Nebraska NFL Combine Preview

The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine resumes this week after a one year absence because of Covid. The Combine is one of the major tent pole events of the NFL Draft season as we see nearly 300 prospects ascend to Indianapolis for medical testing, team interviews, timed and position drills.

Here is the schedule of what days and times each of our former Huskers will be taking place. All coverage can be found on the NFL Network.

Quarterbacks, Receivers and Tight Ends on Thursday from 3:00 - 10:00

Running Backs and Offensive Line on Friday from 3:00 - 9:00

Defensive Line and Linebackers on Saturday from 3:00 - 8:00

Defensive Backs on Sunday from 1:00 - 6:00

What to Watch For

Austin Allen - Quickness

Whenever Nebraska needed a big catch, the offense could always lean on Austin Allen to come up in the clutch. And at 6’8 he was a big target for Martinez to get the ball too. However in the NFL Allen can’t just win with his size. And too often Allen could look slow off the ball or when he wasn’t running in a straight line. I’ll be fascinated to see how Allen does in the athletic testing. His short shuttle, 3 Cone and the 10 yard split of his 40 yard dash should tell us a lot.

Cam Jurgens - Medicals

The NFL Scouting Combine is meant for a player like Jurgens to dominate. Just watch the tape of Jurgens and you’ll see him showcase his elite athletic ability for a center. So I have no doubt in my mind that Jurgens is going to crush it on the field at the Combine.

And while all the attention from the fans will be on the field, what the Combine is really important for the NFL teams is the medical checks. Jurgens struggled with injuries at the end of his high school and beginning of his Husker career. I’m hoping that everything checks out good with Jurgens and that his momentum from dominating the drills will see him drafted on Day 2.

JoJo Domann - Position Drills

One of the questions about Domann is what position he will be playing in the NFL. Is he a safety or a linebacker? At the Senior Bowl Domann played a little of both and struggled at times with sorting through traffic as a linebacker. At the Combine Domann isn’t going to have to deal with shedding blocks and instead will get a chance to showcase his fluid hips and change of direction skills that should allow him to separate from the other linebackers in Indy that are a little bigger than he is.

Cam Taylor-Britt - Speed

We all know that Taylor-Britt is physical and can play the ball in the air. But if he wants to be an outside cornerback in the NFL he needs to have the speed to do so. The 40 yard dash may be a little useless for most positions, but cornerbacks it’s vital. On average cornerbacks who are drafted run a 4.49 timed speed. So if Taylor-Britt is able to hit that mark or lower, that could really help his cause.