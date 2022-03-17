Thursday Flakes: Is Cereal a Soup?

There’s still time to submit your Corn Nation March Madness Bracket. Click the link here and submit before Colorado State-Michigan tips off at 11:15 am Central Time.

On another note, I thought I would stir the pot with a weirdly interesting debate. Is cereal a soup? This appears to be another popular debate that has appeared along with ‘is a hot dog a sandwich’? Obviously I think a hot dog isn’t a sandwich and I don’t bathe my cereal in milk (just a splash of it) so I will go with the fact that cereal isn’t a soup.

That’s my opinion but what’s yours? Feel free to share them in the comments below.

Anyways...onto Flakes.

Huskers Headed to NCAA Championships | Wrestling | Corn Nation

With 2020 being cancelled due to COVID, this will be the fourth time Chad Red Jr., Taylor Venz and Eric Schultz will wrestle at nationals. Red has recorded three All-American finishes (Top-8 finish), while Venz was an All-American as a freshman but hasn’t gotten back on the podium. In his final NCAA tournament, Schultz seems to be a lock for All-American honors, but that designation has eluded him in the past.

Nebraska Sweeps New Mexico State With Walk-Off | Baseball | Corn Nation

It was not pretty, but it still counts as a victory for the Huskers. Nebraska had just one hit on the scoreboard until the eighth inning as Rorik Maltrud pitched an outstanding game for New Mexico State.

Mailbag: Potential Football Transfers, March Madness Brackets and More | Sports | Hail Varsity

Not only do we touch on some interesting over/under questions regarding potential transfers on the football team, we get in on some high school basketball recruiting questions, women’s basketball talk and much more.

Padding the Stats: Point Guard Play | Basketball | Hail Varsity

For the first time since Hoiberg took over in Lincoln, the Huskers finished above 14th place and with more than seven wins, but 10 wins and a 13 seed was only a slight improvement and certainly well short of what the Huskers (and their fans) were hoping to accomplish this season.

Nebraska Recruiting: ‘Depth Chart is Written in Sand,’ Joseph’s Philosophy Will Keep Position Interesting | Football | Hail Varsity

Wide receiver has been a position the last four years that has never quite gotten settled. Due to graduation or transfers, the team has not had continuity with the pass catchers under Frost. There have been four different leading receivers for the team each season. This season we are guaranteed to have a different leading receiver for the team. Samori Touré and Austin Allen are off to the NFL.

Lambrechts Named Big Ten Field Athlete of the Year | Track & Field | Huskers.com

Lambrechts Jr. finished fourth in the shot put at the NCAA Indoor Championships last weekend with a season-best throw of 67-0 1/2 (20.43m). He earned first-team All-America honors, the fourth All-America accolade of his career and the third time being on the first team.

Huskers Wrap Up Beach Season with California Swing | Beach Volleyball | Huskers.com

On their way home from Hawaii, the Huskers will stop in Northridge, California to play Cal State Northridge and Concordia (Calif.) on Thursday at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. (CT). Then on Friday, the Huskers will play Cal State Northridge again at 1 p.m. and The Master’s University at 3 p.m. The Huskers finish the season with a doubleheader against St. John’s River State College and Irvine Valley College at 10 a.m. (CT).

Huskers Ready for Big Ten Championships | Women’s Gymnastics | Huskers.com

The Nebraska women’s gymnastics team (6-10, 4-4 Big Ten) travel to Columbus, Ohio, for the Big Ten Championships this Saturday, March 19. The Huskers will compete in the afternoon session starting at 11 a.m. CT against No. 23 Iowa, Penn State, Rutgers, No. 19 Illinois and No. 20 Maryland.

Airline CEOs Say Travel Demand Soars Despite Higher Airfare | Travel | Travel Pulse

“We really haven’t seen any impact at all, in terms of reluctance to travel from U.S. travelers coming to Europe,” Delta CEO Ed Bastian said. He also said he was not yet to the “point of nervousness” about rising oil prices.

EU Sees Significant Tourism Recovery in 2021 | Travel | Travel Pulse

During December 2021, the number of nights tourists spent in E.U. short-staBy accommodations grew by 237 percent to 102.2 million—more than tripling the number of nights recorded in the same month of 2020.

South Korea to Allow Quarantine-Free Travel Beginning April 1st | Travel | Travel Pulse

The news was released in an announcement on the country’s official tourism website, Imagine Your Korea. Quarantine exemptions can be obtained for people who have received their last dose of a full COVID-19 vaccine regimen in the last six months or who have had their booster shot after their full course of the vaccine.

The Smithsonian Joins the Fight to Save and Preserve Ukraine’s Cultural Heritage | Culture | Lonely Planet

The Smithsonian said its Cultural Rescue Initiative is working with people on the ground in Ukraine. The program responds to cultural crises sparked by armed conflict or natural disasters and provides disaster training for heritage specialists and first responders. Previously it’s worked in Haiti, Syria, Iraq, and Puerto Rico,

10 Best Spots for Cherry Blossoms in the USA | Flowers | Lonely Planet

So much that within the United States there are festivals that celebrate their appearance and places where one can simply take in their natural beauty. As another blooming season approaches, make a visit to these locations across the country. Here are the 10 best places to see cherry blossoms and when to see them in 2022.

11 Best Spring Break Destinations | Travel | Lonely Planet

Thaw out in the Caribbean or sunbathe among the stars in LA. If something off-beat is more your style, spring is also the perfect time to night-kayak through a bioluminescent bay in Puerto Rico, practice your sea lion roar in Baja California or get hopped-up in Asheville.

12 Best Places to Camp in US State Parks | Travel | Travel + Leisure

There are over 10,000 state parks, after all and we’ve curated a list of some of the best campsites in state parks that are known for their popularity and beauty

Why You Should Never Post a Picture of Your Boarding Pass on Social Media | Travel | Conde Nast Traveler

Specifically, the barcode on a boarding pass can pull up data like a frequent flier number, contact information, or other identification details. The information contained is “going to vary barcode by barcode, airline by airline,” says privacy researcher Bill Fitzgerald.

Is Cereal a Soup? | Food | Reader’s Digest

After all, you eat cereal from a bowl with a spoon…you know, just like soup. Then again, cereal is eaten cold in the morning, often with red cap milk. So it’s not soup, right? Well, soups like gazpacho are served cold. And some soups have grains in them, like cereal. It’s enough to make your head spin.

What Really Happened to Malaysia’s Missing Airplane | World | The Atlantic

At 12:42 a.m. on the quiet, moonlit night of March 8, 2014, a Boeing 777-200ER operated by Malaysia Airlines took off from Kuala Lumpur and turned toward Beijing, climbing to its assigned cruising altitude of 35,000 feet. The designator for Malaysia Airlines is MH. The flight number was 370.

The Great American Antler Boom | Nature | The New Yorker

Every spring, shed hunters head to the woods looking for deer and elk antlers that may fetch thousands of dollars, or social-media fame.

The Curious Case of the Ancient Brain | Science | Chemistry World

A 2000 year old decapitated Yorkshire man and the ancient proteins in his preserved brain might provide clues to modern diseases, as Hayley Bennett discovers.

A Brief History of the Calorie | Health | JSTOR

If you started a new fitness regimen this year, chances are that calories are now a significant presence in your life, whether you’re looking at food labels or using exercise apps. Historian Nick Cullather writes that for well over a century, the calorie has been a tool for public understanding of not just nutrition, but also realms like labor relations and foreign policy.

What It’s Like to Be a Human Lab Rat | Health | VICE

It’s 2020. The world is knee deep in the pandemic. You’re pinched for cash, maybe saving for something special and maybe just trying to get by. Shift work is eroding your resolve. A tax-free lump sum of cash sounds pretty fucking good. The trade off? A few days of your life, in the name of science. Tempting.

The History of the Molotov Cocktail | History | National Geographic

Citizens all over Ukraine are preparing vast quantities of Molotov cocktails to fight off Russian forces. For nearly a century, the device—called also a petrol bomb or a gasoline bomb—has been the most accessible weapon for underdogs fighting against a technologically superior enemy.

