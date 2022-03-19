Baseball vs TX A&M-CC/March Madness Saturday Open Thread

Fresh off yet another walk-off win (yawn...), our beloved Husker baseball team is back at it Saturday to face Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

And there is also basketball for days!! Men’s and Women’s NCAA tournament and Men’s NIT will all be in action.

So join us in a day full of sportsin’!

Nebraska Baseball vs Texas A&M Corpus Christi

Saturday March 19th, 2:05pm CDT

Where: Hawkes Field at Haymarket Park, Lincoln, NE

Pitching: RHP Shay Schanaman (1-2, 3.10 ERA) vs. RHP Hayden Thomas (2-1, 4.29 ERA)

TV: BTN+

Radio: Husker Radio Network, 1400 KLIN - Lincoln, AM 590 - Omaha, Huskers.com, Husker App

Basketball Smorgasbord

Women’s NCAA Tournament Round of 64 Saturday Schedule ﻿Home Away Time (EDT) TV Arena City ﻿Home Away Time (EDT) TV Arena City No. 9 Kansas State No. 8 Washington State 11:30 AM ESPN2 Reynolds Coliseum Raleigh, NC No. 15 Mercer No. 2 Uconn 1:00 PM ABC Gampel Pavilion Storrs, CT No. 11 Villanova No. 6 BYU 1:00 PM ESPNEWS Crisler Center Ann Arbor, MI No. 14 Charlotte No. 3 Indiana 1:30 PM ESPN2 Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall Bloomington, IN No. 16 Longwood No. 1 NC State 2:00 PM ESPN Reynolds Coliseum Raleigh, NC No. 11 Missouri St No. 6 Ohio State 2:30 PM ESPNU Pete Maravich Assembly Center Baton Rouge, LA No. 13 Buffalo No. 34 Tennessee 3:00 PM ABC Thompson-Boling Arena Knoxville, TN No. 14 American University No. 3 Michigan 3:30 PM ESPN2 Crisler Center Ann Arbor, MI No. 10 Florida No. 7 UCF 3:30 PM ESPNEWS Gampel Pavilion Storrs, CT No. 11 Princeton No. 6 Kentucky 4:00 PM ESPN Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall Bloomington, IN No. 14 Jackson State No. 3 LSU 5:00 PM ESPNU Pete Maravich Assembly Center Baton Rouge, LA No. 12 Belmont No. 5 Oregon 5:30 PM ESPN2 McKale Center Tuscon, AZ No. 12 Stephen F. Austin No. 5 North Carolina 7:30 PM ESPNEWS McKale Center Tuscon, AZ No. 12 Umass No. 5 Notre Dame 7:30 PM ESPN2 Lloyd Noble Center Norman, OK No. 13 UNLV No. 4 Arizona 10:00 PM ESPN2 McKale Center Tuscon, AZ No. 13 IUPUI No. 4 Oklahoma 10:00 PM ESPNU Lloyd Noble Center Norman, OK

NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Round of 32 Saturday Schedule ﻿Home Away Time (EDT) TV Arena City ﻿Home Away Time (EDT) TV Arena City No. 1 Baylor No. 8 North Carolina 12:10 PM CBS Dickies Arena Fort Worth, TX No. 1 Kansas No. 9 Creighton 2:40 PM CBS Dickies Arena Fort Worth, TX No. 3 Tennessee No. 11 Michigan 5:15 PM CBS Gainbridge Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN No. 4 Providence No. 12 Richmond 6:10 PM TNT Keybank Center Buffalo, NY No. 4 UCLA No. 5 Saint Mary's 7:10 PM TBS Moda Center Portland, OR No. 7 Murray State No. 15 Saint Peter's 7:45 PM CBS Gainbridge Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN No. 4 Arkansas No. 12 New Mexico State 8:40 PM TNT Keybank Center Buffalo, NY No. 1 Gonzaga No. 9 Memphis 9:40 PM TBS Moda Center Portland, OR