Purdue
|6:00 PM
|27-Mar
|Nebraska
|Michigan
|3:00 PM
|1-Apr
|Michigan
|Northwestern
|4:30 PM
|2-Apr
|Michigan
|Northwestern
|2:00 PM
|5-Apr
|Penn State
|Ohio State
|3:00 PM
|5-Apr
|Penn State
|Ohio State
|5:30 PM
|6-Apr
|Michigan State
|Michigan
|6:00 PM
|9-Apr
|Rutgers
|Indiana
|7:30 PM
|10-Apr
|Maryland
|Purdue
|12:00 PM
|12-Apr
|Iowa
|Nebraska
|5:00 PM
|12-Apr
|Iowa
|Nebraska
|7:30 PM
|13-Apr
|Northwestern
|Illinois
|5:00 PM
|13-Apr
|Northwestern
|Illinois
|7:30 PM
|15-Apr
|Minnesota
|Nebraska
|6:00 PM
|19-Apr
|Michigan
|Michigan State
|6:00 PM
|20-Apr
|Wisconsin
|Minnesota
|5:00 PM
|20-Apr
|Wisconsin
|Minnesota
|7:30 PM
|23-Apr
|Northwestern
|Indiana
|6:00 PM
|29-Apr
|Minnesota
|Michigan
|6:00 PM
|30-Apr
|Minnesota
|Michigan
|4:00 PM
|1-May
|Minnesota
|Michigan
|12:00 PM
|7-May
|Northwestern
|Minnesota
|3 or 5 PM
|7-May
|TBD
|TBD
|3 or 5 PM
|8-May
|Northwestern
|Minnesota
|2:30 PM
|8-May
|TBD
|TBD
|4:30 PM
|11-May
|Game #1
|Game #1
|11:00 AM
|11-May
|Game #2
|Game #2
|1:30 PM
|11-May
|Game #3
|Game #3
|4:30 PM
|11-May
|Game #4
|Game #4
|7:00 PM
|12-May
|Quarterfinal #1
|Quarterfinal #1
|11:00 AM
|12-May
|Quarterfinal #2
|Quarterfinal #2
|1:30 PM
|12-May
|Quarterfinal #3
|Quarterfinal #3
|4:30 PM
|12-May
|Quarterfinal #4
|Quarterfinal #4
|7:00 PM
|13-May
|Semifinal #1
|Semifinal #1
|2:00 PM
|13-May
|Semifinal #2
|Semifinal #2
|5:00 PM
|14-May
|Championship
|Championship
|1:00 PM
