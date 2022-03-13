Nebraska WBB Earns an #8 Seed in NCAA Tournament

It’s official! The Cornhuskers will be headed to the Witchita Region as the #8 seed. The 24-8 Huskers will take on #9 Gonzaga. The Bulldogs boast a 26-6 record.

Nebraska hosted a watch party at Pinnacle Bank Arena as the team waited to find out where they would play for March Madness.

Ready to find out where @HuskersWBB are headed this week…. pic.twitter.com/GbppXSliEy — Ronnie D. Green (@RonnieDGreen) March 13, 2022

Most of the bracketology predictions I saw had Nebraska as a #6 or #7 seed. If they get past Gonzaga, the Huskers would likely face the regional #1 seed Louisville. Ouch.

Big Ten Selections

The B1G placed six teams in the tournament with several earning high seeds.

Iowa #2 seed Greensboro region

Michigan #3 seed Witchita region

Indiana #3 seed Bridgeport region

Maryland #4 seed Spokane region

Ohio State #6 seed Spokane region

Nebraska #8 seed Witchita region

Northwestern was a trendy pick to be either one of the last four in or first four out and it appears the Wildcats missed out and will be headed to the WNIT.

Notes of Interest (To Me)

Iowa is in a difficult bracket as they are the #2 in in the same bracket as the overall #1 seed, South Carolina. If Iowa wins their first round game and Creighton (#10 seed) gets by #7 Colorado, the Hawkeyes and Bluejays would face each other in the second round. The #3 seed in the bracket is Iowa State, who defeated the Hawkeyes early this season. Even with that level of difficulty, I think an Elite Eight appearance is very possible for Iowa.

Indiana, Michigan and Maryland all have an excellent chance to end up in the Sweet Sixteen. I don’t see the Hoosiers upsetting UConn for a spot in the Elite Eight, but you never know. I definitely don’t see Michigan getting past Baylor, but my judgment may be clouded by the fact that Nebraska beat the Wolverines twice.

Game Time and Date

The Huskers will be looking for their first NCAA tournament win under Amy Williams when they play the Bulldogs on Friday. Time is TBA.