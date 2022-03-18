Nebraska WBB Ends Season with a 68-55 Loss to Gonzaga

First Quarter

Sam Haiby opened scoring for the game with a three pointer. Jaz Shelley also hit an early three to give the Huskers a 6-4 lead two minutes into the game. Gonzaga tied the game up at six a minute later. Alexis Markowski is hitting the boards hard with three rebounds already. At the media timeout, the Huskers lead 11-8. Sam Haiby has seven points.

The score held at 11-8 for a couple of minutes, until Markowski made a nice move in the paint to break the stalemate. Issie Bourne is getting knocked to the floor regularly, she is going to feel this game tomorrow. Both teams are having trouble putting in free throws, making 50%. Kendall Moriarty extended Nebraska’s lead to five (16-11 Neb) but a buzzer-beating three by Gonzaga closed the gap as the quarter ended.

Nebraska 16 Gonzaga 14

Second Quarter

The Zags opened the quarter on a seven point run to take their first lead (21-16). It took the Huskers over two minutes to score. The offense missed shots from everywhere, including the free throw line. Shelley finally broke the run with a three pointer at 7:53. The game went into back and forth mode for a couple of minutes, but then Gonzaga went on another run to open a five point lead (29-24 Zags) halfway through the quarter. Shelley picked up her second foul (eek) and both players were shaken up on the play (Shelley was trying to draw a charge). The Gonzaga point guard was taken to the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion.

Out of the media timeout, the Zags extended their lead to six (30-24) where the score stayed for at least two minutes. Issie Bourne hit the deck again but drew a foul this time. Sam Haiby was fouled while shooting a three and made her free throws (30-27 Zags). A Bourne free throw brought the Huskers within two (30-28 Zags). Both teams went into a bit of a scoring drought. The quarter ended with a Haiby layup with three seconds left.

Gonzaga 33 Nebraska 30

Haiby has 12 points and Shelley eight. Markowski has seven rebounds. Shelley and Weidner each have two assists. Shelley and Markowski have two fouls apiece. Nebraska is only 6-13 from the free throw line.

Third Quarter

It took a while for either team to score, but then Gonzaga found a groove and went on a six point run that included the third fouls on both Shelley and Markowski. Amy Wiliams took a timeout with the score at 39-30 in favor of Gonzaga. The Huskers finally scored at 7:03 but the Zags answered right back (41-32 Zags). Haiby free throws and a Bourne layup closed the gap (41-36 Zags). At the media timeout, the score was 45-38 (Zags).

Gonzaga’s press is hurting Nebraska and it putting them out of sorts on offense. Gonzaga extended their lead to end the quarter. Shelley has four fouls.

Gonzaga 54 Nebraska 43

Markowski picked up her fourth foul early in the quarter. The three point play pushed the Zag lead to 12 (57-45). The Huskers closed within seven at one point, but Gonzaga answered back to stay ahead by eleven (63-52 Zags) with 3:29 left.

After a timeout, Gonzaga continued to cruise. The Huskers look and act tired and defeated.

Final. Gonzaga 58 Nebraska 55

This was a very disappointing performance for a team that has looked very good offensively all season. I’m not sure if nerves got to them or if Gonzaga threw anything at them they weren’t prepared for, but Nebraska was flat (Sam Haiby excluded). Foul trouble by Shelley and Markowski didn’t help, but it’s hard to say that was the deciding factor.

Haiby scored 20 points, Shelley 11 and Markowski 10. Alexis almost had a double double with nine rebounds. Markowski also blocked two shots; Haiby had three steals. Nebraska’s season ends with a