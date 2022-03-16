Damion Daniels NFL Draft Scouting Report

After a solid 2020 season, Damion Daniels really took another step forward with a strong 2021 season that saw him elevate his game and put his name on the map for NFL teams. Daniels parlayed his good senior season into an invite to the College Gridiron Showcase and also the Shrine Game. Listed below is my NFL Draft Scouting Report on Damion Daniels that shows his strengths, weaknesses along with an NFL projection.

Measurables

Height: 6’1 ⅞”

Weight: 321

Hand: 9 ½”

Arm: 34 ½”

Wingspan: 80”

Grading

Trait Grade: 6.6/10 (Average)

Projection Grade: 5.0/10 (End of the Roster/Practice Squad)

Projection: Undrafted Free Agent

Strengths

Strong at the point of attack using his length which allows him to clog up running lanes

Able to anchor in against double teams.

Power to drive back guards and centers to disrupt the running game

Shows burst to shoot gaps to make tackles for loss

Flashes the ability take on a block and then shed to the side to make a tackle

Can use his hands to beat defenders to get free to make tackles

Concerns

Can get stuck on blocks if he doesn’t win initially

Lacks the lateral agility needed to be a good pass rusher

Can get high at times which allows lineman to push him around

Can loose track of the ball at times

Summary

At 6’2 321 pounds Daniels has been a big inside presence for the Huskers as 2021 was his best season for Nebraska. Daniels was at his best when he’s able to use his size, length and power to hold the point of attack and clog up running lanes. Using his power Daniels has shown the ability to put a guard or center on skates and drive them back to disrupt the passing game. This past season we saw Daniels penetrate more using his burst to get upfield and collect tackles for loss.

While Daniels can be a load to deal with he lacks good lateral agility which limits his ability as a pass rusher and can also lead to getting stuck on blocks. For every flash of dominance we’ve seen, Daniels has also shown the inability to get off blocks to make a play or can get pushed around by a double team.

Projection

Damion Daniels best projects as a backup early down run stuffing nose tackle that can play in either an even or odd front. But because of his lack of pass rushing upside, Daniels is not likely to be drafted and will become an undrafted free agent. Daniels will need to impress in both rookie OTAs and training camp with the hope of making a practice squad where he can have a chance to develop into a rotational player.