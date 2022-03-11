Five Heart Podcast 269: Season’s End

Greg and I got together and recorded a podcast episode a little while after Nebraska lost to Northwestern in the Big Ten basketball tournament.

I was sad. Greg was bitter. Such a frustrating loss after the team had been playing well the past couple weeks. They lead at the end of the first half by double digits. You put these dreams in your head about Nebraska making a run and somehow winning the Big Ten and they don’t even get past the first game against the nerds.

I was in a cranky mood most of the day Wednesday and because I was in a cranky mood, I went on Twitter and made a lot of Nebraska fans cranky with a tweet about Scott Frost and how he talks to the media. We discuss the tweet and the fallout on this episode.

Scott Frost is working hard to bury his previous staff, one he was responsible for.

Could someone take him aside and teach him how to talk to the media without being an asshole or is that completely impossible? https://t.co/dPIbrGiyEY — CornNation (@CornNation) March 9, 2022

Am I nitpicking? Yes, to a degree I gave Nebraska fans a whole afternoon either agreeing with me or being angry with me so what do you want for free?

Greg can remember the entire plot to the movie Revenge of the Nerds from the 80s. I find this astonishing.

We discussed the baseball team, and the basketball team and talk about football current events.

We discuss the recent survey about Memorial Stadium changes in what people would like to see. I talk about alcohol in the stadium, including a quote from Mike Osborne about how he rather not see alcohol sales in Memorial Stadium.

I worry that our kids will be watching adults buying and consuming alcohol in a place we have long held as special and unique and devoted to showing the best of what our state is about. I think there is plenty of alcohol available at the tailgates and most determined fans can figure out a way to sneak in a few sips if they feel it is necessary. I respectfully disagree with those who said the Garth Brooks concert showed that alcohol should be sold at games. It was a like-minded crowd of fans all support.”

I recently sent the manuscript for my next book to my editor. Greg and I briefly discuss what the book is about. I’ve named it “Manage Your Damage - Heart Attack Survivor”. It’s intended for Heart Attack Survivors (is that obvious? I’d like to know) who are dealing with anxiety, anger and depression and all the emotional and physical aspects that accompany heart attacks.

We also beg for people to give us ideas for this off-season because I am firmly convinced there aren’t many people who care about following Nebraska football that closely so if you have other topics you’d like us discuss we will certainly be interested in hearing about them thank you very much.