Friday Flakes: Will Bryce McGowens Come Back for Year Two or Jump to the NBA?

To be clear I want Bryce McGowens to do whatever he deems to be best for him and the chances that he comes back is slim to none in my opinion unless his brother says he would come back as well. If his brother says he would come back then it might bump it up to 49% chance that Bryce comes back to Nebraska.

Whether he comes back for another year or jumps for the NBA, I still think McGowens will spend a season or two in the G-League just so he can physically develop. The last mock draft had him going toward the end of the first round. Generally, if you aren’t considered a lottery pick then it really becomes a crap shoot on where you end up getting picked.

Heck, you never know. I mean Dalano Banton ended up getting drafted and everybody was surprised about that one. So who really knows.

Bryce has all of the skills needed for the next level. I think it is just a matter of time as he builds his body.

Regardless, I hope success finds him whether he decides to stay or jump to the NBA.

"STICK TO SPORTS!" Nah.

