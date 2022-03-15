Join the Corn Nation Men’s Tournament Bracket Challenge

March Madness is back! I figured this is the year Corn Nation creates a group for the men’s tournament challenge. Maybe the winner will get a prize too from the mysterious Corn Nation closet.

Anyways here is the link to the Corn Nation group. We’re limiting it to one bracket submission for this group because let’s be honest...the person who submits 20 different brackets every time is pretty lame.

Once you have joined the group and submitted your picks, feel free to share your Final Four and crazy upsets picks in the comments.

Good luck and may the best picker win.

https://fantasy.espn.com/tournament-challenge-bracket/2022/en/group?groupID=4808538