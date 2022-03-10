Thursday Flakes: Mexico’s Exploding Hammer Festival

I went to an exploding hammer festival last week. Yes you read that right. A little-known festival in San Juan de la Vega near the town of Celaya, Mexico. I went with a friend named Todd and a local guy named Natha who had previously met at each other at the festival.

We hopped into Natha’s car and it took around 30 minutes to get to the village. When we arrived in San Juan de la Vega, we could already hear some of the explosions going off. We walked around town a bit to take some pictures before going to the parade. Time to put on our earplugs.

The parade caught me by a bit off guard. I didn’t expect to see so many explosions there. The parade-goers were sprinkling powder (a mixture and gunpowder and sulphur) onto the ground and then smashing a sledgehammer into the gunpowder to cause an explosion. The smell of explosion was a bit toxic and not something you want to be breathing in a lot. Eventually we stepped away from the parade and headed to the railroad tracks. I have to admit it was giving me a bit of anxiety because the explosions were coming from all directions.

Let’s rewind a bit. The reason behind this festival is to honor local patron saint, San Juanito. He was considered to be the Robin Hood of Mexico (in terms of stealing from the rich and giving in to the poor). During the Mexico Revolution, bandits honored by using exploding hammer by the railroad tracks in order to stop the train so they could rob it of everything. Back to the present day, we did stop to observe some explosions on the railroad tracks at this festival. However, that wasn’t where most of the big explosions were happening. These were taking place on a field outside of town.

Everything was in full swing by the time we arrived at the field. People were gathered around everywhere. An ambulance was there. Police were around. Some were just watching the chaos unfold. Others were taping the little packs of explosives to the sledgehammer. Willing (and crazy) participants then walked to a certain section of the field to raise the sledgehammer above their head and smash it down onto a metal anvil to create a massive (and dangerous) explosion as you can see by the picture above.

As the festival started to wind down, myself a few other tourists got to try it for ourselves. They only attached one or two little packs of explosives to the hammer for us. This was a smart idea considering some debris got stuck in my hand (I should have worn gloves) when I smashed a sledgehammer with two explosives. Other than that mistake, I didn’t have any other issues. I wore eye protection, face mask, long pants although I would bring a long-sleeved shirt next time. Most of the people were attaching five or six or seven explosives to their sledgehammers. Some we were all the necessary protective equipment. Others not so much. Welcome to Mexico!

That was probably the craziest festival I have ever attended. Did I enjoy it? Yes! Would I go back again next year? Probably not. I knew going into this festival that I was going to be something extremely stupid. I’m glad I got to experience it. If you want to see more, you can go to my Instagram page and watch the story highlights from this crazy festival and you can click below to watch my friend Todd’s viral video from this festival a few years ago.

Anyways onto Flakes...

Flakes

Nebrasketball Season Ends in 71-69 Loss to NU | Basketball | Corn Nation

The Nebraska Cornhuskers led by as much as 15 points in the first half, but the high-performing squad fans watched last week disappeared in a return to old ways in the second half and fell for the third time to the Northwestern Wildcats, 71-69. The Huskers season is officially over with the loss, finishing the year 10-22, 4-16 in Big Ten action.

Defense Goes Ice Cold for Nebraska Baseball in Loss to Kansas State | Baseball | Corn Nation

“Not mentally tough enough.” was the phrase Head Coach Will Bolt used to describe how his team played Wednesday night in Manhattan, Kansas. In a game that saw a first pitch temperature of 36 degrees, with a “feels like” temperature of 28, no one in the park looked comfortable, whether in the stands, or on the field turf.

Schanaman Wins Big Ten Pitcher of the Week | Basketball | Corn Nation

The weekend was the best of the young season for the starting pitching, with Shay Schanaman being the best of the bunch. He threw a complete game shutout in the 6-0 win vs Northwestern State on Sunday to pick up his first win of 2022. This performance earned Schanaman an award as the Big Ten Pitcher of the week.

Nebraska Releases the Memorial Stadium Market Survey | Sports | Corn Nation

It appears that seat comfort is the number one gripe or concern for Nebraska football fans. Regarding current Memorial Stadium conditions that “could be enhanced,” 77% of respondents chose seat comfort. It should be noted that respondents could pick up to three options. The second highest option was WiFi/Connectivity at 24%.

Mailbag: Memorial Stadium Survey and Husker Stocks Rising at the Combine | Sports | Hail Varsity

The football team is five practices deep in its spring schedule, and the Husker baseball team looks to keep the good vibes rolling this afternoon at Kansas State. However, there’s always room for the mailbag. Let’s dive in.

Nebraska Recruiting: Who Just Missed the March Greg’s Guys Cut? | Football | Hail Varsity

The latest edition of the Greg’s Guy’s list came out this week. We are off and running with the 2023 recruiting class for Nebraska. The cycle has started strong for the Huskers. The team has five commitments so far. That could be about one-third of the traditional signees that the team brings in.

Casey Thompson Is Finding out What It’s Like to Be a Quarterback at Nebraska | Football | Hail Varsity

Learning a new offense is nothing new to the 6-foot-1, 200-pound Thompson. Whipple’s offense will be his fourth system he’s had to learn. Last year Thompson played in Steve Sarkisian’s offense at Texas. Before that, he played in the spread offenses of Mike Yurcich and Tom Herman.

Frost Discusses Spring Season Growth Within the Team | Football | Huskers.com

”There is a ton of energy from the new coaches and players,” Frost said. “There is a lot of learning, but we have seen exciting things out there. I have loved the attitudes and leadership, we have a good team that wants to be good as I have mentioned before. They are alive and working hard to get there and that is the first step in being a good team.”

Huskers Head to Hawaii for Queen’s Cup | Volleyball | Huskers.com

On Thursday, Nebraska will play No. 3 TCU (9-0) at 2 p.m. CT and UC Davis (3-1) at 6 p.m. CT. The Huskers will play two more matches on Friday - against No. 10 California (5-1) at Noon CT and No. 9 Hawaii (6-3) at 4 p.m. CT.

Travel

Guadalajara is a Must-visit for Some of Mexico’s Best Food and Coolest Crafts | Travel | Travel + Leisure

On a weekend jaunt to Jalisco’s state capital, one writer encounters vibrant food and design scenes propelled by an ambitious new guard putting modern spins on regional staples.

Ukraine’s Cultural Heritage: What Sites Are at Risk Amid the Conflict? | Travel | Lonely Planet

The Babyn Yar strike follows the burning of a local history and art museum in the town of Ivankiv, about 50 miles north of Kyiv, on Monday. The country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that 25 paintings by Ukrainian folk artist Maria Primachenko were destroyed in the museum’s fire. ”She created world-famous masterpieces. Her special gift and talent captivated Pablo Picasso,” the ministry said on Twitter in honor of her work.

Travel Advisors Report Mixed Client Reactions on Russia-Ukraine Conflict | Travel | Travel Pulse

“Upscale clients will travel with little fear of visiting NATO countries and members of the European Union,” he said. “In fact, we are seeing far more sold-out sailings and tour departures than one might have anticipated. Independent travel within Europe will, we think, not recover for 24 months.

Avelo Airlines Are Using Disinfection Robots to Clean Planes | Travel | Travel Pulse

The airline announced last week an innovative partnership with Aero HygenX, a company that deploys leading-edge autonomous ultraviolet light (UVC) robots to disinfect its aircraft fleet. Aero HygenX is the pioneer in autonomous UVC disinfection technology for the transportation industry.

Buenos Aires: One of the World’s Street Art Capitals | Travel | Travel Pulse

Street art is highly valued in Argentina, and as such, the laws surrounding street art are fairly relaxed. Artists typically just need permission from the property owners or a building’s residents’ association to paint, providing them with a huge blank canvas. This has attracted artists from around the world and given local artists great opportunities to showcase their works.

Voluntourism Is On the Rise—But What Does It Actually Mean to Give Back on Vacation? | Travel | Conde Nast Traveler

While naturally there is a place for meaningful aid work, the difference between volunteering and ‘voluntouring’ is stark—primarily because, as some believe, volunteering for a short period of time (whether it’s for two days or two weeks) is rarely enough time to do anything beyond boost the traveler’s own sense of purpose.

The Best Hike in Every National Park | Travel | Conde Nast Traveler

All 63 hikes featured here boast the best of the park that houses them, with manageable crowds and a range of difficulty levels; these aren’t just the headline trails of each national park, but the trails that in-the-know hikers beeline to.

Hawaii’s Ultimate Form of Gratitude | Travel | BBC

We know the Hawaiian lei as a celebratory tradition in the islands, the fragrance from the floral garland uplifting a room long after its flowers have wilted. A feather lei, on the other hand, may be void of scent – but it is filled with the mana (energy) of past generations.

Italy’s Rare, Surprisingly Bitter Honey | Travel | BBC

Corbezzolo honey tricks the palate. Instead of the sweetness one would expect, this extremely rare honey, born in the mountains of the Italian island of Sardinia, is surprisingly bitter, with notes of leather, licorice and smoke. Nomadic beekeepers have been setting up beehives in the region to collect this aromatic treat – derived from the white, bell-shaped flowers of the wild strawberry tree – for more than 2,000 years.

The Rest

Inside Mexico’s Exploding Hammer Festival | Lifestyle | The New Zealand Herald

To celebrate Shrove Tuesday each year, the small town of San Juan de la Vega is rocked by explosions and filled with the acrid smell of gunpowder. Shrapnel flies across the cobbled streets, huge plumes of smoke rise above the church, and the ground continually shakes with fierce vibrations. This isn’t a war zone. This is the Fiesta de los Martillos Explosivos, a tradition celebrating the start of Lent and the mysterious local patron saint, San Juanito.

The Long and Twisted History of Designing Gotham City | Comics | The Ringer

Batman and his city are inextricably linked, and in developing their Dark Knight movies, filmmakers from Tim Burton to Matt Reeves have always paid special attention to how that city looks.

The Secret World of Competitive Car Audio | Sound | House Grail

The best thing about the competitive car audio scene is that it’s wide open to amateurs. Any starry-eyed amateur with a truck, a 1000-watt amp, and a dream can show up to an event and blow away the competition in his class.

Five Endangered Languages You Can Learn Online | Culture | Matador Network

But all hope is not lost for endangered languages. Some apps have given them a much-needed boost. By creating courses that allow anyone to learn some of those endangered languages from their laptop or phones, they are drumming up interest and slowly revitalizing them before they are lost forever.

History, Politics and Mercenaries: Why so Many African Nations are Quietly Standing by Putin | Africa | The Telegraph

The abstentions underscore just how much diplomatic weight Moscow still wields across many of Africa’s more authoritarian governments.

Endurance: Shackleton’s Lost Ship is Found in the Antarctic | Science | BBC

The Endurance, the lost vessel of Antarctic explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton, was found at the weekend at the bottom of the Weddell Sea. The ship was crushed by sea-ice and sank in 1915, forcing Shackleton and his men to make an astonishing escape on foot and in small boats. Video of the remains show Endurance to be in remarkable condition.

Does My Son Know You? | Health | The Ringer

Waiting for a PET scan is pretty boring. The nurse brings you down a long hallway with a bunch of rooms on each side. Each is just big enough to fit a chair and a sink. They all look the same except for the picture on the wall. I’ve seen a pond, a lake, and some mountains.