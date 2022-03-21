Frosted Flakes: Women’s March Madness, Doug Is Not a Potato, and a Coconut Cult

March Madness is here in full force.

On the women’s side of things, the Huskers were the only Big Ten team to fall in the first round (insert sad face here). Iowa, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, and Ohio State all registered first round wins. Two B1G teams have played second round games. Maryland cruised along to the Sweet Sixteen. In a huge shocker, Iowa lost to Creighton.

The Hawkeyes went hunting fouls (like they always do) against a Creighton team that plays a five out offense and takes a ton of three pointers. What I’m trying to say is that Creighton isn’t a very physical team and didn’t oblige Iowa in that regard. The Bluejays would rather spread the floor and find creases. The Hawkeyes bread and butter is getting the refs to blow their whistles and then making a ton of free throws. That didn’t happen against Creighton and Iowa couldn’t adjust. Now, the Bluejays are in the first Sweet Sixteen in program history. When I tuned in with 90 seconds left and Creighton was down by four, I figured they were toast. It was odd to see Iowa miss three shots that could have given them the tie in the final seconds.

The other big upset of the day was when Amy Williams’ former team, the South Dakota Coyotes upset the two seed Baylor. USD is now also in the Sweet Sixteen. It is fun to root for “local” teams and to see a bit of madness in the women’s tournament. South Dakota’s win over Baylor broke a 130+ game winning streak for the Bears against ranked non-conference opponents.

Of course, I’m going to give you a Jackrabbit update as well. The women are playing in the WNIT (they were one of the bubble teams for the NCAA tournament). They crushed the Minnesota Golden Gophers to reach the WNIT Sweet Sixteen.

Hopefully, a young Husker team watches and learns from these other area teams and uses this year’s disappointment to propel themselves to a win in next year’s Dance.

Frosted Flakes

Wallace Pitches Shutout, Huskers Finish 4-0 on Weekend - University of Nebraska

Courtney Wallace pitched a complete game shutout for the fourth win of the weekend for the Nebraska softball team as they moved to 19-9 on the season.

The softball team had a much better weekend than the baseball team. Woof.

Weekend Mash: When some ‘selfish’ ways are wanted, moving Manning around, Husker ‘hurt hearts’

Welcome to the Weekend Mash, usually known as the Morning Mash, a daily breakdown of Husker athletics stories to know – and whatever...

Steven M. Sipple: As spring practice progresses, Chinander works to pull all the right levers | Grand Island Sports | theindependent.com

After playing well much of last season, Erik Chinander says Husker defenders believe they can be excellent. But he wants them to know it for sure.

‘The future is bright for Nebraska women’s basketball’: Huskers look to take next step after 11-win improvement | Sports | kearneyhub.com

After a 16-1 home record and 24 wins, the Husker women’s basketball team hopes it can take another step up next season.

HuskerOnline - TE Ortwerth could visit Nebraska in April

Ortwerth announces a March school tour that didn’t include Nebraska; but he could make it to Lincoln spring game.

HuskerOnline - Husker QB commit planning return visit for spring game

Nebraska QB commit Watson has plenty of things he will be watching on the field for the spring game in Lincoln.

Two weeks into spring ball, Huskers have wide-open race for work at RB; who might be emerging? | National | bigcountrynewsconnection.com

By bus or by bicycle, the Huskers will look to pick up yards from their running backs. So how might the playing time shake out?

Huskers Post Two Victories in California - Beach Volleyball

The Nebraska beach volleyball team finished the beach season with a 5-0 win over St. John’s River State College and Irvine Valley College on Saturday in Irvine,

Sportin’ Stuff Outside the 402/308

NCAA Tournament 5 key takeaways from wild first March Madness weekend

March Madness dust has settled. We have 16 teams left after the first two rounds of the men's NCAA Tournament saw the other 52 teams get eliminated.

NBA Basketball Star Donates Full Salary This Season to Build Hospital in DR Congo to Honor Father

The hospital will be named after his late father, and help Biyombo’s foundation offer medical care to those in need.

South Carolina women limit Howard Bison to NCAA tournament record-low 21 points

South Carolina limited Howard to just 21 points in its first-round women’s NCAA tournament victory, breaking the all-time tournament low previously held by Kansas State (26 points vs. UConn in 2012).

Indiana cheerleaders retrieve stuck basketball during NCAA game

When a basketball got stuck on a camera mount at the top of a backboard during an NCAA college basketball tournament game, two cheerleaders came to the rescue.

Creighton shocks No. 2 seed Iowa, advances to first women’s Sweet 16

Iowa transfer Lauren Jensen hits game-winning three-pointer with 12 seconds remaining as Creighton knocked out the Hawkeyes and Caitlin Clark.

Creighton’s Lauren Jensen has a story that’s made for March Madness

Lauren Jensen scored nine of Creighton’s last 10 points, including a 3-pointer with 12 seconds left, in dispatching No. 2 seed Iowa.

After @CreightonWBB's upset over Iowa, there are now ZERO perfect brackets remaining for both the women's and men's tournaments pic.twitter.com/PyWHoaeEgd — ESPN (@espn) March 20, 2022

ESPN treats NCAA Women’s Tournament as premier event | AP News

ESPN has treated the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament on the same level as the College Football Playoff and “Monday Night Football.” But with increased attention toward how the women’s version of “March Madness” is treated compared to the men’s tournament, ESPN’s coverage will be under the microscope.

Orange Medieval Faire showcases jousting’s progression to becoming a professional sport - ABC News

Beginning as amateurs on “wild horses”, these knights, Vikings and noblemen are part of the growing professional sport of jousting.

One $hining Moment: Players can cash in on NCAA success | AP News

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — This March Madness, basketball players can monetize their shining moments. The NCAA lifted its ban last summer on athletes earning money off their name, image and likeness.

More Noise and Other Disturbances

Should you wear shoes in the house? The scientific verdict is in - ABC News

Some of the microorganisms carried inside on shoes are drug-resistant pathogens. Add in the risk of cancer-causing toxins from road residue or endocrine-disrupting lawn chemicals, and you might view the filth on your shoes in a new light.

How stronger hands lengthen your life

Stronger hands prevent falls, and higher grip strength is linked to healthier hearts.

11-pound woolly mammoth tooth discovered during construction in Sheldon

DGR Engineering announced that a woolly mammoth tooth was found on the property owned by Northwest Iowa Community College in Sheldon.

How the Ukraine Crisis Led to ... Nickel Hoarding - The Atlantic

The Ukraine crisis has shaken up prices—and sent some Americans scrambling for coins.

What Happens To Cryptocurrency When You Die, And Can You Inherit It? | IFLScience

With crypto’s growing popularity, a rising number of people will no doubt be wondering what happens to your cryptocurrency stash after they die. For the li

A not-at-all exhaustive list of how (and how much) animals sleep | CBC Documentaries

Koalas sleep for up to 22 hours a day. Horses sleep for as few as 3 hours. Worker ants take roughly up to 250 power naps daily

Another Week - Another Poop Article

They just keep coming.

Farmers fertilising 'exceptional' cotton crops with treated human sewage - ABC News

A groundbreaking trial which started 20 years ago fertilising Queensland cotton farms with treated human sewage now has more than 100 farmers on its waiting list.

The science of farting

We do it anything from 7 to 25 times a day but what exactly is behind that passing of gas and is it bad for us?

Then There’s This

N.Z. man sparks global debate on whether the world has more doors or wheels | CBC Radio

One of the most pressing questions on the internet these days may just be the most pointless debate of the century. That is, are there more doors in the world or wheels?

‘World’s largest potato’ named Doug is not a potato after all | AP News

A New Zealand couple who thought they found the world’s largest potato had their dreams crushed when Guinness World Records wrote to say that scientific testing had found the potato, which they named Doug, wasn’t a potato after all.

Coconut Man: August Engelhardt Founded a Cult Based on His Favorite Fruit | HowStuffWorks

HowStuffWorks tells the tragic story of August Engelhardt who was nuts for coconuts. He founded a cult based on the fruit and worshipping the sun.