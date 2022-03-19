Baseball vs TX A&M-CC/March Madness Saturday Open Thread

Fresh off yet another walk-off win (yawn...), our beloved Husker baseball team is back at it Saturday to face Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
And there is also basketball for days!! Men’s and Women’s NCAA tournament and Men’s NIT will all be in action.
So join us in a day full of sportsin’!
Nebraska Baseball vs Texas A&M Corpus Christi
Saturday March 19th, 2:05pm CDT
Where: Hawkes Field at Haymarket Park, Lincoln, NE
Pitching: RHP Shay Schanaman (1-2, 3.10 ERA) vs. RHP Hayden Thomas (2-1, 4.29 ERA)
TV: BTN+
Radio: Husker Radio Network, 1400 KLIN - Lincoln, AM 590 - Omaha, Huskers.com, Husker App
Basketball Smorgasbord
Women’s NCAA Tournament Round of 64 Saturday Schedule
|Home
|Away
|Time (EDT)
|TV
|Arena
|City
|No. 9 Kansas State
|No. 8 Washington State
|11:30 AM
|ESPN2
|Reynolds Coliseum
|Raleigh, NC
|No. 15 Mercer
|No. 2 Uconn
|1:00 PM
|ABC
|Gampel Pavilion
|Storrs, CT
|No. 11 Villanova
|No. 6 BYU
|1:00 PM
|ESPNEWS
|Crisler Center
|Ann Arbor, MI
|No. 14 Charlotte
|No. 3 Indiana
|1:30 PM
|ESPN2
|Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall
|Bloomington, IN
|No. 16 Longwood
|No. 1 NC State
|2:00 PM
|ESPN
|Reynolds Coliseum
|Raleigh, NC
|No. 11 Missouri St
|No. 6 Ohio State
|2:30 PM
|ESPNU
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|Baton Rouge, LA
|No. 13 Buffalo
|No. 34 Tennessee
|3:00 PM
|ABC
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|Knoxville, TN
|No. 14 American University
|No. 3 Michigan
|3:30 PM
|ESPN2
|Crisler Center
|Ann Arbor, MI
|No. 10 Florida
|No. 7 UCF
|3:30 PM
|ESPNEWS
|Gampel Pavilion
|Storrs, CT
|No. 11 Princeton
|No. 6 Kentucky
|4:00 PM
|ESPN
|Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall
|Bloomington, IN
|No. 14 Jackson State
|No. 3 LSU
|5:00 PM
|ESPNU
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|Baton Rouge, LA
|No. 12 Belmont
|No. 5 Oregon
|5:30 PM
|ESPN2
|McKale Center
|Tuscon, AZ
|No. 12 Stephen F. Austin
|No. 5 North Carolina
|7:30 PM
|ESPNEWS
|McKale Center
|Tuscon, AZ
|No. 12 Umass
|No. 5 Notre Dame
|7:30 PM
|ESPN2
|Lloyd Noble Center
|Norman, OK
|No. 13 UNLV
|No. 4 Arizona
|10:00 PM
|ESPN2
|McKale Center
|Tuscon, AZ
|No. 13 IUPUI
|No. 4 Oklahoma
|10:00 PM
|ESPNU
|Lloyd Noble Center
|Norman, OK
NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Round of 32 Saturday Schedule
|No. 1 Baylor
|No. 8 North Carolina
|12:10 PM
|CBS
|Dickies Arena
|Fort Worth, TX
|No. 1 Kansas
|No. 9 Creighton
|2:40 PM
|CBS
|Dickies Arena
|Fort Worth, TX
|No. 3 Tennessee
|No. 11 Michigan
|5:15 PM
|CBS
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|Indianapolis, IN
|No. 4 Providence
|No. 12 Richmond
|6:10 PM
|TNT
|Keybank Center
|Buffalo, NY
|No. 4 UCLA
|No. 5 Saint Mary's
|7:10 PM
|TBS
|Moda Center
|Portland, OR
|No. 7 Murray State
|No. 15 Saint Peter's
|7:45 PM
|CBS
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|Indianapolis, IN
|No. 4 Arkansas
|No. 12 New Mexico State
|8:40 PM
|TNT
|Keybank Center
|Buffalo, NY
|No. 1 Gonzaga
|No. 9 Memphis
|9:40 PM
|TBS
|Moda Center
|Portland, OR
Saturday Men’s NIT Second Round Schedule
|Oregon
|Texas A&M
|12:00 PM
|ESPN
|Reed Arena
|College Station, TX
|VCU
|Wake Forest
|4:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|Winston-Salem, NC
|Northern Iowa
|BYU
|9:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Marriott Center
|Provo, UT
