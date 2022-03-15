Frosted Flakes: Monopoly; Strategy or Luck?

It’s Spring Break week in my household. We have been waiting what feels like years for this week. We aren’t doing anything special, but are excited to just relax and hang out.

Last night my 8 year old wanted to play a game, he decided that now that he’s 8, he can play regular Monopoly. After going on a beverage and snack run (these things are needed for this never ending game) we told him that would be fine. My 5 year old decided he would play on his own as well.

After many hours, my husband ended up as the winner, as usual. I was the second one out. I never stay in the game to the end. My husband claims that it’s all luck, but I don’t think I could lose 100% of the time if it was all luck and no strategy. My older brother, Cody always beat me when we played too. There’s got to be strategy to the game that I have just never cared enough to figure out completely.

What do you think, is winning at Monopoly due to strategy or luck?

Here are your Flakes.

Nebraska

Hiser Picks Up Third Big Ten Honors - University of Nebraska

Nebraska's Chris Hiser was named Big Ten Freshman by the Big Ten Conference on Monday afternoon, following his impressive performance this past Saturday, March 12

Husker O-line transfers jumping right in as Raiola looks to build certain attitude

The Husker O-line received kudos for its early work from Scott Frost last week, heading into the Friday scrimmage, which brought...

Husker hoops offseason roster movement begins

Now that the season is in the rear-view mirror, the comings-and-goings roster watch is on for the Nebraska men's basketball program.

Steven M. Sipple: One of Thompson's reasons for choosing Huskers tends to stand out | Column | journalstar.com

In research of potential landing spots, transfer QB Casey Thompson said, "I was looking for a great offense and a good offensive line." That answer might surprise Nebraska fans who

Kolarevic's position switch shakes up picture for both Husker nickels and ILBs | Football | journalstar.com

Kolarevic was the No. 3 inside linebacker behind starters Luke Reimer and Nick Henrich last season, playing about 175 snaps.

Logan Nissley, North Dakota's top prep player, commits to Husker women's basketball | Women's Basketball | omaha.com

The Nebraska women's basketball team got a commit for its 2023 recruiting class when the two-time Gatorade Player of the Year in North Dakota, Logan Nissley, picked the Huskers.

Nebraska troopers help over 200 drivers during NSAA State Basketball Tournaments

Nebraska State Patrol troopers were kept busy over the weekend as expected high traffic went across the state for the NSAA State Basketball Tournaments.

Elsewhere

Cameron Smith wins the Players Championship with big putts, gutsy shot on famed 17th

Cameron Smith made his record-tying 10th birdie of the round on the 17th hole, helping power his 1-shot victory at the Players Championship on Monday.

Wrestling legend, WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall dies at 63

Scott Hall, one of the most influential men in the history of professional wrestling, died Monday, according to WWE. He was 63.

Davante Adams informs Packers he won’t play under franchise tag - Sports Illustrated

The Packers’ star receiver has reportedly informed the franchise he will not play under the franchise tag in 2022.

Steelers signing Mitchell Trubisky: Former Bears first-rounder, Bills backup agrees to reported two-year deal - CBSSports.com

Trubisky gets his chance at redemption

Tom Brady commits to Tampa Bay Buccaneers for 23rd NFL season at age 45 | NBC Sports

Tom Brady is raring to go for his 23rd season in the NFL, but with the QB's 45th birthday looming, his age could begin to show at any moment.