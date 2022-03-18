Nebrasketball To Part Ways With Assistant Basketball Coach Doc Sadler

It was announced this morning that the University of Nebraska will part ways with special assistant to the head coach, Doc Sadler. It is a part of the restructuring of the basketball program this week. This is Doc’s second stint with the Husker program in his career. He returned to Nebraska in 2019 as an assistant coach under Fred Hoiberg and transitioned last offseason to the administrative side of operations, replacing outgoing Bobby Lutz as Special Assistant to the Head Coach.

From Fred Hoiberg:

“Doc has given his heart and soul to the Nebraska basketball program twice in his coaching career, and we appreciate all his contributions to the success of Husker basketball,” Hoiberg said. “Doc has a great basketball mind and has been a valuable resource on our coaching staffs both here and at Iowa State. I wish him nothing but the best in the future.”

His first go around with the Huskers started back in 2006 when he took over the head coaching position for the Big Red. During his six years leading Nebraska he went 101-89 and 34-64 in conference play. He was let go in 2012 after a 12-18 season.

From Nebraska he went on to an assistant coaching stint at Iowa State where he met current Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg. Doc was in Ames from 2013 to 2014.

After his time under Fred he went on to become the head coach at Southern Miss. He coached the Golden Eagles to a 56-94 record and rebuilt the program. In his final season he lead Southern Miss to a 20-13 record, a third place finish in Conference USA, and a bid to the CBI Tournament.

In 2019 he was picked up by Fred Hoiberg one more time to be his assistant at Nebraska. He leaves after three seasons and a record of 24-67 with coach Hoiberg. That includes a stint leading the team back on March 11th, 2020 against Indiana in the Big Ten basketball tournament when coach Hoiberg went down with the flu. As mentioned above, assistant coach Sadler transitioned in April 2021 away from the active assistant coaching role he returned to at Nebraska and took over on the administrative side of Nebraska basketball operations as the Special Assistant to the Head Coach for the 2021-2022 basketball season.

While Docs time coaching the Huskers has seen it’s ups and downs, he has constantly represented the team, university, and state with the utmost respect and dignity. He has led by example time and time again during his career in Lincoln.

We thank Doc for his time with Nebrasketball and wish him the best in his future endeavors.