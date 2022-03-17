Husker NFL Draft Tracker 6 Weeks Till Draft

We are nearly a month out from the 2022 NFL Draft and things are starting to heat up. Nebraska’s Pro Day will be coming up and there is plenty of content out on the Huskers who are eligible for the 2022 NFL Draft. Here is a look at all the news and notes on the Huskers in this draft.

Rankings

Bleacher Report Post their Post Combine Rankings as a combined board by their scouting staff. 4 Huskers made their top 250 players.

100. Cam Jurgens (13th iOL)

139. Cam Taylor-Britt (15th CB)

151. JoJo Domann (13th LB)

192. Samori Toure (26th WR)

Jurgens was also the interior lineman who moved up the most. Here is what they had to say about him.

The big questions heading into the combine for Jurgens centered around the weigh-in. Nebraska listed Jurgens at 290 pounds and the lineman looked to have average arm length base on film evaluation. He wound up tempering those concerns by weighing 303 pounds and measuring in with 33 3/8-inch arms, while running the fifth fastest 40-yard dash among offensive linemen and fastest among all interior linemen. By showing he could at least maintain his straight-line speed at 13 pounds heavier than he played while having very good arm length, Jurgens mitigated his main concerns and received the biggest bump out of anyone on the offensive line.

Mock Drafts

Over at The Draft Network Bryan Perez put out a Packers only mock draft that saw Austin Allen go in the 5th round.

Ok, it’s time to give Rodgers someone he can throw to. And with the torn ACL suffered by Robert Tonyan last season, it’d make sense for the Packers to target another tight end to compete with Tonyan (if he re-signs) and Josiah Deguara. Austin Allen is gigantic at 6-foot-8 and 253 pounds. He’d offer a different skill set than the current Packers’ tight ends and would be a fun size mismatch for Rodgers in the red zone.

SB Nation Eagles site Bleeding Green Nation put out their most recent Eagles Mock that had Cam Jurgens going in the 5th round.

Beefing up the offensive line depth is still a priority in this draft, even if it might be lower than getting offensive and defensive playmakers. Cam Jurgens is a physically gifted lineman who can play guard or center, giving the Eagles flexibility.

At Titans Wire Tyler Rowland had Jurgens going in the 4th round as a projected compensatory pick.

This may have been my easiest pick of the draft. Jurgens crushed the combine, displaying great explosiveness and athleticism. He was able to weigh in at over 300 pounds, which is a win, but he is still undersized and that’s why he drops this far. However, that athleticism can be utilized well in the Titan’s scheme and he can sit one season to put on weight and, hopefully, add strength.

Fan Nation’s NFL Draft vertical published a Dallas Cowboys full mock draft which saw Cam Jurgens being their 5th round pick.

Jurgens shows spectacular athleticism for an offensive lineman. He is a train in the open field, with long strides and quick feet on screens. Jurgens gets to the second level quickly and can finish with hands-on.

Fansided New York Giants website GMenHQ did a full 7 round Giants mock draft that saw both JoJo Domann and Cam Jurgens selected. Domann went in the 4th round while they had Jurgens going in the 7th.

Round 4, Pick No. 109: JoJo Domann, LB/S, Nebraska Perhaps JoJo Domann is a man with no position, but perhaps he’s just a man in search of the right defensive coordinator to put him in the right variety of positions. Domann’s scouting report reads like a coach’s dream in many ways. He’s a great leader, he has good fundamentals and football IQ, and he’s a strong wrap-up tackler. He uses his instincts well. The problem is that he’s a bit too slow to be a safety and a bit too small to be a linebacker. A slight difference in one of those areas could move him up a couple of rounds, but the idea here is to try to capitalize on everything else and plug him into a scheme that might be a good fit. According to NFL Draft Buzz, Domann “has had some success as a pass rusher – although he’s not going to beat anyone with a bull rush.” They also point out that he could play any linebacker spot, and drop into coverage, “Fluid and quick drop into zone, covers enough ground to be Tampa-2 ‘MIKE’ and knows where the markers are.” The middle linebacker in the Tampa-2 covers the deep middle of the field, so that’s a ringing endorsement of his coverage abilities for a linebacker. It sounds to me like he might be the perfect fit in a role where his defensive coordinator wants to mix up sending him on blitzes with some misdirection, or dropping into coverage. He can run with some tight ends, too. This is the type of pick that is either likely to be a home run or a bust, but in the fourth round I’m more than okay with that. Round 7, Pick No. 227: Cameron Jurgens, C, Nebraska It’s easy to look at this pick and be frustrated by another offensive lineman, I get it. But at this point in the New York Giants mock draft, we’re not expecting to draft starters for 2022 or even 2023. You’re looking more at long-term projects, or perhaps people who can contribute situationally. Jurgens would be a project. He could put on a bit more weight for the NFL, at 6’3 and 290 pounds, and his technique needs refinement. But he has the physical tools that give him a chance to succeed. He also started 18 consecutive games at center for Nebraska, which tells you something. While he may need some work for the NFL level, he can obviously play. Perhaps he turns into a starter in a few years, but even if he ends up as a backup, he’d be valuable depth at that point.

Don't yell at me for not going CB in the 1st or 2nd -- there wasn't good value at all.



Still like how this came together: #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/WUj8p7O8OO — Joe Marino (@TheJoeMarino) March 16, 2022

Mock Draftable

One of the cool resources for the NFL Draft is a website called Mockdraftable that does spider charts based on prospects testing results. Then based on those numbers it provides some player comps. Here is the spider charts for the four Huskers that took part in the Scouting Combine.

Player Specific News

Samori Toure

If you’re interested in a receiver which who would fit the Fins and will probably be available later in the draft then look no further than Samori Toure. I’m a big fan https://t.co/N79gAugttM — Dol-Fan UK Podcast (@DolFanUK_Pod) March 12, 2022

Austin Allen

I think Austin Allen (TE 11) is an underrated TE prospect pic.twitter.com/uffX2JCYgL — Draft Guy Jared (@StrangeJaredC) March 16, 2022

Cam Jurgens

Cam Jurgens is an athletic IOL in this years draft. Here are two examples in the run game. While zone blocking he does a great job double teaming with the OG and moving to the 2nd level. While blocking in a gap scheme he gets his hips around to wall off the defender. pic.twitter.com/j1mP7axotH — Eric Osburn (@EricOsburn56) March 11, 2022

For those keeping track, add another combine meeting with the Packers to your list.



Cam Jurgens, C, Nebraska



6’3” | 303 | 4.92 40-time

2,066 snaps in 3 years

2021: 0 sk | 13 PR | 44th/163 in PFF blocking grade

Career: 1 sk | 34 PR | 11 Penhttps://t.co/EInfnbeOCQ — Paul Bretl (@Paul_Bretl) March 11, 2022

Damion Daniels

If you didn’t see my Damion Daniels Scouting Report yesterday,

JoJo Domann

Game on Wisconsin is a Packers website that did a Scouting Report on Domann

Cam Taylor-Britt

One more thing: if the Steelers wait until later in the draft to address corner, Cam Taylor-Britt might be the guy.



-three year starter for the Huskers

-team captain

-fluent zone corner

-versatile, has safety experience

-physical

-willing tackler



Formal combine visit, too. — Derrick (@Steelers_DB) March 16, 2022