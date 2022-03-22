2022 Nebraska Pro Day Review

The final event before the NFL Draft is Pro Days and Nebraska held theirs Tuesday March 22nd in front of 28 NFL teams. Teams like the Ravens, Bears, Packers and Eagles on hand to watch the Huskers looking to be drafted.

While guys like Cam Jurgens, Austin Allen, JoJo Domann and Cam Taylor-Britt had the opportunity to showcase their skills at the Combine, guys like Samori Toure, Damion Daniels and Deontai Williams now have their chance to elevate their draft stock.

Here is a look at how each prospect did during the Pro Day.

Samori Toure

Samori Toure showing speed out of his break and the ability to adjust to a ball behind him #Huskers #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/SWb2HLq7d8 — Brian Johannes (@Draft_Brian) March 22, 2022

A combine snub, Toure was the player that had the most to gain. Toure looked explosive and fast in the 40 yard dash reportively running in the low 4.4s. In receiver drills Toure continued to show his playmaking ability as he was fast into his routes while being able to make quick changes of direction. Not to mention that Toure caught everything in his direction including several off target throws.

Austin Allen

After an impressive showing at the Combine it was no surprise that Allen stuck to his Combine times and only participated in position drills. Running his routes Allen looked smooth when he could make a quick cut but when he had to make a big change of direction he was a lot slower. Allen also caught the ball well showing off his natural hands.

Cam Jurgens

Cam Jurgens showing some good power at the Nebraska Pro Day #Huskers #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/sNkzcOuYy8 — Brian Johannes (@Draft_Brian) March 22, 2022

Jurgens participated in a couple of athletic drills but mainly relied on his Combine numbers. The NFL scouts that put the lineman through the workouts had them do some interesting type drills that included running and reach down and frog jumps. Jurgens looked athletic in each of those drills while also showing good power in the bag drills pushing back the other lineman.

Ben Stille

Stille continued his strong draft process with a good showing at the Combine. Stille looked massive out there in his red compression shirt but also moved very well for his size. He showed good burst in his timed drills along with the position drills. I’ll be curious to see what the times end up being.

Damion Daniels

It was not the best showing for Daniels who was hoping for a strong Pro Day in his quest to be drafted. Daniels struggled in his timed drills stumbling and looking slow while he wasn’t great in position drills. Daniels was slow off the ball and lumbered through his drills. After this performance it may solidify Daniels standing as an undrafted free agent.

JoJo Domann

JoJo Domann spent his entire Pro Day working out with the defensive backs #Huskers #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/OV0ENEiyHh — Brian Johannes (@Draft_Brian) March 22, 2022

Domann ran the 40 along with other drills but the big note was that Domann spent his entire position drills working with the defensive backs and didn’t do any single linebacker drills. Domann was smooth in his movements and really showcased his change of direction skills. Domann was noticeably slower than the defensive backs, but that wasn’t unexpected.

Cam Taylor-Britt

Another top Combine Performer, Taylor-Britt picked right up where left off at the Combine performing at a top level. Taylor-Britt looked fast and smooth in his transitions in the drill where you go backwards and flipping your hips. The scouts had the defensive backs doing a lot of change of directions and he looked smooth and quick. Even in the press and bail drill he was quick and fast. Not to mention he caught everything in his direction.

Deontai Williams

Another player who needed a big day was Williams who has a shot to be drafted late. Times haven’t been released yet, but Williams did post a 33” vertical leap and 14 reps on the bench. In position drills Williams looked explosive in a straight line but was a little too out of control and stumbled a few times.

Marquel Dismuke

Dismuke is a long shot to be drafted and had a solid outing at the Pro Day. He looked fast in a straight line but was just a little too stiff when having to move lateral. Dismuke had a solid Nebraska career but he’s likely headed to the USFL or XFL to continue his career.