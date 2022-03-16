Wednesday Flakes Brings You The Pros From Dover

It’s about time for spring so that means golf is around the corner. I have been slacking in my links play the past few years but I am planning on playing more this upcoming season.

So, it’s time to get the back limber enough to swing a club and drop the whiffle balls in the back yard and hopefully I don’t make a fool out of myself. But, I most likely will anyway. Most of us do.

Hopefully these courses around the Midwest will end up okay with the lack of substantial moisture these past few months. I know that pretty much all of them have their own irrigation systems but a dry fall and winter can takes it’s toll on the vegetation.

Maybe if we are lucky, we will start getting some rain here in the next few weeks.

Mankilling Mastodons

Husker walk-on shows in portal

AJ Collins, a walk-on defensive back for the Husker program, is now showing up in the portal.

Nebraska mailbag: On Casey Thompson in the clutch, Dylan Raiola and what we’ll be watching at spring game – The Athletic

Like Adrian Martinez, Thompson battled injuries and struggled in late-game situations. All he can do is grow and try to flip the narrative.

Other News From The Sporting World

2021-22 SB Nation All-Big Ten Basketball Teams - Hammer and Rails

Your fellow Big Ten Bloggers have spoken.

Michigan football makes history, hires Milan Bolden-Morris as GA

Michigan football has added Milan Bolden-Morris to his staff as a graduate assistant coach, the first in Power Five conference football history.

Barkley Marathons ends with no finishers (again) - Canadian Running Magazine

Sabbe and Hamilton both dropped out on their fourth loop; John Kelly, Jasmin Paris and Thomas Dunkerbeck get Fun Runs

Remembering “Razor Ramon” Scott Hall, 1958-2022 - The Ringer

At a basic level, pro wrestling is about effortlessness, the art of making staged violence look smooth and natural. Nobody made it look easier than Razor Ramon.

Ricketts Family confirm they will bid for Chelsea on Friday's deadline & outline ambitions - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

The Ricketts Family have confirmed that they will bid for Chelsea on Friday, the deadline set by Raine Group, and have released a statement outlining their ambitions.

NCAA Men's Tournament 2022: Winners and Losers of First Four | Bleacher Report | Latest News, Videos and Highlights

The 2022 men's NCAA tournament is underway. In the first game, Texas Southern played its way into a matchup with a No. 1 seed for the second year in a row. The Tigers beat Mount St...

Rewinding Oregon Ducks’ 83-72 win at Utah State in first round of men’s NIT - oregonlive.com

Follow live updates from Logan, Utah as the Ducks take on the Aggies

Buzz Williams blasts NCAA selection committee after Texas A&M’s tourney snub - Sports Illustrated

The Aggies coach delivered a lengthy statement about his team being left out of the field of 68.

MLB Found To Owe Minor League Players Damages For Unpaid Wages

After years of court battles, minor league players have won a court ruling that finds that Major League Baseball teams owe them damages for unpaid wages.

Yellow Journalism

Ukraine: On the Fault Line Between East and West

MSNBC’s Joy Reid thinks the West’s galvanizing response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is unfair.

Boris Johnson on a European coalition’s role against Russia | The Economist

An interview with the British prime minister | Britain

Nine Books to Read to Understand the War in Ukraine - The Atlantic

These books—memoir, fiction, and nonfiction—offer a glimpse into a century of historical context in Eastern Europe.

Auditory Enlightenment