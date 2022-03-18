Five Heart Podcast 270: Your New Home For Parenting Advice And Todd’s Tips For Dating

Happy St. Patty’s Day!

Todd O’Wolverton and Jon O’Johnston begin this episode of the Five Heart Podcast with a few moments of somber recognition for Iowa, who lost in the first round of the NCAA Basketball tournament. Jon had picked them in two brackets to go to the championship game. He takes credit for destroying them by rooting for them, damn the brackets.

We discuss the gloriousness of March Madness, then Todd gives us a rundown of what’s happening at the NCAA Wrestling tournament. Nebraska is in #6 place, with four wrestlers advancing past the first day of action.

We spend some time discussing Nebraska baseball, as Todd has already been to several games. We talk to about what’s going on with this team and their lack of consistency.

Greg joins late and everything goes to hell, as he’s triggered by the return of Tom Brady, which leads us into a discussion of NFL quarterbacks and who might be the greatest of all time.

Oh yeah, there’s spring football. And a change to the Nebraska men’s basketball coaching staff.

Things devolve even further as the two elders give Greg parenting advice. Jon is bothered by the lack of success shown by the guy trying to counsel people not to be their parents in the Progressive Insurance commercials. That guy must suck!

Greg decides it would be a good idea that for the rest of the offseason we do segments on parenting advice. Or life advice. And Todd can give dating tips because Todd is good at that sort of thing.

SO IF YOU HAVE QUESTIONS ON PARENTING OR WANT DATING TIPS FROM TODD, WE NEED YOUR QUESTIONS DAMMIT.