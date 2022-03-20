Lincoln Native Sam Griesel To Transfer From NDSU to Nebraska

It took a detour to Fargo, North Dakota but Lincoln native Sam Griesel will become a Husker after all. The senior to be will spend his last year of eligibility at Nebraska playing for the Cornhuskers. Sam is a graduate of Lincoln East High School. He will be Nebraska’s first transfer of the offseason.

Sam is a 6’6” 220 guard. He averaged 14.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists as a junior for the Bison. All while shooting 48% from the floor. He started 22 out of 24 game in North Dakota during the 2021-22 season.

He lead the Bison to the 2021-22 Summit Conference title game where they lost to South Dakota State. They ended the season with a 23-10 record and 13-5 in the Summit League conference. Sam played both point guard and guard this past season and earned first team all Summit League honors.

Hopefully Sam will be able to contribute to Nebrasketball’s success this upcoming season and will be able to compete in another strong Big Ten conference season. Nebraska’s current point guard Alonzo Verge has exhausted his eligibility and Fred will be looking to fill the void.