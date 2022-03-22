Frosted Flakes: Best Low Profile Scholarship Sports

What do you think would be the best low profile scholarship sport?

After reading about two of Nebraska’s great rifle competitors being named All-Americans, I started wondering about this. When I talk about low profile, I mean sports that don’t have a lot of pressure from fans. I am sure all athletes that are good enough to be on scholarship put plenty of pressure on themselves, but not all of them play sports that are as followed as football, basketball, volleyball, wrestling, and baseball.

I was thinking rifle or bowling might be good ones. What do you think?

Nebraska

Two Huskers Earn All-American Honors - University of Nebraska

Nebraska rifle sophomores Cecelia Ossi and Madelynn Erickson were named CRCA All-Americans for their accomplishments this past season.

Wong Lands B1G Freshman of the Week Honors - University of Nebraska

Nebraska's Travis Wong has tallied another Freshman of the Week honors to add to his collection following his performance this previous weekend at Ohio State on

Virginia Tech lands Nebraska transfer Pheldarius Payne - The Athletic

Payne has one year of eligibility left. He played in 18 games for the Cornhuskers the last two seasons, registering 40 tackles, 4.5 tackles for a loss and three sacks.

WATCH: Nebraska QB commit William Watson III in 7-on-7 action

Nebraska quarterback William Watson is action during the weekend Pylon 7v7 event in New Jersey.

Nebraska basketball is already making noise at the opening of a busy offseason | Men's Basketball | omaha.com

What’s next for Nebraska men's basketball? The World Herald analyzed each of NU’s headline-making moves and provided insight on what each could mean for the future.

