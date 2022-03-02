Wednesday Flakes Looks At College Baseball

So, the Major League Baseball season is in limbo right now. As of today, it is at least delayed for the time being, maybe longer.

My recommendation, get in on Nebraska Baseball. Yes, they’re 1-6 but they’ve lost to fairly decent teams and the season is young.

More often than not, the Huskers come into conference play barely holding on and take advantage of a “weak” Big Ten. Yes, the conference has gotten better over time but I don’t see any Mississippi States or a Texas caliber of team making its way up the Big Ten standings here.

A strong non conference slate, even with losses, gives way to a better RPI as the season goes along. Makes it better when we sweep Penn State and the ranking doesn’t budge.

At least that’s my understanding. IDK, ask the baseball guys here.

So, don’t worry about the record...just yet.

If anything, they will get you to at least the beginning of summer. Then you can watch the independent minor leagues and their seventh inning dog races and $0.50 beer nights.

Mankilling Mastodons

An air of excitement: As Scott Frost and the new-look Huskers begin spring practices, ‘fresh ideas’ rule the day – The Athletic

For the first time since taking over at Nebraska, Frost appeared unburdened, delegating responsibility to handle QBs and special teams.

Observations from the table: Mickey Joseph excited by WR room

Mickey Joseph hits on key topics at opening spring presser

Other News From The Sporting World

NCAA relaxes marijuana testing threshold, recommends lighter penalties for positive tests

The NCAA has relaxed the amount of THC an athlete can have to trigger a positive test, and is recommending less-stringent penalties for athletes who do test positive for marijuana.

March sadness: Buckeyes fall to last-place Nebraska, 78-70. - Land-Grant Holy Land

Well, that just happened.

MLB lockout: Baseball's opening day will be delayed, league says

After a 16-hour day of negotiating on Monday, MLB extended the self-imposed deadline to reach a deal before talks collapsed on Tuesday.

Dominik Hasek curses Alex Ovechkin, wants NHL to suspend all Russians

Hockey Hall of Famer Dominik Hasek called for the NHL to "immediately suspend contracts for all Russian players" amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Report: Target of Cain Velasquez alleged shooting molested relative

Details surface about the man ex-UFC champ Cain Velasquez allegedly targeted in a shooting Monday, which landed him in jail.

WNBA charter flights: How airplanes became the league’s biggest scandal - Sports Illustrated

The Liberty’s repeated chartering of flights, a violation of CBA rules, is a window into the state of ownership in the league.

NCAA raises THC levels for athlete tests, proposes lesser penalties - syracuse.com

Each NCAA division will have to vote on the proposed new penalties.

UMass announces it will fire men's basketball coach Matt McCall

The University of Massachusetts plans to fire basketball coach Matt McCall after the season, per the school. McCall joined UMass in 2017.

Chris Victor gets interim tag removed, officially named Seattle U men’s basketball coach | The Seattle Times

Victor has led the Redhawks to a 22-8 record and are a win from locking up the No. 2 seed in the WAC tournament.

Patrick Ewing addresses future as Georgetown coach after Hoyas’ 18th consecutive loss - The Washington Post

Georgetown was never truly competitive during an 86-77 defeat to No. 21 Connecticut that brought out plenty of boos from the home crowd at Capital One Arena.

WSC alum and former football player back as head coach - NORTHEAST - NEWS CHANNEL NEBRASKA

Wayne State College recently named Logan Masters its new head football coach. He talked about expectations for the upcoming season and keeping the existing staff in place.

College football attendance declines for seventh straight season to lowest average since 1981 - CBSSports.com

Even the best teams and conferences across college football saw attendance drops this season

Yellow Journalism

What Aspen, Jackson Hole and Park City tell us about income inequality - Deseret News

On a snowy, wintry afternoon in December, around 4:30, I was sitting in the Aspen Highlands Ski Patrol locker room. While trying to ignore the smell of dank, sweaty boots, I eavesdropped on a conversation between an old-time ski patroller and a young lift operator.

My four-year personal health journey | Nebraska Examiner

Brad Ashford writes about his four-year health journey, hoping it might help others seek the medical help they need.

Tyrannosaurus rex may have been three species, scientists say | Dinosaurs | The Guardian

Experts say there is enough variation in samples to argue there was also a Tyrannosaurus imperator and a regina

Nebraska Sandhills rated as world’s most intact prairie | Nebraska Today | University of Nebraska–Lincoln

*“These regions survived the last 100 years of human pressure. Many won’t survive the next 100 years of pressure, we expect, unless we move past our current mindset and stop taking them for granted.”* — **Dirac Twidwell**, associate professor of agronomy and horticulture

Auditory Enlightenment