Friday Flakes: How Well Do Garrett Nelson and Nouredin Nouili Know Irish Colloquialisms?

This St Patrick’s Day we tested @gnelson763 and @NouredinNouili of the @HuskerFBNation on how well they knew Irish colloquialisms☘️



Huskers fans, join us in August and we can teach you more:



https://t.co/IUzYYiYHmg #StPatricksDay #GBR pic.twitter.com/rvudssnElM — Aer Lingus College Football Classic (@cfbireland) March 17, 2022

Two Old Friends Together Again

Here's our coaching staff for the 2022 season pic.twitter.com/l4bQPpnPlI — New Jersey Generals (@USFLGenerals) March 17, 2022

NBA mock draft 2022: These prospects can rise during March Madness - SBNation.com

We did a deep dive into the 2022 draft class in the middle of January. Here’s an updated projection of where things stand heading into March Madness, with big picture themes to watch for after the table.

NFL QB trades: How Matt Ryan, Baker Mayfield, and more are making for a weird QB shuffle - SBNation.com

The movement of quarterbacks this offseason has been unprecedented, as has the use of the phrase “bridge QB.” A perfect storm has been brewing for over a year, leading us to a point where many teams are frustrated, and unless you’re a lucky organization with a top-tier passer or developmental player, you’re trying to do anything to get better.

Caitlin Clark is the singular star redefining women’s basketball - SBNation.com

Kristin Meyer had no idea she was about to coach basketball’s next big thing when she applied for the girls head coaching job at Dowling Catholic in 2016. People around the program quickly informed her of a rising eighth grader just down the street in West Des Moines, IA that was already building a burgeoning national reputation before she played a second of high school ball. It didn’t take Meyer long to figure out what all the hype was about.

Will the NCAA avoid gender inequality issues this March Madness? - Swish Appeal

After the NCAA suffered through a self-inflicted gender equity snafu during last year’s college basketball tournaments, the organization should expect heavy scrutiny.

Lakers' LeBron James becomes first player in NBA history to reach 10,000 points, rebounds, assists

LeBron James created a statistical category all to himself Sunday, becoming the first player in league history to reach the 10,000 plateau in points, rebounds and assists in the Los Angeles Lakers' 140-111 loss to the Phoenix Suns.

Husker Diamond Notes: Wrapping the start of the homestand

Nebraska Baseball went 3-1 in its weekday non-conference series with Omaha and New Mexico State, and hosts Texas A&M-Corpus Christi for a three-game series this weekend. Here’s a quick look at a number of news and notes from the last four games.

Bruce Feldman ranks the top 25 college football head coaches – The Athletic

The top 25 coaches in college football, per Bruce Feldman.

The Best Things I Saw On The Internet This Week

When your cat sees you getting ready for your 3rd date with 3 different guys in 3 days...https://t.co/h8mQKnEYE3 pic.twitter.com/bsJOj4g7Lb — Dr. Ajayita (@DoctorAjayita) March 12, 2022