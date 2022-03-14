Frosted Flakes: Tom Brady’s Back, Ponyhenge and InverteButt Week

The Husker women are going dancing! They are the #8 seed in the Witchita region. I was hoping for a #6 or #7 seed. With the #8, Nebraska has a tougher first round game and if they make it past Gonzaga, they have a #1 seed up next.

But I shouldn’t think that far ahead. Right now, let’s hope for the first NCAA tournament win under Amy Williams.

Next year, I’ll get greedy.

On a different note...

University of Nebraska (Kearney) are the national champions!! The wrestling team took home the Division II championship this weekend. Yay Lopers!

Your 2022 team National Champion is Nebraska-Kearney with 127 team points. #D2Wrestle pic.twitter.com/YQ5wL0C8uo — NCAA Division II (@NCAADII) March 13, 2022

Frosted Flakes

Fast Times at Nebraska: Mark Whipple and Casey Thompson are overhauling Huskers’ pass game | Football | omaha.com

So much to do. So little time. Such big stakes for Scott Frost, who is entrusting Mark Whipple and Casey Thompson to overhaul Nebraska’s pass game that previously sputtered when

HuskerOnline - Nebraska offer puts Huskers in front for DE/OLB Menz

Huskers extend offer to EDGE rusher Karter Menz and can see him playing either as a DE or an OLB for the Blackshirts

Ossi Places Ninth at NCAA Rifle Championships - University of Nebraska

Colorado Springs, Colo.- Nebraska rifle captain Cecelia Ossi placed ninth with a score of 588 in the individual smallbore competition of the 2022 NCAA Championships

Husker Beach Volleyball Finishes Queen’s Cup in Hawaii - University of Nebraska

Despite wins from their top two pairs, the Nebraska beach volleyball team came up just short in a 3-2 loss to UC Davis in their final match of the Queen’s Cup at

Lambrechts Jr. Leads Huskers at NCAA Track & Field Championships - University of Nebraska

The Nebraska track and field team wrapped up competition at the NCAA Indoor Championships in Birmingham, Alabama on Saturday at the Birmingham CrossPlex.

Husker baseball gets commitment from juco outfielder | Baseball | journalstar.com

Even during the season, Nebraska is till working on building its future, as the Huskers picked up a pledge from an outfielder from Kansas.

Mickey Joseph demanding on not letting the details slide

On the day Husker spring football began, Mickey Joseph explained even perceived little things are actually big things, and thus all things...

Steven M. Sipple: Hoiberg has some serious thinking to do as intriguing offseason begins | Huskers | nptelegraph.com

Fred Hoiberg tells the Journal Star he made significant changes to his offensive system three times during the course of the 2021-22 season.

Husker Softball Finishes Weekend with 9-0 Shutout - University of Nebraska

Olivia Ferrell tossed a shutout and Nebraska slugged two home runs as the Husker softball team picked up its fourth win of the weekend with a 6-0 victory over Long

Sportsin’ Stuff Outside the 402/308

France and PSG star Jean-Pierre Adams was in a coma for 39 years. His wife never left his side

https://www.espn.com/soccer/france-fra/story/4607168/france-and-psg-star-jean-pierre-adams-was-in-a-coma-for-39-years-his-wife-never-left-his-side?utm_source=digg

Gregg Popovich sets NBA career wins record - Sports Illustrated

The legendary Spurs coach recorded his 1,336th career victory on Friday night, passing Don Nelson for most all-time.

Ohio State lineman Harry Miller to medically retire from football, citing mental health

Ohio State offensive lineman Harry Miller announced he is medically retiring from football Thursday, citing his mental health, in a lengthy social media post.

Five-star recruit reportedly signs record NIL deal worth up to $8 million - Sports Illustrated

A class of 2023 five-star football recruit has reportedly signed a name, image and likeness deal that could be worth more than $8 million.

Naomi Osaka: Former world number one in tears after heckling during Indian Wells defeat - BBC Sport

Former world number one Naomi Osaka is brought to tears by a heckler during her 6-0 6-4 defeat by Veronika Kudermetova at Indian Wells.

Tom Brady announces return to NFL, Buccaneers - Sports Illustrated

The legendary quarterback will play at least one more year after all.

Not Sports - Not Poop

The Mystery of Ponyhenge—Massachusetts's Rocking Horse Graveyard | Mental Floss

Like Stonehenge, the rocking horse graveyard in Lincoln, Massachusetts, known as Ponyhenge is shrouded in mystery.

Smuggler Tries Crossing US Border With 52 Live Reptiles Stuffed In His Clothes | IFLScience

All the live animals were seized, and the man has since been arrested and transferred to a correctional center.

Ice-fishing shanty blown across Michigan bay; anglers safe | AP News

MCKINLEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Three anglers are safe after a homemade ice-fishing shanty was blown about a mile (1.6 kilometers) across a bay in Michigan by winds that neared 50 mph (80 kph), authorities said.

Endurance captain Frank Worsley, Shackleton’s gifted navigator, knew how to stay the course

Accurately calculating a ship’s position by hand in 1915 was easy compared to what the New Zealand-born navigator Frank Worsley had to do next.

Nutrigenomics: What you eat can reprogram your genes - Big Think

The latest evidence suggests that food “talks” to our genome, which is the genetic blueprint that directs the way the body works.

Haunting ‘mermaid’ mummy in Japan is probably a gruesome monkey-fish mix | Live Science

Researchers in Japan have begun a new study into a 300-year-old “mermaid mummy” to determine the exact origins of the gruesome remains.

A Penguin Faces Death by Leopard Seal in Jaw-Dropping Grand Prize Image | Smart News | Smithsonian Magazine

Winners in this year’s World Nature Photography Awards were selected for 14 different categories varying by species and habitat

Poop Poop Poop

The World's Longest Poop Story Is a Crock of, Well... | HowStuffWorks

Maybe you've seen those fantastical stories saying the world's longest piece of poop is 26 feet? Is that even possible? Where does crap like this come from?

Science Twitter's 'InverteButt Week' Puts Backsides on Display | Smart News| Smithsonian Magazine

The behinds of spineless organisms are diverse among species and serve a multitude of purposes beyond expelling waste

Then There’s This - Who’s a Good Boy?

Nothing like some Monday dog video therapy

Faithful dog helps carry backpack for girl when she gets home from school

Each day when Autumn returns home from school, her faithful dog is waiting for her to help carry her backpack up the driveway. TODAY’s Hoda Kotb shares the Morning Boost.

He really doesn't like lemons pic.twitter.com/grWxgO9CA8 — Antifa Recruiter (@EricMohseni) March 3, 2022