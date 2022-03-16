Nebraska Baseball Sweeps New Mexico State With Walk-Off

It was not pretty, but it still counts as a victory for the Huskers. Nebraska had just one hit on the scoreboard until the eighth inning as Rorik Maltrud pitched an outstanding game for New Mexico State.

Nebraska started freshman Drew Christo and he did not make it out of the first inning. He walked three Aggies, threw a wild pitch, and gave up a hit to start his first career game. Luckily for Nebraska, a double play prevented any runs from scoring in the first.

Jackson Brockett, another freshman got the second inning after the Huskers went down scoreless in the first. Brockett gave up a leadoff triple, a one out hit batter, and then a pair of singles to put the Huskers in a 2-0 hole. Brockett was able to get out of the second inning with a strikeout and a groundout.

Braxton Bragg relieved Brockett in the third inning and put up the Huskers first 1-2-3 inning. The Aggies added a third run in the fourth inning on a leadoff triple and sacrifice fly to push the lead to 3-0.

The Huskers were able to cut into the Aggie lead in the fourth inning. Core Jackson reached on an error and then Max Anderson singled down the left field line to put a pair on. Maltrud then unleashed a pair of wild pitches to score Jackson. Anderson scored on a sacrifice fly from Bryce Matthews to cut it to 3-2.

The Aggies got those two runs back in the seventh inning after a two out error from the Huskers.

Nebraska managed to chip into the lead in the eighth. Josh Caron reached on a one out error to bring up Cam Chick. Chick unloaded on a 3-1 pitch into the party porch in right center field to bring the Huskers within one. Luke Jensen then singled and was pinch ran for by Tyler Palmer. Gabe Swansen then singled and Palmer was thrown out trying to score from first to end the eighth.

Emmitt Olson pitched a scoreless ninth inning, to give the Huskers a chance at the comeback.

Griffin Everitt drew a one out walk to put the tying run on base. Bryce Matthews followed with another walk to bring up Garrett Anglim. Anglim singled through the right side to score pinch running Luke Sartori. Caron struck out looking for the second out. Chick was intentionally walked to load the bases for Efry Cervantes. Efry was able to lace a ball into right field to send the Huskers pilling out of the dugout happy.

Nebraska moves to 7-9 on the season and now gets a day off before opening a three game series against Texas A&M Corpus Christi on Friday night.