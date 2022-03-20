Sunday Nebraska Baseball vs TAM-CC and March Madness Thread of DOOM

Nebraska baseball plays Texas A&M - Corpus Christi in a rubber match today!
A couple things to watch for TA&M-CC-Nebraska III:— Evan Bland (@EvanBlandOWH) March 20, 2022
More NU lineup changes after one-hit Saturday. Brice Matthews first career start at 3B; Max Anderson leadoff for second time ever.
#Huskers RHP Dawson McCarville coming off career-best 10-K starting. What's the encore?
Sunday Basketball Games! (All times are Eastern)
More March Madness!
|Game
|Time
|Channel
|Location
|(5) Houston vs. (4) Illinois
|12:10 p.m.
|CBS
|Pittsburgh, PA
|(7) Ohio St. vs. (2) Villanova
|2:40 p.m.
|CBS
|Pittsburgh, PA
|(7) Michigan St. vs. (2) Duke
|5:15 p.m.
|CBS
|Greenville, SC
|(11) Iowa St. vs. (3) Wisconsin
|6:10 p.m.
|TNT
|Milwaukee, WI
|(11) Notre Dame vs. (3) Texas Tech
|7:10 p.m.
|TBS
|San Diego, CA
|(10) Miami (FL) vs. (2) Auburn
|7:45 p.m.
|truTV
|Greenville, SC
|(6) Texas vs. (3) Purdue
|8:40 p.m.
|TNT
|Milwaukee, WI
|(9) TCU vs. (1) Arizona
|9:40 p.m.
|TBS
|San Diego, CA
